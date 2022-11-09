Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kingsport Times-News
Walters State launching butchery program in Sevier County
SEVIERVILLE — Anybody out there want to become a butcher? An East Tennessee community college has the meat cutting program for you.
Knoxville's first community solar array expected to launch in 2023
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Soon, some of the energy that powers homes and businesses across Knoxville will come from the sun. City leaders said that Knoxville's first community solar array is set to launch in 2023. On Thursday the CEO of the Knoxville Utilities Board, Gabriel Bolas, visited the site...
Hitachi Zosen Inova invests $6.6 million to expand Knoxville headquarters, will bring 90 new jobs to Knox County
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Hitachi Zosen Inova USA LLC announced the company is investing $6.6 million to expand operations at its Knoxville headquarters. Hitachi Zosen Invoa or HZI relocated its North American hub from Georgia to Tennessee...
Tennessee Tribune
The Mend House Sober Living Community Fundraiser Draws Hundreds
KNOXVILLE, TN — Faith, compassion, education, service, and love. these are the five core values of The Mend House, a sober living community created by Founder and Executive Director, Reico Hopewell. Now a 501c3 organization, over the years since it began in 2015, over 2500 men have been able to rebuild their lives and transition back into mainstream society. It takes time to recover and at The Mend House there is time to recover, rebuild, and re-engage.
Community honors those who served at Knoxville's Veterans Day Parade
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Friday, Knoxville celebrated veterans with its annual parade. The parade is almost a century-long tradition. People from all over East Tennessee gathered on Gay Street for this year's event. The rain did not stop people from coming out and some had umbrellas in one hand and the U.S. flag in the other.
Veterans Heritage Site Foundation to host War Dog Memorial March on Sunday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pellissippi's campus is going to the dogs on Sunday when families from their pooches to a 1-mile paved walking loop for a special march. The Veterans Heritage Site Foundation is hosting a "War Dog Memorial March," honoring U.S. Military Service Dogs. They said those dogs are legally considered military veterans, and they are working to raise money for a Military Working Dog Heritage Museum.
Historic Ramsey House hosting holiday marketplace on Saturday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A historic landmark in East Tennessee is celebrating the holidays by giving people a chance to find unique gifts ahead of Christmas. Historic Ramsey House will host a Christmas Marketplace on Saturday from 10 a.m. through 4 p.m., on the grounds of the "finest house in Tennessee." Craft makers from across the region will gather there to show off their skills and wares.
wvlt.tv
Veterans Day deals in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With Veterans Day approaching, several East Tennessee chains and businesses are offering deals and free gifts to those who serve or have served. Veterans Day is Nov. 11, 2022. Cracker Barrel. Cracker Barrel is offering a free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake to veterans...
Knoxville HQ of energy company to add new jobs after $6.6M investment
A global renewable energy company will invest millions to expand their North American headquarters in Knoxville and create 90 new jobs.
earnthenecklace.com
Beth Haynes Leaving WBIR: Where’s the Veteran Knoxville Anchor Going?
For two decades, Beth Haynes has brought all the local and national news coverage to Knoxville residents. Her viewers can’t picture a time without the veteran journalist on WBIR-TV’s Channel 10 News, but they will have to get used to it now. Beth Haynes announced that she is leaving WBIR in November 2022. WBIR viewers naturally want to know where Haynes is going next and if this is retirement for her. They hope to see her on broadcast soon and hope she will stay in Knoxville. Find out what Beth Haynes said about her departure from WBIR Channel 10 News here.
Kingsport small business affected by Appalachian Power bill increase
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee customers of AEP Appalachian Power are seeing a bill increase. These customers include small businesses that are feeling the effects of this added cost. Managers at Salon 108 in Kingsport just opened their bill today to find this cost increase. “That does become very stressful for us because we are […]
Dad jokes for donations | McClung Museum offering dad jokes from executive director for gifts
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — "What do you call somebody with no body and no nose? Nobody knows," said Claudio Gómez, the executive director of McClung Museum. Gómez and the museum is taking a new approach towards fundraising during the University of Tennessee's Big Orange Give event — dad jokes. For every five gifts they receive, they said the director will tell people one of his favorite dad jokes on social media.
A Sisterhood of Service: Support group unites women veterans
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The East Tennessee Foundation for Women Veterans is uniting women who served in the military, from all service backgrounds. They're in the process of applying and becoming a nonprofit, which will allow the foundation to help other veteran groups. One of the groups they'll be helping...
Monument unveiled at Powell High School for 13 graduates and servicemembers who were killed in action
POWELL, Tenn. — On Thursday, Powell High School will unveil a new veteran monument dedicated to 13 servicemembers who were killed in action over the course of many years and three conflicts. According to a release from the Veterans Appreciation Program, they served in three different conflicts — World...
WBIR
Knoxville aid worker remembered for his service and dedication
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Friends and Family in East Tennessee are mourning the loss of 45-year-old Stephen Troell. He was killed in Iraq where he lived with his family for 15 years. He served as an aid teaching English to people there. He was serving with the Temple Baptist Church in Knoxville.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville heat study reveals some areas run almost 16 degrees hotter
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - While the weather is cooling down now, a summer study revealed how much Knoxville can heat up. After months of work, the “Heat Watch” results are in, and now the focus on what needs to be done to protect the health of people in certain parts of town.
KCS to ask state lawmakers to change law that could require students be held back in third grade
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A sweeping change for thousands of third-graders in Tennessee is causing many parents to search for options. Recently, the state legislature passed a law that requires students who don't score well on a standardized test to either repeat the third grade, go to summer school or attend tutoring sessions in the fourth grade.
Jefferson County student riding wave of success as pro wakesurfer
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — On the water is where Tripp Allen feels most at home. The Jefferson County sophomore is a professional wakesurfer at only 15 years old. Allen learned to surf in a landlocked state and on Douglas Lake, his skills are a welcome addition to the waves. Wakesurfing isn't just his hobby, it's his life.
Salvation Army's annual 'Red Kettle' donation drive kicks off
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People heading to some of their favorite stores will start hearing a familiar jingle as the holidays quickly approach. The Salvation Army of Knoxville announced that their red kettle donation drive started on Friday. During kettle season, volunteers with The Salvation Army stand near a red kettle bucket at spots across East Tennessee, collecting donations.
WBIR
Tennessee football celebrating Senior Day against Missouri
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football will honor its seniors in its final home game this Saturday against Missouri. Vol seniors and coaches reflected on their Neyland finale this week leading up to the game. Fifth-year senior quarterback Hendon Hooker will be among the seniors playing their final game in...
WBIR
Knoxville, TN
29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Knoxville local newshttps://www.wbir.com/
Comments / 2