Read the letter the Judge read to Cain Velasquez when he granted him bail: “I hope you don’t prove me wrong”

Cain Velasquez is heading home for the first time in eight months. The former UFC heavyweight champion posted $1 million bail on Wednesday following his February 28 arrest in which he allegedly discharged a firearm while in pursuit of a vehicle containing an individual who was accused of abusing a close family member of the retired fighter. Another person, a relative of the alleged intended victim, was struck by a bullet during the incident, after which Velasquez surrendered himself without incident to police.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO