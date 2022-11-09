ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Action News Jax

Body found in Northside park

Jacksonville, Fla. — A man in his 20′s was found dead Friday morning at May Mann Jennings Park on Winona Drive. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was called to the park around 8 a.m. Investigators said the man had been shot. It’s not clear when the man was...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Man found shot multiple times dies in Englewood at Jacksonville hospital

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Detectives with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a man was shot to death Thursday night in the Englewood neighborhood. According to Sgt. Steve Rudlaff, police were called to the scene on Ring Lane at approximately 7:15 p.m. He said investigators found a man between 20 to 25 years old suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Man dead after shooting near Cuba Hunter Park in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after a shooting near Pottsburg Creek in Jacksonville Thursday night, according to The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say the incident happened in the 3600 block of Ring Lane around 7:15 p.m. The man was between 20 and 25 years old, JSO says....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Police presence at a possible shooting in Englewood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action Jax News is aware of police presence at 3650 Ring Lane. Early reports indicate that a possible shooting took place earlier this evening. We are working to get more details on this situation. Once we learn more, we will report on what exactly took place in the Englewood neighborhood.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

'Let authorities know if you see it': Jacksonville Beach Pier temporarily closed Thursday after piece comes off during Nicole

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach Pier is temporarily closed after a piece came off the during Tropical Storm Nicole, according to Mayor Chris Hoffman. "There’s a chance it may wash up somewhere in our vicinity and if so, could possibly be put back in place, so the pier can reopen quickly," said Hoffman on Facebook. "BOLO and let authorities know if you see it!"
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
News4Jax.com

Person dies after altercation inside home, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A person died Wednesday after an altercation inside a home, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. According to police, just before 2 a.m., Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department personnel responded to a person in need of medical assistance on University Boulevard North in Arlington and found a male who was unresponsive.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

People walking at Jacksonville park find man shot to death off trail, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found shot to death Friday at a park in Northwest Jacksonville, authorities said. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, officers responded around 8 a.m. to May Mann Jennings Park on Winona Drive after people walking in the park found a man dead just off the walking trail. Police said the man, who was described as being in his late 20s, had at least one gunshot wound.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Man shot after answering the door at Panama Park business

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a reported shooting in the Panama Park area on Wednesday night. Police said the incident happened in the 6600 block of N Main Street at Hip Hop Fish and Chicken. When they arrived, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Video captures electrical fire in Atlantic Beach

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. – News4JAX viewer Garrett Krehbiel sent in video of an electrical fire that appears to be power lines on the ground. This is off Levy Road and Violet Street. In the video you can hear the buzzing and see the flames, followed by smoke, then more...
ATLANTIC BEACH, FL
First Coast News

