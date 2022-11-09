ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Voices: In Alaska, things look surprisingly bad for Sarah Palin — and for Republicans in general

This week, the day after a full moon, lunar eclipse, and even a showing of aurora borealis, Alaskans went to the polls to rank their choices for the US House of Representatives. By Wednesday morning, Congresswoman Mary Peltola, the incumbent Democrat, was leading Alaska’s US House race by a wide margin in a red state that hasn’t elected a Democratic presidential nominee since 1964.Peltola had already garnered 47% of first-choice votes. Her opponents — former Alaskan governor Sarah Palin and Nick Begich, both Republicans — placed at 27% and 24%, respectively. Mail-in ballots are still being counted in the...
Cannabis News Week: Weed Has Mixed Day at the Ballot Box

Cannabis was on the ballot this week, with citizens of five different states having the opportunity to vote on ballot measures concerning weed on election day. The drug had a mixed election day as three smaller states rejected pro-cannabis measures, while two bigger states approved measures to legalize weed, becoming the 20th and 21st states (along with the District of Columbia) to legalize recreational cannabis.
