Midterms 2022: 4 experts on the effects of voter intimidation laws, widespread mail-in voting – and what makes a winner
When people talk about elections, they frequently focus on how issues and events, as well as candidates’ attributes, affect who wins and loses: “He’s such a wooden speaker!” “She’s soft on crime!” However, the most important factors influencing elections are mostly out of candidates’ control.
Georgia puts democracy on the ballot: Why runoffs should be the rule in every state
It is an important element of any democratic system for elected leaders to speak with the authority and legitimacy which comes from being chosen by a majority of their constituents.
US midterm elections 2022: focus on Nevada after Democrat Mark Kelly wins key Senate seat – live
Power of Senate chamber remains at 49-49 as eyes on race between Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto and Adam Laxalt
State Stimulus Updates To Know For November 2022
It's been hard to escape news about the U.S. economy the past few months as inflation continues at 40-year highs. The Fed announced yet another increase in interest rates on Nov. 2, resulting in the...
Voices: In Alaska, things look surprisingly bad for Sarah Palin — and for Republicans in general
This week, the day after a full moon, lunar eclipse, and even a showing of aurora borealis, Alaskans went to the polls to rank their choices for the US House of Representatives. By Wednesday morning, Congresswoman Mary Peltola, the incumbent Democrat, was leading Alaska’s US House race by a wide margin in a red state that hasn’t elected a Democratic presidential nominee since 1964.Peltola had already garnered 47% of first-choice votes. Her opponents — former Alaskan governor Sarah Palin and Nick Begich, both Republicans — placed at 27% and 24%, respectively. Mail-in ballots are still being counted in the...
Mass. among 6 states affected by deadly listeria outbreak
A deadly outbreak of listeria in six states — including Massachusetts — has been linked to contaminated deli meat and cheese, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced. Investigators are still working to identify any specific products or delis that may be contaminated with the outbreak...
Ducks Wire Roundtable: Predictions and opinions for the Oregon vs. Washington game
There have been big games for the Oregon Ducks this season. And then there’s this game. While matchups against Georgia, BYU and UCLA held a lot of drama in past weeks, this game against the No. 25 Washington Huskies is wrought with storylines, and we can’t wait to see them play out on the field. What will the first chapter of Dan Lanning-Kalen DeBoer look like? Which of these two high-powered offenses gets the last laugh? How exactly are the Ducks going to be viewed in the national landscape after this game? To help preview all of the action, Ducks Wire writers Zachary...
