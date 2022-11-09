Read full article on original website
This is the Best Polar Express Train Ride in OhioTravel MavenIndependence, OH
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Canton AreaIsla ChiuCanton, OH
Carjacking/Robbery on the Westside ClevelandTawana K WatsonCleveland, OH
Looking for Soul Food in Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place on the West SideIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Copley girls soccer tops Waynesville, 1-0, on Emma Stransky’s goal in OHSAA Division II state championship
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A battle between two undefeated girls soccer teams who have scored at high rates came down to just one goal on Friday night in the 2022 OHSAA Division II state championship game at Lower.com Field. That goal came from Copley senior midfielder Emma Stransky. And that...
Strongsville girls soccer falls, 1-0, to Cincinnati Seton in OHSAA Division I state championship
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The chances were available for both Strongsville and Cincinnati Seton in the 2022 OHSAA Division I girls soccer state championship on Friday at Lower.com Field. But the Saints were the team who capitalized on their opportunity to knock off the Mustangs in a hard-fought final in the rain, 1-0. Shannon Ott’s goal in the 68th minute was the difference for Seton (19-3-1). A ball was kicked across the face of goal and Strongsville (16-3-3) goalkeeper Abby Kudla was unable to come up with before it rolled to Ott, who hit it into the back of the net.
Gilmour Academy volleyball returns to OHSAA Division II state final, looking for 3-peat
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Two schools that are located 13 miles apart will face each other Saturday afternoon in the Division II state volleyball championship match. Gilmour won a tense five-set semifinal over Hamilton Badin Friday to set up a championship rematch between the two-time defending champion Lancers and Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin, which defeated Belmont Union Local in the other semifinal.
Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin volleyball sweeps way into OHSAA Division II state final
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin Lions came out swinging right from the start Friday and never let up, sweeping their way into the OHSAA Division II state volleyball championship match for the second time in three years. NDCL, 19-7, rolled past Belmont Union Local by scores of...
Lakota West shuts down Cincinnati Elder, 30-10, in Division I regional quarterfinal
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Lakota West’s defense shined in a 30-10 victory over Cincinnati Elder Friday in a Division I regional semifinal at Jake Sweeney Automotive Stadium in Cincinnati. The Firebirds (13-0), the No. 3 seed in Region 4 and ranked No. 3 in the final regular-season Ohio Super 25,...
OHSAA football playoffs: How Northeast Ohio teams fared in regional semifinals Friday, Nov. 11, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Check out how Northeast Ohio high school football teams fared in Friday’s regional semifinal round of the OHSAA playoffs. Click on the score to read the game story. DIVISION I. Region 1. No. 1 St. Edward 28, No. 5 St. Ignatius 7. DIVISION II. Region 5.
Perry defense leads to 27-17 win over Sugarcreek Garaway in Division V regional semifinal
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Braden Richards and an opportunistic defense led No. 3 Perry over previously undefeated No. 2 Garaway, 27-17, in a Division V, Region 17 semifinal on Friday at Stewart Field in Solon. Perry (11-2) will play No. 1 South Range (13-0) in the regional final next week.
Avon blasts Olmsted Falls, 45-7, to return to Division II regional final
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – Avon continues a familiar path while Olmsted Falls veers to another dead end. The Eagles downed the Bulldogs for the third time in the postseason and their 11th straight victory over their Southwestern Conference rival. This time, a 45-7 thrashing inside a drenched Pat Catan Stadium in a Division II, Region 6 football semifinal in Strongsville on Friday night.
OHSAA regional semifinal football playoff scores for Friday, Nov. 11, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Here are the regional semifinal scores from the OHSAA state football playoff for Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Tipp City Tippecanoe 41, Mt. Orab Western Brown 30.
Hudson advances to Division II regional championship game with 16-14 win over Riverside
MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — Grind. That was the word of the week for Hudson head coach Jeff Gough and his team before Friday night’s Division II, Region 5 semifinal game against Riverside. The No. 3-seeded Explorers took that to heart, fighting their way to another week of football...
