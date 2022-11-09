Scalise wins seventh term in House

Photo credit U. S. House of Representatives

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise will continue in his role as the dean of the Louisiana Congressional Delegation.

WWL projects that Rep. Scalise (R-Jefferson) will coast to victory in the First Congressional District race. With three parishes' early voting results tabulated, Scalise has claimed 80 percent of the vote to win his seventh full term in office.

Challengers Katie Darling (D-Covington) and Howard Kearney (L-Mandeville) have claimed 19 percent and one percent, respectively.

Scalise has represented LA-1 on Capitol Hill since 2008, when he won a special election to fill the unexpired term of Bobby Jindal, who left Congress to become Louisiana's governor. Since 2014, Scalise has served as the GOP whip, making him his party's second-highest-ranking member in the House.

Scalise is a member of the Energy and Commerce Committee and its Subcommittee on Communications and Technology. He's also the ranking member of the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis.

Scalise, a graduate of Archbishop Rummel High School and LSU, lives in Jefferson Parish with his wife Jennifer and their two children.