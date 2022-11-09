Read full article on original website
Bryan High CTE students battle in cupcake wars competition
BRYAN, Texas — One of the largest industries in need of workers here in Texas is restaurants. The pandemic forced companies to slash staff – but are now trying to rebuild their ranks to meet demand. A program offered by Bryan High School is working to fill the...
Texas DPS dedicates new highway sign in Memorium of Trooper Chad Walker
GROESBECK, Texas — Texas DPS has dedicated a new highway sign in Memorium of Trooper Chad Walker. The ceremony was held at the Groesbeck Civic Center in Groesbeck. Walker had joined DPS in 2015, officials said. On March 31, 2021, DPS said he succumbed to his injuries after getting...
Meet the City of College Station's newly elected city councilmen
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — It was a close call Tuesday for two seats in the College Station City Council with ballot numbers putting candidates neck and neck for several hours. KRHD spoke with the two men who will fill those seats – talking about what they look forward to....
