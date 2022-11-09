ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

John Kennedy reelected to US Senate from Louisiana

By Chris Miller
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HyCX2_0j3o5rfJ00

Republican U.S. Senator John Kennedy easily defeated a dozen challengers to win another six year term representing Louisiana in the nation's capital..

Kennedy, who turns 71 this month, was first elected to the US Senate in 2016.

He currently serves on the Appropriations, Banking, Budget, Judiciary, and Small Business Committees.  Kennedy also serves as the top Republican of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development, Judiciary Subcommittee on Federal Courts, and Banking Subcommittee on Economic Policy.

His local home is in Madisonville, Louisiana.  Kennedy and his wife, Becky, are founding members of their local Methodist church.

The candidates who challenged Kennedy and lost include:

Beryl A. Billiot (NOPTY)
Gary Chambers, Jr. (DEM)
Devin Lance Graham (REP)
"Xan" John (OTHER)
W. Thomas La Fontaine Olson (NOPTY)
Bradley McMorris (IND)
MV "Vinny" Mendoza (DEM)
"Luke" Mixon (DEM)
Salvador P. Rodriguez (DEM)
Aaron C. Sigler (LBT)
Syrita Steib (DEM)
Thomas Wenn (OTHER)

Mixon was the only one to run commercials and get some name recognition in his unsuccessful campaign to unseat Kennedy.

Kennedy is the junior senator from Louisiana.  Bill Cassidy was first elected in 2014.

