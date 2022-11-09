Read full article on original website
Middleburg tree business fire expected to burn for monthsJulie MorganMiddleburg, FL
Are you brave enough to visit the "Most Haunted Bar in Florida"?Evie M.Florida State
Clay County alert: 2 traffic lights without power in Middleburg due to Tropical Storm NicoleZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park man arrested in Lucky 777’s drug trafficking operationZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Yard waste disposal fee at Clay County facility will be waived after Tropical Storm NicoleJulie MorganClay County, FL
Building in Island Pointe Apartments in Jacksonville is a 'total loss,' after fire, officials say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First responders are on the scene of a fire at Island Pointe Apartments at 1000 Island Point Drive on Jacksonville's Northside. Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Chief Eric Prosswimmer says the building the fire started in is a "total loss." According to Prosswimmer, JFRD called JEA at...
Body found in Northside park
Jacksonville, Fla. — A man in his 20′s was found dead Friday morning at May Mann Jennings Park on Winona Drive. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was called to the park around 8 a.m. Investigators said the man had been shot. It’s not clear when the man was...
‘I’m blessed to be alive’: Northside home severely damaged after neighboring tree crashes down
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman on Jacksonville’s Northside is desperately searching for answers and financial help after a neighboring tree severely damaged her home Wednesday night. Eula Copeland has lived in her home just blocks from the Trout River for more than 25 years. A massive tree, around...
News4Jax.com
Traffic flowing again after crash on I-95 near Duval-St. Johns line
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A crash closed all southbound lanes of I-95 at the Duval County / St. Johns County line on Friday night. (Click below for a live look from the FDOT camera.) Additional details were not immediately provided by the Florida Highway Patrol. Multiple rescue vehicles were on...
News4Jax.com
People living and working in Jacksonville clean up and assess flood damage after Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In Duval County, Friday was a day of clean up after the river caused flooding in Jacksonville. Despite being flooded Thursday, Memorial Park and the renovations to the bulkhead appear to have held up. Clean up was underway to the condo’s right next to the park.
Apartment homes without power for more than 24 hours
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tenants of the Island Pointe apartment complex are left in the dark. It’s the same complex that saw an intense fire ripping through one if its building, leaving it a complete loss. Now, all the buildings are still without power. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX...
JSO: Man seriously injured during shooting in Northwest Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report) A man is expected to be OK after a shooting in Northwest Jacksonville Thursday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say at approximately 12:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to 3300 block of Soutel Drive in reference to...
News4Jax.com
Man found shot multiple times dies in Englewood at Jacksonville hospital
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Detectives with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a man was shot to death Thursday night in the Englewood neighborhood. According to Sgt. Steve Rudlaff, police were called to the scene on Ring Lane at approximately 7:15 p.m. He said investigators found a man between 20 to 25 years old suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
First Coast News
Man dead after shooting near Cuba Hunter Park in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after a shooting near Pottsburg Creek in Jacksonville Thursday night, according to The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say the incident happened in the 3600 block of Ring Lane around 7:15 p.m. The man was between 20 and 25 years old, JSO says....
Police presence at a possible shooting in Englewood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action Jax News is aware of police presence at 3650 Ring Lane. Early reports indicate that a possible shooting took place earlier this evening. We are working to get more details on this situation. Once we learn more, we will report on what exactly took place in the Englewood neighborhood.
'Let authorities know if you see it': Jacksonville Beach Pier temporarily closed Thursday after piece comes off during Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach Pier is temporarily closed after a piece came off the during Tropical Storm Nicole, according to Mayor Chris Hoffman. "There’s a chance it may wash up somewhere in our vicinity and if so, could possibly be put back in place, so the pier can reopen quickly," said Hoffman on Facebook. "BOLO and let authorities know if you see it!"
News4Jax.com
Person dies after altercation inside home, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A person died Wednesday after an altercation inside a home, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. According to police, just before 2 a.m., Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department personnel responded to a person in need of medical assistance on University Boulevard North in Arlington and found a male who was unresponsive.
News4Jax.com
People walking at Jacksonville park find man shot to death off trail, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found shot to death Friday at a park in Northwest Jacksonville, authorities said. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, officers responded around 8 a.m. to May Mann Jennings Park on Winona Drive after people walking in the park found a man dead just off the walking trail. Police said the man, who was described as being in his late 20s, had at least one gunshot wound.
Man shot after answering the door at Panama Park business
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a reported shooting in the Panama Park area on Wednesday night. Police said the incident happened in the 6600 block of N Main Street at Hip Hop Fish and Chicken. When they arrived, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Dames Point Bridge reopened after accident during Tropical Storm Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As of 2:30 p.m., the Dames Point Bridge is now open in both direction after being closed due to a crash. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office were on the scene of the traffic crash, as of 10:20 a.m. A semi-truck was seen overturned on the bridge. Police...
Tropical Storm Nicole: Cleanup and recovery information
Jacksonville, Fla. — Tropical Storm Nicole has come and gone. Here’s how our area is getting back to normal. Duval County’s Local State of Emergency will end Saturday, Nov. 12 at 8 a.m. All public schools will reopen Monday. Curbside garbage, recycling, bulk and yard waste collections...
Jacksonville Beach Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach Police Department is searching for missing 13-year-old Eva Catherine Bethea. Jacksonville Beach Police report that 13-year-old female Eva Catherine Bethea has been missing since 11/11/22. Eva can be described as being 5′2 tall, weighing 100 pounds with red hair and hazel eyes....
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville Beach Pier repaired, will reopen Saturday, mayor says
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – A section of the new Jacksonville Beach Pier washed away during Nicole, but the mayor says the pier will be open Saturday after a temporary repair. Sections of the new pier are designed to break away during large waves, which is what happened to the...
Floating dumpster spotted by multiple people on the St. Johns River
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — ***Editor's Note: The storm has been downgraded to a Tropical Depression as of Thursday at 10 p.m. A missing dumpster may have been located after a saga spanning several hours in Jacksonville Thursday afternoon during Tropical Storm Nicole. Singleton's Seafood Shack initially posted that the dumpster...
News4Jax.com
Video captures electrical fire in Atlantic Beach
ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. – News4JAX viewer Garrett Krehbiel sent in video of an electrical fire that appears to be power lines on the ground. This is off Levy Road and Violet Street. In the video you can hear the buzzing and see the flames, followed by smoke, then more...
First Coast News
