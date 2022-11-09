Wolf Tries To Sneak In And Steal Food From A Sleeping Brown Bear

Don’t poke the bear…

Really, wolves and brown bears aren’t that different. They are both apex predators, who live to hunt and eat. They are both incredibly smart and strong compared to most of the animal kingdom, and both are fairly territorial especially with their food.

The real difference is size. These two are European sub-species, relatives of the wolves and brown bears in North America. These bears can weigh up to 500-pounds while the wolves max out around 80-pounds so a massive difference when it comes to a fight and competitive advantage.

This wolf is seen approaching a sleeping bear. You notice the bear is laying near down near something that is seemingly buried, AKA a prized possession.

Brown bears love to bury their kills and come back at another time for meals. Big cats like mountain lions and bobcats do the same. Often times other animals will try to claim the food as their own, but that’s an easy way to start a fight in a hurry… especially when your target belong to a bear.

This wolf, despite being on the young and skinny side (almost looks like a coyote), has some serious balls, though. He’s going up to a brown bear that is directly on its kill, thinking its going to steal a meal from right under his nose.

The bear quickly wakes up and is not impressed. I mean, for an animal that runs hot to begin with, this is a terrible way for him to wake up.

The wolf proceeds with caution but the bear simply stands on the kill and grits its teeth at the wolf as if to say “try me.”

The wolf tries multiple angles but has no luck at all and is eventually chased off.

It ain’t easy trying to rob a bear… but hey, can’t blame this hungry fella for trying.