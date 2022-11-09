Rep. McEachin wins reelection in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- Democrat Donald McEachin wins reelection to U.S. House in Virginia's 4th Congressional District , the AP projected.

McEachin won his fourth term in Congress where he lends his voice and support to protecting civil rights and LGBTQ protections.

"Kick back, enjoy the night, because there are going to be some things to enjoy," McEachin said. "I stand with my constituents and will continue to work each and every day for a stronger economy, good-paying jobs, and a lower cost of living for all Virginians," McEachin said in a statement. "I will be vigilant in fighting for reproductive rights, human rights, reasonable gun safety, the protection of our democracy, and the preservation of our planet."

McEachin defeated Republican Leon Benjamin in a re-match of a race McEachin won by more than 20 points two years ago.

A VPAP analysis from past election cycles shows the newly formed district heavily favored Democrats in statewide races, and the Cook Political Report calls the district “solid Democrat.”

The new map of the 4th District extends from Henrico down the Interstate 95 corridor to the border with North Carolina, and as far east as Surry County. A majority of the voters who make up the new 4th District were also in the old 4th District, but the map does include more than 136,000 voters from the old 5th and 7th Districts, per VPAP.

"We knew going into it we were going up against some political headwinds. History is a cruel teacher," McEachin said.

McEachin said that addressing climate change, abortion rights and getting inflation under control must remain priorities for the party.

"I think part of the problem with politics is we're not consistent. We believe in them, we believe that they'll work. Let's stay the course. Let's not let Republicans reverse everything, should they be in charge," McEachin said.

