Light Snowfall Possible Overnight As Winter System Moves In
A rain-to-snow mix is possible Monday across northeastern and southeastern Oklahoma with mostly minor accumulations for those areas that do receive snowfall. Locations west and southwest of the immediate area have higher chances for impactful snow that could result in travel issues. These locations are currently under a winter weather advisory with a small portion of west-central Oklahoma in a winter storm warning where the highest snowfall totals are expected. As of this morning, the Tulsa metro is not included in a travel advisory. Dry conditions are currently underway this morning but will support some rain to snow mix this afternoon and early evening. Temps currently in the 30s will reach the lower 40s early afternoon before dropping into the mid-30s late this afternoon and tonight. This system quickly exits the area this evening with dry and cold weather remaining for the rest of the week.
Winter Storm Moving Across Okla. Monday
A winter storm is making its way across the the state Monday. Parts of the west and southwest regions of the state have already seen snow Monday morning. Some roads in those regions have seen some slick spots on the road, so drivers should be cautious. As the storm moves...
1 Dead After Multiple Vehicle Crash In NW Oklahoma City
One person is dead after a car crash in Oklahoma City Tuesday night, OCPD said. The crash happened at NW 23rd St & N. MacArthur Blvd, police said. This is a developing story.
Oklahoma Utility Regulators Fail To Reach Consensus On OG&E Rate Hike
Oklahoma’s three Corporation Commissioners did not reach a consensus on how to spread out an increased cost to OG&E customers. Last month, OG&E began a price increase of $9.72 per month for an average customer that will span two years. The utility claimed its “under-collected” roughly $500,000,000, prompting the price hike.
Cooking Corner: Oklahoma Pecan Pie Truffles
Welcome to the Cooking Corner in the Air Comfort Solutions Kitchen. On Tuesday, Natalie Mikles with the Made in Oklahoma Coalition doing Pecan Pie Truffles. For more recipes like this one, CLICK HERE. Oklahoma Pecan Pie Truffles. Description: These rich truffles are the perfect after-dinner treat. The recipe makes about...
Winter Storm Watch Issued For Parts Of News 9 Viewing Area
A winter storm watch has been issued Sunday night for several counties in Oklahoma ahead of expected snow Monday. Counties included in the watch are Ellis, Roger Mills, Dewey, Custer, Beckham, Washita, Caddo and Grady. The watch is set to last until 6 p.m. Monday. ***. Snow is back in...
OCPD: 1 Officer Injured In Shooting, Suspect Dead
The Oklahoma City Police Department said one of its officers was injured in a shooting near McLoud. The shooting happened at a travel trailer around 11 a.m. Tuesday between Southeast 134th Street and Southeast 149th Street, just west of Harrah Road. Authorities said an out-of-state warrant for burglary was being...
Property Owner Watches In Tears As Old Auto-Shop Burns; Fire Investigation Underway
An investigation is underway after a commercial fire Monday morning. The fire happened near Northwest 13th Street and North Robinson Avenue at the A&A Auto Salvage yard. The property owner said they had just closed for good two weeks ago after over four decades of collecting cars and car parts.
OCSO Searching For 'Porch Pirate' After Attempted Package Theft
Oklahomans need to be on the lookout for porch pirates, according to law enforcement officials. The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office is currently looking for a woman spotted near Luther Road snatching a package. The intended recipient of the package caught her in the act, and said she then dropped the...
OCPD Officer Injured, Burglary Suspect Shot And Killed By Police Near McLoud
The Oklahoma City Police Department’s tactical team surrounded a residence on Tuesday in a rural area of the city following a deadly police shooting. Police officials said one officer was injured when a suspect opened fire on officers while he was served an arrest warrant. The officer was taken to OU Health with non-life threatening injuries from shrapnel. The suspect was located several hours later deceased.
