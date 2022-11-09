ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anacortes, WA

Middle school students acknowledge veterans

Anacortes Middle School students put together a dramatic tribute to U.S. armed forces veterans this week with an outdoor “display” that featured the photos of dozens of veterans, past and present. This display ran the length of the middle school building and around a corner. Many guests pulled over to take a walk among the yard-sign-sized photographs.
ANACORTES, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Early release policy at Arlington Schools leads to downtown disruptions

A new policy at Arlington Public Schools (APS) is leading to backlash in the community after the district instituted a policy for early release for all students on Fridays. This policy has drawn plenty of criticism from local business owners and police. Business owners in the downtown core have grown...
ARLINGTON, WA
whatcomtalk.com

Discover the Stories Behind Bellingham’s Historical Markers

Since originating as four towns over 100 years ago, Bellingham has developed a storied history. Many such stories are documented by historical markers: signs, stones, and plaques posted where formative events took place. The Historical Marker Database, a prominent online reference guide, has nearly 30 entries in Bellingham. Touring Bellingham’s...
BELLINGHAM, WA
knkx.org

What motivated these Snohomish County residents to vote in-person

Election officials north of Seattle said there may have been a surge of last-minute voting in this election – especially in-person. At the Snohomish County vote center in Everett on Tuesday, it almost felt like the old days before Washington adopted universal vote-by-mail in 2011. People were depositing ballots...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

School delays and cancellations for November 7

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., November 6, 2022—School districts across the Snohomish County have issued alerts of delays and cancellations for Monday, November 7, 2022, due to power outages from last weekend’s storm. Arlington School District. Home – Arlington Public Schools (wednet.edu) Arlington High School and Pioneer Elementary closed...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Watch out for icy roadways Tuesday morning

SEATTLE - Several cities received their first snowfall of the season this afternoon/evening! Snow reports were popping up in, Bellingham, Whidbey Island, Anacortes, Port Townsend, Sequim, port Angeles, and the San Juan Islands. Here is a photo of the snow in Sequim taken by Javier and Crystal Chavez:. On top...
SEQUIM, WA
KING-5

2022 election results for Kitsap and Mason counties

Voters from Shelton to Bremerton to Bainbridge and beyond, will weigh in on a number of local, state and federal races. Track Nov. 8 general election results in Mason and Kitsap counties, including races for U.S. senator, Congressional District 6, state legislative districts 23, 26 and 35, and secretary of state.
MASON COUNTY, WA
kpug1170.com

Two Maple Falls women arrested on suspicion of assaulting a child

MAPLE FALLS, Wash. – Two Maple Falls women have been arrested on suspicion of assaulting a child. The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Department says investigators determined there was probable cause to arrest 31-year-old Elesea Perez and 26-year-old Diana Sanchez Garcia. They were booked into the Whatcom County Jail on...
everettpost.com

Action On Congested North Sound Commutes and Heavy Traffic

More and more people continue to move into Snohomish and Skagit counties, adding more traffic onto already crowded highways. Action is being taken on the key arterials including I-5, I-405, and the Hewitt Ave Trestle. Earlier this year, the Washington State Legislature passed funding to support the Move Ahead Washington...
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA

