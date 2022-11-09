Read full article on original website
anacortestoday.com
Middle school students acknowledge veterans
Anacortes Middle School students put together a dramatic tribute to U.S. armed forces veterans this week with an outdoor “display” that featured the photos of dozens of veterans, past and present. This display ran the length of the middle school building and around a corner. Many guests pulled over to take a walk among the yard-sign-sized photographs.
KOMO News
Eric's Heroes: Poulsbo Bill beams with pride for the city he helped build
Everywhere about him is evidence of a restless, ambitious and creative soul. His home has been transformed, part of it at least, to resemble a lighthouse. There is a beautifully crafted treehouse resting on not one, but two trees. There is a giant built-in pizza oven on his patio. His...
MyNorthwest.com
Early release policy at Arlington Schools leads to downtown disruptions
A new policy at Arlington Public Schools (APS) is leading to backlash in the community after the district instituted a policy for early release for all students on Fridays. This policy has drawn plenty of criticism from local business owners and police. Business owners in the downtown core have grown...
lyndentribune.com
Briefly: Lynden and the surrounding areas in the news, Nov. 9, 2022
LYNDEN — Treat yourself to a dazzling display of lights at Lynden’s 32nd annual Edaleen Dairy Lighted Christmas Parade at 6 p.m. Saturday Dec. 3.
Navy Reserve Rear Admiral retires, but continues to serve Whatcom in this way
Veterans Day is a good opportunity to thank those who have served, he told The Bellingham Herald.
Bracket Breakdown: Washington (WIAA) football playoff game-by-game analysis, picks in Class 2A first round
Life is funny sometimes. Back in 2009, Black Hills coach Garrett Baldwin was a senior on the Wolves' football team when they took a road trip to Bellingham to play Lynden at Civic Stadium in the first round of the state playoffs. Lynden got the best of Black Hills, 14-7, ending Baldwin's high ...
Invasive crab threatening shellfish industry, salmon found in another western Washington bay
BOW, Wash. — An invasive crab is stirring up concerns for Washington's salmon and shellfish. The European green crab is one of the most aggressive marine creatures on the planet. The European green crab is an "efficient predator," according to Sea Grant Washington, and poses a major threat to...
Which 3 WA Small Towns are Named Among the Nation’s Coziest & Why?
If it was up to me, one of Tri-Cities would certainly be mentioned in this article. However, Pasco, Richland, or Kennewick were not mentioned in the ranking of the coziest small towns in America. Who knew this was a thing?. So, What makes a town cozy?. According to Mydatingadviser.com, winter...
q13fox.com
Tracking November snow: Slick driving conditions for Sequim, Port Townsend
Areas in the North Sound are seeing snowy roadways after a winter-weather system rolled through the region. FOX 13 Seattle's John Hopperstad is live in Sequim with a closer look at the driving conditions, after multiple drivers spun out Monday night.
Washington Town Among The Most Underrated Places To Retire In The U.S.
Cheapism has the scoop on retirement destinations praised by people but rarely recognized.
Tree Falls On Seattle-Area Home, Crushes Teen Inside
A neighbor remembers the victim's father screaming, ‘Please, help my daughter!'
whatcomtalk.com
Discover the Stories Behind Bellingham’s Historical Markers
Since originating as four towns over 100 years ago, Bellingham has developed a storied history. Many such stories are documented by historical markers: signs, stones, and plaques posted where formative events took place. The Historical Marker Database, a prominent online reference guide, has nearly 30 entries in Bellingham. Touring Bellingham’s...
knkx.org
What motivated these Snohomish County residents to vote in-person
Election officials north of Seattle said there may have been a surge of last-minute voting in this election – especially in-person. At the Snohomish County vote center in Everett on Tuesday, it almost felt like the old days before Washington adopted universal vote-by-mail in 2011. People were depositing ballots...
lynnwoodtimes.com
School delays and cancellations for November 7
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., November 6, 2022—School districts across the Snohomish County have issued alerts of delays and cancellations for Monday, November 7, 2022, due to power outages from last weekend’s storm. Arlington School District. Home – Arlington Public Schools (wednet.edu) Arlington High School and Pioneer Elementary closed...
q13fox.com
Watch out for icy roadways Tuesday morning
SEATTLE - Several cities received their first snowfall of the season this afternoon/evening! Snow reports were popping up in, Bellingham, Whidbey Island, Anacortes, Port Townsend, Sequim, port Angeles, and the San Juan Islands. Here is a photo of the snow in Sequim taken by Javier and Crystal Chavez:. On top...
'I-5 Stilly Doe': 40-year mystery solved in Snohomish County thanks to DNA
ARLINGTON, Wash. — DNA helped solve the decades-old mystery of whose body was found along the Stillaguamish River in Arlington in 1980. The Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office identified "Stilly Doe" as Othaniel Philip Ames, also known as Otie, an 82-year-old man who went missing in 1980. On July...
KING-5
2022 election results for Kitsap and Mason counties
Voters from Shelton to Bremerton to Bainbridge and beyond, will weigh in on a number of local, state and federal races. Track Nov. 8 general election results in Mason and Kitsap counties, including races for U.S. senator, Congressional District 6, state legislative districts 23, 26 and 35, and secretary of state.
With 7,500 ballots yet to count, these are Whatcom County election results Thursday
Ballots that arrive by mail Friday, Nov. 11, and later will be counted if they were postmarked by 8 p.m, Tuesday. Nov. 8.
kpug1170.com
Two Maple Falls women arrested on suspicion of assaulting a child
MAPLE FALLS, Wash. – Two Maple Falls women have been arrested on suspicion of assaulting a child. The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Department says investigators determined there was probable cause to arrest 31-year-old Elesea Perez and 26-year-old Diana Sanchez Garcia. They were booked into the Whatcom County Jail on...
everettpost.com
Action On Congested North Sound Commutes and Heavy Traffic
More and more people continue to move into Snohomish and Skagit counties, adding more traffic onto already crowded highways. Action is being taken on the key arterials including I-5, I-405, and the Hewitt Ave Trestle. Earlier this year, the Washington State Legislature passed funding to support the Move Ahead Washington...
