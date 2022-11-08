Election Day 2022: Laurel Lee wins new Congressional District 15, incumbents sweep in Polk

Former Secretary of State Laurel Lee, R–New Tampa, will become the first representative of Florida's newly drawn Congressional District 15.

Lee claimed a decisive victory over Democratic candidate Alan Cohn, receiving 58.8% to 41.2% of votes, based on the unofficial election results posted by Florida Division of Elections' website as of 8:40 p.m.

"We campaigned unwaveringly on our beliefs and conservative principles – strong borders, letting parents decide what is best for their children, keeping our businesses open so Floridians can work and provide for their families, and standing shoulder-to-shoulder with our men and women in law enforcement and our military – and that led us to victory," Laurel said in a press statement.

Appointed secretary of state by Gov. Ron DeSantis in January 2019, Lee served just over three years in that role. Before that, she was appointed as a circuit court judge by then-Gov. Rick Scott in 2013. She was re-elected to the position in 2014.

Lee previously told The Ledger she planned to focus on addressing the nation’s economic issues, citing high gas prices, skyrocketing inflation and the rising cost of basic goods like groceries for American families. She also called for stronger border security and immigration policies.

"America is at a crossroads, and I promise to take this fight to Washington and work every day to put policies in place that put our communities, our law enforcement, our military, our safety, and our economic well-being and prosperity first," she said in a statement.

Congressional District 9

Incumbent Darren Soto, D-Kissimmee held onto his seat representing U.S. House District 9, fending off Republican challenger Scotty Moore. Soto received roughly 53.2% of votes versus Moore who garnered 46.8%.

Soto has held the office since 2017, back when District 9 used to encompass a significant portion of Polk County. With the governor's redistricting, Soto will now represent only a small section of the county's residents - those in Poinciana and Solivita areas - for the next two years.

Congressional District 11

In a three-way race, Incumbent U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster, R–Clermont, has won another two-year term representing U.S. House District 11.

Webster received more than 63% of the vote versus Democratic candidate Shante Munns, who captured about 35% of votes, and non-party affiliated candidate Kevin Porter, who brough in 1.5%. The unofficial state results are as of 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Webster previously represented the 10th Congressional District from 2011 to 2017. With redistricting, he will represent the 11th District. Florida's 11th Congressional District includes parts of Polk, Marion, Citrus, Sumter, Hernando and Lake counties. In Polk County, the district covers a large part of North Lakeland and Polk City, though it splits several neighborhoods in that area with Districts 18 and 15.

Congressional District 18

U.S. Rep. Scott Franklin, R–Lakeland, will return to Washington D.C. for his second term representing Congressional District 18. Franklin won by a landslide receiving more than 70% of the vote against no-party affiliated candidate Keith Hayden Jr., who received roughly 26.9%. There was no Democratic candidate represented in the contest for the seat.

Franklin, a former Lakeland city commissioner, won the general election after claiming the GOP primary despite facing off against four challengers.

The newly drawn District 18 stretches from northern Polk to the Lake Okeechobee region. Its northern border runs along Marcum Road and Old Polk City Road in Lakeland. Farther east, the district extends north of I-4 in a small segment near Polk City.

Franklin has become the representative for the majority of Polk County residents.

Sara-Megan Walsh can be reached at swalsh@theledger.com or 863-802-7545. Follow on Twitter @SaraWalshFl.