Brevard County, FL

Here are the Brevard community election winners, from Barefoot Bay to West Melbourne

By Rick Neale, Florida Today
 3 days ago

Brevard County voters elected candidates in an array of communities on Tuesday's general election ballot, according to unofficial results.

Barefoot Bay

Chair Bruce Amoss, Joseph Klosky and Lynn Tummolo won election as Barefoot Bay Recreation District trustees as the top three vote-getters in a four-candidate race.

Second Vice Chair Michael Morrissey failed to win reelection.

Cape Canaveral

In the Cape Canaveral City Council race, Mayor Pro Tem Mickie Kellum and incumbent Kim Davis won election from a slate of four candidates.

Gregory McDonald and Carroll Sanders failed to win election.

Cocoa Beach

In Cocoa Beach, incumbent Skip Williams and newcomers Keith Capizzi and Jeremy  Hutcherson won election to the five-member City Commission.

Capizzi beat Melissa Byron in the Seat 2 race. Williams beat Joshua Jackson in the Seat 4 race. And Hutcherson defeated Donald Haynes for Seat 5.

Grant-Valkaria

Mayor Del Yonts and three Grant-Valkaria Town Council candidates — Dan Faden, Peter Miravalle and Tom Sammon — were elected unopposed.

All are incumbents, save Miravalle.

Indian Harbour Beach

Two Indian Harbour Beach City Council incumbents, Frank Guertin (Seat 4) and Mayor Scott Nickle (Seat 5), won election without opposition.

Malabar

Marisa Acquaviva, Jim Clevenger and Brian Vail were elected without opposition to the Malabar Town Council.

Melbourne Beach

Vice Mayor Joyce Barton and incumbent Corey Runte won election to the Melbourne Beach Town Commission from a field of three candidates.

Steve Walters, a former commissioner and police chief, finished in third place and failed to win a seat.

Barton and Runte will serve three-year terms.

In a separate race, incumbent Marvi Walker ran unopposed for a two-year Town Commission term.

Melbourne Village

Melbourne Village voters have chosen four Town Commission members from a slate of five candidates: Fred Anderson, Bridget Foster, Gary Howell, David Jones and Norton Muzzone.

Howell was the candidate who did not make the cut.

Anderson and Jones are incumbents.

The top three vote-getters — Anderson, Foster and Jones — will serve two-year terms.

Muzzone, the No. 4 vote-getter, will serve the last year of Susan Ditty’s unexpired term. She resigned her seat to run for mayor, and she was elected unopposed.

Palm Shores

Charles “Chase” Chambliss (Seat 2) and Sharon Secord (Seat 4) were unopposed in their respective Palm Shores Town Council races. Both are incumbents.

Rockledge

Michael Cadore (Seat 1) and Shaun Ferguson (Seat 2) were unopposed in their respective Rockledge City Council races. Both are incumbents.

Satellite Beach

Vice Mayor Jodi Rozycki and Mark Boyd won election to the Satellite Beach City Council as the top two vote-getters in a three-candidate race.

Stephen Sams, the third-place candidate, did not make the cut.

West Melbourne

Deputy Mayor Andrea Young and incumbents Diana Adams and John Dittmore won election to the West Melbourne City Council from a field of four candidates.

William Johnson did not make the cut on the ballot.