Holy Name rallies in second half for 17-16 Division III regional semifinal win vs. Mansfield Senior
BRUNSWICK, Ohio — Trailing 16-3 at the half on Friday, Holy Name rallied in the third quarter and scored 14 unanswered points to rally past Mansfield Senior for a 17-16 victory and a spot in the Division III regional finals. The Green Wave (10-2) will face Padua (8-5) for...
OHSAA football regional semifinals live scores, updates and highlights
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Week 13 of the high school football season is here, and cleveland.com has you covered with live updates from around the area during the OHSAA regional semifinals. Check below for updates, including scores and some video highlights. Most games kick off at 7 p.m. If the...
Mentor’s defense shines in 42-21 win over Medina in Division I regional semifinal
TWINSBURG, Ohio – Mentor’s defense answered the call time and time again. It’s a big reason the Cardinals are advancing in the OHSAA playoffs. Mentor (9-3) had six fourth-down stops and recorded three interceptions to help defeat Medina, 42-21, in their Division I, Region 1 semifinal. The Cardinals advance to the regional championship to play No. 1 seed St. Edward – a 28-7 winner over No. 5 St. Ignatius – next Friday at a site to be determined.
Chardon’s title defense rolls after 10-7 win vs. Kenston in Division III regional semifinal
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Specials teams and defense propelled No. 1 Chardon over No. 13 Kenston, 10-7, on Friday in a Division III, regional semifinal game at Boardman Stadium in Youngstown. The two-time defending state champion Hilltoppers, who defeated the Bombers, 35-18 in Week 6, trailed 7-3 at the half....
St. Edward reigns, 28-7, in Chuck Kyle’s final game at St. Ignatius: Highlights, by the numbers
EUCLID, Ohio — After St. Edward finished the regular season with a dominating win against Archbishop Hoban to determine the No. 1 high school football team in Northeast Ohio, coach Tom Lombardo took note of a flaw in the Eagles’ 41-20 win. He pointed to a couple of...
Padua cuts through fog - and Norton - for 35-7 Division III regional quarterfinal victory
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio – Love was in the air - or more specifically, on the ground - at Serpentini Chevrolet Stadium in North Royalton on Friday night. Bruins running back Roderick Love rushed for an astounding 368 yards and four touchdowns. In another term of measurement, Love tallied over a fifth of a mile in rushing yards.
C.J. Little serves as catalyst for new-look Garfield Heights: Boys basketball preseason camp tour
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — Some of Garfield Heights’ best teams in the last decade, including two state semifinalists, played at an efficient high tempo. Sonny Johnson thinks his Bulldogs can get back to that this season.
St. Ignatius vs. Medina: See photos from Wildcats’ Division I boys soccer state semifinal victory
BRUNSWICK, Ohio - St. Ignatius, trying to win its fourth straight Division I boys soccer state title, got one step closer on Wednesday with a 1-0 win over Medina in the state semifinal. The Wildcats improved to 20-2-0 this season thanks to Carter Snyder’s goal in the 19th minute. They...
St. Edward pulls away from St. Ignatius in second half for 28-7 Division I regional semifinal win
EUCLID, Ohio — It was a bittersweet moment for coach Tom Lombardo and the St. Edward Eagles. Sure, they are in the process of defending their Division I state title, but in taking down rival St. Ignatius and legendary coach Chuck Kyle, 28-7, in Friday’s Division I regional semifinal at Euclid High School, the Eagles also had to deal with ending the career of the retiring Kyle.
Archbishop Hoban, Lamar Sperling roll past St. Vincent-St. Mary, 47-7, in Division II regional quarterfinal
AKRON, Ohio -- The first time Archbishop Hoban and St. Vincent-St. Mary met this season the Knights pulled away late to come out on top, 28-14, in a game that was closer than the score showed. That wasn’t the case Friday at the University of Akron’s InfoCision Stadium as Lamar...
