Election wrap: Cartwright, Bognet, Fetterman, Oz, Trump, 2024, Scranton City Council, Mayor Cognetti and the Lackawanna County Commissioner's race
Award-winning Scranton Times-Tribune journalist Borys Krawczeniuk breaks down what happened during the 2022 general election. Borys talks about the Fetterman vs Oz race, transparency, and how things might have been different if Oz lost the primary election. We also discuss "tough hombre" Matt Cartwright, the ballot fiasco in Luzerne County, Trump's impact on the election, and what could happen in 2024.
Mastriano concedes to Shapiro in Pennsylvania governor's race
Republican Doug Mastriano conceded the Pennsylvania governor's race to Democrat Josh Shapiro. Mastriano posted his concession on Twitter Sunday evening. It comes as results show Shapiro with a commanding 14% lead, with almost all votes counted. Shapiro declared victory on election night after the Associated Press and other media outlets...
BASD board director resigns, cites work obligations
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem Area School District director Craig Neiman has resigned, citing professional obligations that have made it difficult to attend board meetings. Neiman's resignation was effective Nov. 1, representing the BASD's District 2, which includes Hanover Township. The board will vote Nov. 21 on accepting his resignation. A...
Resolution to ban drop box voting in Wright Twp. fails following 2-2 deadlock
WRIGHT TWP. — Township supervisors on Monday night deadlocked 2-2 on a proposed resolution that would have banned the municipality from continuing to host a mail-in ballot drop box. In recent elections, the township volunteer fire department at 477 S. Main Road has hosted a drop box to collect...
2 new members join Reading Planning Commission
READING, Pa. — The Reading City Council voted Monday night to accept the resignations of Robert Conklin and Lee Olsen from the Reading Planning Commission. Both resignations were requested by the city solicitor to have the city come into compliance with the Pennsylvania Municipal Planning Code because neither Conklin nor Olsen are residents of the city.
Pottstown introduces 2023 budget, potential change to litter ordinance
POTTSTOWN, Pa. – During Pottstown Borough Council's meeting Monday night, Mayor Stephanie Henrick called for a change in the ordinance for littering. Henrick would like to eliminate citations for littering and allow police officers to issue immediate fines. She said this modification would result in less stress on the court system and allow for better use of time for police officers, as they would no longer have to attend court for littering fines.
Council schedules special meeting Thursday on manager resignation and search committee
Luzerne County Council will hold a special meeting on Thursday to discuss the resignation of county Manager Randy Robertson and the formation of a citizen search committee to help find the next manager. The meeting is listed as an "emergency voting session" on the council page at the county website.
Three Montage Mountain-area properties appeal their property taxes to try to get them lowered
MOOSIC — Three Montage Mountain area properties — the former Lackawanna County Visitors Center, WNEP-TV and an office building on Glenmaura National Boulevard — are appealing their property tax bills to try to get them lowered. Meanwhile, the county’s first reassessment in more than 50 years remains...
Threat disrupts school at LCTI for 3rd day in a row
N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Another day, another threat disrupting classes at Lehigh Career and Technical Institute. Tuesday was the third time police have been called to the school since Friday. State Police said they are determined to figure out who is calling in these threats, but parents tell us they're worried for their children's safety, and we spoke with a student who said he has now lost three days worth of hands-on education that can't really be taught online.
Irving Pool redo gets boost from Allentown City Council
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – During a special meeting held at city hall Monday night, Allentown City Council advanced a $50,000 transfer to complete the construction of Irving Pool. The move allows the Parks and Recreation Department to implement the East Side pool's new design. The City has indicated the old pool and bathhouse will be replaced by an activity pool complete with a beachfront entrance, 3-foot deep wading area, water features, amenities, whirlpool-type features, swim lap lanes and a new bathhouse.
Wilson School Board to address member's comments
SPRING TWP., Pa. — The Wilson School Board in Berks County will hold a special meeting Monday night to address a member's race-related comments. The board said its leaders are already working to censure Mike Martin and request his resignation. Last week, Martin reportedly quoted a passage while discussing...
Police seek missing Pottsville man
POTTSVILLE, Pa. - Police are looking for a missing man in Schuylkill County. Zachary Vidal, 27, has not talked to his family for several weeks, said Pottsville police. He is believed to be homeless, and has extensive mental health issues and drug and alcohol problems, police said. He often walks...
ALDI to open newest Lehigh Valley location on Thursday, with another to follow in 2023
S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Grocery chain ALDI is continuing to expand its footprint in the Lehigh Valley. The retailer, offering “a unique shopping experience where customers never have to compromise on quality, selection or value,” on Thursday plans to hold a grand opening of its newest store at 3235 Hamilton Blvd. in South Whitehall Township's Dorneyville Shopping Center.
No heat prompts early dismissal of Mt. Penn Elementary
MT. PENN, Pa. — Some Antietam School District students were sent home early Tuesday. Mt. Penn Elementary Center dismissed its students at 1 p.m. because of no heat in the building. The district's superintendent, Heidi Rochlin, told 69 News that the issue was caused by a pipe that broke...
Ambulance and car collide in Muhlenberg Township
MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. -- An ambulance and car collided in Muhlenberg Township, Berks County. It happened Saturday afternoon on the 5th Street Highway. Emergency dispatchers say there were reports of injuries. But there's no word on the severity of those injuries. At this point, the cause of the crash is...
Police: Several juveniles charged with making threats toward ASD schools over past 2 weeks
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police in Allentown say several people are accused of leaving tips about potential violent acts at Allentown School District buildings that were found to be not credible. Over the past two weeks, the Allentown Police Department and the Allentown School District have received anonymous tips through the...
Exeter police chief: 'Our officers are drowning out there'
EXETER TWP., Pa. — "Our officers are drowning out there." That's what Matthew Harley, Exeter Township's acting police chief, told the township supervisors Monday night as he asked for help. He said he needs five new police officers to be hired in 2023. Harley told the supervisors that when...
DA: Video yields clues about body found at recycling plant
EXETER TWP., Pa. — Authorities said they have found no evidence of foul play being involved in the case of a New Jersey man who was found dead at a recycling facility in Berks County over the weekend. The body of Kellen J. Bischoff was found shortly after 8:30...
Berks mom sets up fund for family of man killed near KU
MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. — A Berks County woman is trying to stop youth gun violence while honoring yet another victim of it. "I did this wholeheartedly for the family and for Diego Velazquez," said Cynthia Gonzalez of Reading. "I'm just trying to get the community to come together with some donations so we can get this young man a proper memorial."
SUV hits hay bale, catches fire in Lower Milford
L. MILFORD TWP., Pa. - A bale of hay in the road caused a car fire in Lehigh County. An SUV hit the hay bale just before 6 p.m. Sunday on Limeport Pike in Lower Milford Township, state police said. The car then turned onto Chestnut Hill Church Road, where...
