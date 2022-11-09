ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fabens, TX

FodorsTravel

Save Big on Your Next Mexico Vacation at Popular Beach Resorts

Book your next vacation at a discount with these incredible hotel deals. Every week, Fodor’s brings you the best deals on hotels, all-inclusives, and vacation packages. Check back here each Monday for new limited-time offers. Disclaimer: As a heads up, although Fodor’s fully endorses these deal, we receive a...
disneyfoodblog.com

Everything You Can Get for FREE at Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party in Disney World

As Olaf would say, “Happy merry holly jolly seasons greetings here!”. It’s time for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party to kick off in Disney World, and we’re ready to check out the celebrations! This is the first year the party has taken place officially since 2019, and many guests are EXCITED. (Tickets are already selling out!) So to get ya ready, we’re sharing the list of things that you can get for FREE at Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party!
Robb Report

This New Luxury Villa in the Grenadines Lets You Enjoy the Islands in Complete Privacy

In 1966, Americans John and Mary Caldwell touched down on Prune Island in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. The couple was immediately drawn to the pristine slice of paradise and its like-minded, free-spirited travelers. After scoring the real estate deal of a lifetime—leasing the tropical idyll from the government for a mere dollar a year—the Caldwells transformed the lush, 135-acre expanse into the 10-room Palm Island Beach Club. In 1999, the property changed hands and was reborn as the luxurious Palm Island Resort. Some 23 years later, I arrived in Prune Island (now referred to as Palm Island) to find the...
WDW News Today

Tickets Available Again for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party Tonight

The Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party event tonight, November 10, was the first date to sell out but tickets are available for the event again. It seems in the wake of Hurricane Nicole, many guests canceled their tickets for tonight’s party. Disney has reopened sales online as well as in person. One adult ticket is $149.
Robb Report

Pacaso Teams Up With Surf Air for a Luxe New Rideshare Service

First, Pacaso made purchasing a second home easier through its tech-enabled real estate co-ownership model. Now it hopes to make owners travel to these second homes more efficient through its new partnership with regional semi-private regional aviation company Surf Air and Alto, which offers elevated on-demand ridesharing.  Pacaso, founded by dotloop founder Austin Allison and former Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff, purchases luxury homes and sells ⅛ to ½ ownership through a wholly managed LLC co-ownership model. This means that you—alongside others—can enjoy the benefits of a multi-million-dollar home without paying the full price, and Pacaso has professional property management, a smart...
FLORIDA STATE
600 ESPN El Paso

Kids Halloween is Getting More ‘Adult’ Every Year

Let’s talk about Halloween! Some people say that Halloween has evolved from a kid-centric holiday to more adult-centered. Some others say that Halloween is BAD (too scary, “satanic”, etc.) for children. I take issue with both of these positions and would like to explain why I think...
WDW News Today

REVIEW: Sugar Plum Shake From Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party at Magic Kingdom

Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party has returned to Magic Kingdom for the holiday season with exclusive food and beverage offerings. Over at Auntie Gravity’s Galactic Goodies in Tomorrowland, a new Sugar Plum Shake is available. Sugar Plum Shake – $8.49. Spiced sugar plum soft-serve topped with cherry...
WDW News Today

Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground to Close to Guests Today

A reader at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground sent us a letter Disney sent to all campers informing them that “guests staying at the campsites, either in a tent or RV, will be required to depart the Resort by 3:00 p.m.” today. Disney stated that they...
jazminmarie.co

What to ALWAYS Look for When Reserving an Airbnb – Best Tips for Booking Unique Places on Airbnb

I remember when I first heard about the Airbnb platform, I was in shock that someone would pay money to live in a stranger’s home for a night; it’s nearing the end of 2022 and I am someone who has paid money to live in a stranger’s home. Contrary to my initial opinion of the idea, my experience with the platform has gone pleasantly well as long as I was mindful of a few things. I’ve listed some details that you should always pay attention to when reserving an Airbnb to make sure that you are getting the best possible experience out of the platform and your potential booking. Here are five things to always look for while you are trying to reserve a home share on a platform like Airbnb:
WanderWisdom

Man Shares Travel 'Tip' Upon Seeing Long Lines of People on Vacation

Waiting in line to experience an attraction while on vacation certainly has mixed reviews. Is the destination spot so fabulous that one must visit? Or is it a tourist trap where people would feel like being stuffed into a sardine can? The common answer is, if the experience is important to you, the amount of waiting time is insignificant.
