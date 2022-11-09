Axios Salt Lake City spoke to Damon Cann, the head of the political science department at Utah State University, about his top takeaways from incumbent GOP Sen. Mike Lee's win over and independent Evan McMullin. Cann, who holds a Ph.D. and an M.A. in political science, has studied U.S. elections for more than 20 years.1. Republicans were motivated by the balance of power in CongressThe high stakes around whether Republicans would take control of the U.S. Senate (which is still in flux) was a motivating issue for conservatives, Cann said.A McMullin win could have cost Republicans Senate control, Cann said,...

UTAH STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO