South Carolina State

James Clyburn wins reelection to U.S. House in South Carolina’s 6th Congressional District

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago
FILE – In this Feb. 29, 2020, file photo Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C. listens to Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speak…

“I am grateful that the voters of the 6th district continue to express confidence in my efforts to make America’s greatness accessible and affordable for all,” he said in a statement after being reelected to serve in the 118th session of Congress.

Clyburn went on to say, “Providing good paying jobs and educational opportunities for our children; controlling the costs of healthcare and putting broadband in every home and business; and protecting Social Security and Medicare will remain my focus in the 118thCongress.”

Clyburn faced Republican challenger Duke Buckner.

Comments / 37

John Stephens
18h ago

Mr Clyburn is the one mostly responsible for the racial disparities and accusations against America in Our House of Representatives

Reply
7
Ed Cox
2d ago

his district is set up so he can't loose . he should run on I never met a blond white woman I didn't want ..

Reply
13
Chuck
2d ago

Old Clyburn has surely proved his worth the past 30 years…. Term Limits

Reply
24
