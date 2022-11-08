Tom Wright easily wins reelection to Florida Senate District 8 seat

Incumbent Tom Wright easily won reelection, defeating Democrat Andrea Williams for the Florida Senate District 8 seat with 63% of the vote.

District 8 covers northern Brevard and southern Volusia counties.

Wright, a Republican, served the four-year term won by Dorothy Hukill in 2018, just a few weeks after her death. Wright was chosen by a Republican Party caucus to be her replacement, but because ballots had already been printed, her name remained on the ballot.

Williams, a political newcomer from Titusville, was at a decided disadvantage in having the means to get her name in front of more voters.

Wright outraised her, $116,000 to less than $10,000.

Williams said she was proud of her campaign.

"I have focused on making sure I run my campaign correctly and doing all I need to reach the people," she said. "It has been a difficult race. This is my first time running for office, so I had to do a lot of name-building and brand-building."

Wright did not respond to a text seeking comment.