ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 4 Buffalo

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer reelected

By KAREN MATTHEWS and DEEPTI HAJELA Associated Press
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Su356_0j3o6US500

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer was elected to a fifth term Tuesday, easily defeating a Republican political commentator, but will have to wait to learn whether he’ll be able to keep his title as Senate majority leader.

The 71-year-old Brooklyn native defeated Joe Pinion, who hosted a program on the conservative TV channel Newsmax and faced long odds in a state where Democrats greatly outnumber Republicans.

While Schumer’s race lacked suspense, he’ll likely be on the edge of his seat throughout the night, closely monitoring race returns elsewhere that will determine whether Democrats or Republicans control the Senate in 2023.

If Republicans win, Schumer’s tenure as majority leader will come to an end.

Schumer first won election to the Senate in 1998 after nine terms in the House of Representatives. He became majority leader last year thanks to Vice President Kamala Harris’ tie-breaking vote in the Senate, split 50-50 after the November 2020 election.

Schumer has used his party’s fragile majority to pass major legislation including a bipartisan gun violence bil l and President Joe Biden’s health, climate and economic package.

Back home in New York, Schumer is known for his Sunday news conferences on bread-and-butter issues ranging from food safety to robocalls to the dangers of teen vaping. His topic on a recent Sunday was shrinking seats on commercial airliners.

“When talking to travelers on airplanes the number one complaint I get is how cramped the seats are,” he told reporters.

Schumer defeated his challengers by wide margins in his 2004, 2010 and 2016 reelection campaigns.

Pinion, 39, served as a spokesperson for a conservative organization that backs “free market” solutions to climate change, and as a political commentator, most recently as the host of “Saturday Agenda” on Newsmax.

Schumer was confident enough in his own victory this year to transfer $15 million from his campaign account to other Democratic Senate candidates and the Democratic Senate Campaign Committee, the party’s campaign arm for senators.

“Keeping and growing the Democratic majority in the Senate is my top priority,” Schumer said when the gifts were first reported in September.

Comments / 0

Related
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man pleads guilty to burglary, weapons charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to all charges stemming from two separate crimes committed on the same day, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced. Jason L. Washington Jr., 20, was charged with first-degree attempted burglary, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and first-degree reckless endangerment. […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo inmate indicted for assaulting defense attorney

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was indicted on Wednesday morning for assaulting his defense attorney at Erie County Correctional Facility, the Erie County District Attorney said. It is alleged that on September 27, 38-year-old Londarr Ward assaulted his defense attorney at the facility by punching him multiple times. He was charged with assault. […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Ryan declares victory over Rath in 61st District NY senate race

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In a rare battle between two incumbent state senators, Democrat Sean Ryan has defeated Republican Ed Rath III to win the seat in New York’s 61st Senate District. In a speech to supporters on Tuesday night, Ryan declared victory. According to the Erie County County Board of Elections, Ryan received 56% […]
AMHERST, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Lee Zeldin concedes, congratulates Kathy Hochul on NY governor win

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin on Wednesday afternoon congratulated Gov. Kathy Hochul on her election win, conceding defeat in the race for governor. Hochul declared victory late on Tuesday. She officially won the race early Wednesday, becoming the first woman elected as governor in New York. She is the first upstate governor […]
NEW YORK STATE
News 4 Buffalo

Josh Shapiro declares victory in Pennsylvania Governor race

(WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s Democrat Attorney General Josh Shapiro has declared victory in the race to become Pennsylvania’s 48th Governor. According to the Associated Press, with 94% of precincts reporting, Shapiro received 55% of the vote while Republican State Senator Doug Mastriano received 42%. “Tonight, voters from Gen Z to our seniors, voters from all walks […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
News 4 Buffalo

Langworthy, Tenney, Higgins win Congressional races

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Western New York has a new batch of representatives in Congress. Nick Langworthy (R) took the win in New York’s 23rd Congressional District, Claudia Tenney (R) won a re-drawn 24th district and Brian Higgins (D) will serve a 10th term in Congress after winning re-election in the 26th district. They will […]
WASHINGTON STATE
News 4 Buffalo

Niagara Falls woman pleads guilty to stealing over $500k

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls woman has pleaded guilty to stealing over $500,000 during a period of nearly three years while working for an advisory firm. According to authorities, 47-year-old Jennifer Campbell used her access to client accounts while working at a Buffalo advisory firm as the office manager and chief compliance officer […]
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Sullivan: Case Keenum ready and confident if called upon

Early in August, Case Keenum arrived at Bills training camp disguised as a fan. Wearing a bucket hat and glasses, Keenum tricked several of his teammates into signing autographs on a football before realizing they had been duped by their new second-string quarterback. Keenum joked at the time that “no one knows” who he is, […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Dunkirk woman arrested for assaulting young child

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Dunkirk woman was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly engaged in conduct that resulted in a young child sustaining serious injuries, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office announced. Titiana L. Berrios, 34, was charged with first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child. Deputies say Berrios […]
DUNKIRK, NY
News 4 Buffalo

What does suspension mean for NY gun laws?

On Monday, a federal judge suspended parts of new gun restrictions that kicked in in New York in September, after a century-old law was struck down over the summer in New York State Supreme Court. The suspension comes as the result of a legal challenge from Gun Owners of America, a pro-gun rights advocacy group concerned that the new rules will limit gun ownership and individual constitutional rights, especially in regards to concealed carry.
News 4 Buffalo

Cheektowaga man injured in shooting sentenced for drug possession

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cheektowaga man who was shot and later found to be in possession of drugs was sentenced Thursday, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced. Alexis Rivera, 27, pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance on Oct. 6, 2022 and was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison and […]
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man sentenced for role in death of teen

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 21-year-old Buffalo man was sentenced Thursday morning after pleading guilty to two felony charges, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Kel Leed D. Alexander was sentenced to an indeterminate term of one to three years in prison on both charges, to be served concurrently. Alexander pleaded guilty to one […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy