I remember when I first heard about the Airbnb platform, I was in shock that someone would pay money to live in a stranger’s home for a night; it’s nearing the end of 2022 and I am someone who has paid money to live in a stranger’s home. Contrary to my initial opinion of the idea, my experience with the platform has gone pleasantly well as long as I was mindful of a few things. I’ve listed some details that you should always pay attention to when reserving an Airbnb to make sure that you are getting the best possible experience out of the platform and your potential booking. Here are five things to always look for while you are trying to reserve a home share on a platform like Airbnb:

7 DAYS AGO