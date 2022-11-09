Read the letter the Judge read to Cain Velasquez when he granted him bail: “I hope you don’t prove me wrong”

Read full article on original website
Titus Zell
3d ago
He has to be charged bc if he’s not, our whole system won’t work. But he did a damn good deed and when being judged by his peers, best believe some of them are fathers, brothers, uncles, of a child who may have been affected. Hope he gets minimal time!!!
Reply(2)
10
tree[3]
3d ago
Cain did what any real man would and should do💪👍
Reply(8)
27
Cindy Stailey
3d ago
Cain did the right thing. He should not be charged with anything.
Reply
11
