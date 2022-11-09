James Clyburn wins reelection to U.S. House in South Carolina’s 6th Congressional District

FILE – In this Feb. 29, 2020, file photo Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C. listens to Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speak… Read More

“I am grateful that the voters of the 6th district continue to express confidence in my efforts to make America’s greatness accessible and affordable for all,” he said in a statement after being reelected to serve in the 118th session of Congress.

Clyburn went on to say, “Providing good paying jobs and educational opportunities for our children; controlling the costs of healthcare and putting broadband in every home and business; and protecting Social Security and Medicare will remain my focus in the 118thCongress.”

Clyburn faced Republican challenger Duke Buckner.