Copley Township, OH

Strongsville girls soccer falls, 1-0, to Cincinnati Seton in OHSAA Division I state championship

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The chances were available for both Strongsville and Cincinnati Seton in the 2022 OHSAA Division I girls soccer state championship on Friday at Lower.com Field. But the Saints were the team who capitalized on their opportunity to knock off the Mustangs in a hard-fought final in the rain, 1-0. Shannon Ott’s goal in the 68th minute was the difference for Seton (19-3-1). A ball was kicked across the face of goal and Strongsville (16-3-3) goalkeeper Abby Kudla was unable to come up with before it rolled to Ott, who hit it into the back of the net.
Gilmour Academy volleyball returns to OHSAA Division II state final, looking for 3-peat

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Two schools that are located 13 miles apart will face each other Saturday afternoon in the Division II state volleyball championship match. Gilmour won a tense five-set semifinal over Hamilton Badin Friday to set up a championship rematch between the two-time defending champion Lancers and Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin, which defeated Belmont Union Local in the other semifinal.
Avon blasts Olmsted Falls, 45-7, to return to Division II regional final

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – Avon continues a familiar path while Olmsted Falls veers to another dead end. The Eagles downed the Bulldogs for the third time in the postseason and their 11th straight victory over their Southwestern Conference rival. This time, a 45-7 thrashing inside a drenched Pat Catan Stadium in a Division II, Region 6 football semifinal in Strongsville on Friday night.
Mentor’s defense shines in 42-21 win over Medina in Division I regional semifinal

TWINSBURG, Ohio – Mentor’s defense answered the call time and time again. It’s a big reason the Cardinals are advancing in the OHSAA playoffs. Mentor (9-3) had six fourth-down stops and recorded three interceptions to help defeat Medina, 42-21, in their Division I, Region 1 semifinal. The Cardinals advance to the regional championship to play No. 1 seed St. Edward – a 28-7 winner over No. 5 St. Ignatius – next Friday at a site to be determined.
St. Edward pulls away from St. Ignatius in second half for 28-7 Division I regional semifinal win

EUCLID, Ohio — It was a bittersweet moment for coach Tom Lombardo and the St. Edward Eagles. Sure, they are in the process of defending their Division I state title, but in taking down rival St. Ignatius and legendary coach Chuck Kyle, 28-7, in Friday’s Division I regional semifinal at Euclid High School, the Eagles also had to deal with ending the career of the retiring Kyle.
