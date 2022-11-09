Gov. DeWine wins re-election in GOP sweep of Ohio offices

COLUMBUS — For all the talk of the issue of abortion driving Democrats to the polls, Ohioans appeared to be on their way Tuesday toward re-electing the entire slate of Republican executive office holders from governor down to treasurer.

In what was likely the last of his nearly half a century of political campaigns, Gov. Mike DeWine, 74, handily defeated Democratic former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, 46.

Mr. DeWine has consistently led in nearly all reputable polls by double digits for weeks, and he led in the early vote, the first votes reported on Election Night. Democrats had traditionally had the edge there. He built his lead from there.

With 79 percent of the vote reported, the former U.S. senator, congressman, Ohio attorney general, lieutenant governor, state senator, and county prosecutor was leading with 63.5 percent to Ms. Whaley’s 36.5 percent.

“This is Ohio's time in history,” Mr. DeWine said at Republicans' victory celebration in Columbus. “Things are going our way. This is a great manufacturing state. Of all the assets that we have, the most important thing is the people.

“Think about it,” he said. “We're a state of people who just get up in the morning and go to work. We're people who get things done. We solve problems. We don't run around them. We just solve them. We make things. We invent things. We do things.”

He never mentioned Ms. Whaley as he stood on the stage with his large family.

Banking that enough voters approved of his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and state's finances as well as highly publicized big economic deals, the governor dodged debates that would have given his lesser-known opponent a face-to-face televised forum.

Mr. DeWine survived a primary in which three fellow Republicans came after him from the right, primarily over the economic shutdown, face mask, and other decisions he made during the worst of the pandemic.

Ms. Whaley, however, had hoped that the polls weren't picking up a groundswell of anger over Mr. DeWine's signing one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the nation or his peripheral connection with the largest bribery scandal ever to rock the Ohio Statehouse.

She had also criticized the governor for signing laws seen as expanding access to guns after failing to get traction on gun reforms they had supported together in the wake of the 2019 mass shooting on Ms. Whaley's home turf.

Ms. Whaley told supporters in Dayton that she called Mr. DeWine to concede the race.

“I said all along that you've got a choice, Ohio, and that's still true tonight,” she said. “You can accept the status quo in our state. You can accept the extremists who rigged the system and the statehouse and you accept decline. Or you can keep working for something better even when you get knocked down.”

She repeated her call for a ballot initiative to write the essence of Roe v. Wade into the Ohio Constitution.

“That starts now,” she said.

Re-elected with Mr. DeWine, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted is expected to be among those in the mix for his boss's job in 2026. Ms. Whaley, meanwhile, ran with Cuyahoga County Councilman Cheryl Stephens, also little known outside her northeast Ohio backyard.

Democrats generally struggled to put forth a slate of well-known candidates that could do battle with the well-entrenched Republican incumbents. All struggled to raise money to counter the large campaign war chests that the incumbents carried into the races, let alone the millions they raised on top of that.

ATTORNEY GENERAL

Republican Dave Yost, a former state auditor and Delaware County prosecutor, won a second term over state Rep. Jeff Crossman (D., Parma).

“It looks like this is not just a red wave in Ohio but across the country,” Mr. Yost said. “It turns out democracy after all is alive and well. Democracy is not just alive and well, but democracy is sending a message. Democracy is saying it doesn't like crazy. It doesn't like a government that will not obey the constitution and the law. It says it does not like $5 trillion in federal spending, money that we don’t have. And it doesn't like the inflation that comes with that.'

Mr. Yost had 61.1 percent of the vote to Ms. Crossman’s 38.9 percent.

Like Ms. Whaley, Mr. Crossman tried to connect Mr. Yost with a “culture of corruption” at the Statehouse He accused Mr. Yost of dropping the ball as federal prosecutors ran lead in FirstEnergy bribery scandal investigation and for rushing to court to enact Ohio's temporarily shelved six-weeks abortion ban hours after the U.S. Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade.

SECRETARY OF STATE

Republican Frank LaRose, a former state senator and mentioned as a possible candidate for Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown's seat in two years, easily defeated two little-known challengers.

“I think the people of Ohio have spoken loud and clear,” Mr. LaRose said. “We believe that we should remove deceased voters from the voter rolls. We believe that we should make sure that only citizens vote in our elections and that Ohioans have honest elections.“

He had 60.3 percent compared to Democratic Forest Park City Councilman Chelsea Clark‘s 38.7 percent and independent podcaster Terpsehore (Tore) Maras’ 1 percent.

Ms. Maras had initially failed to qualify to challenge Mr. LaRose in the Republican primary but eventually made her way on the ballot as an independent. Despite her repeating former President Donald Trump’s debunked claims of a stolen 2020 election, she failed to make much of a dent in the Republican incumbent’s tally.

The secretary of state serves as Ohio's top elections official and keeper of business records.

AUDITOR

Auditor Keith Faber, a former Senate president and state representative, led over little known Democrat Taylor Sappington, the Nelsonville city auditor and the first openly gay nominee on a statewide ticket.

The auditor’s campaign focused on the more than 90 public officials that he said his office has played a role in prosecuting for misuse or theft of public funds.

He led Mr. Sappington with 59.7 percent of the vote.

TREASURER

Robert Sprague, the former state representative and Findlay treasurer and auditor, ran perhaps the quietest campaign in his bid to remain the only statewide office holder from northwest Ohio opposite Democratic Marion Mayor Scott Schertzer. Mr. Sprague led with 59.5 percent.

Treasurer serves as the state's top banker and broker when it comes to taxpayer funds and debt.