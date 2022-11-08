ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titusville, FL

Retired Air Force colonel, businessman Herman Cole wins Titusville City Council seat

By Tyler Vazquez, Florida Today
Florida Today
Florida Today
 3 days ago

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com Click here and subscribe today.

Retired U.S. Air Force Col. Herman Cole defeated Kate Perez to win Seat 1 on the Titusville City Council Tuesday night.

Cole's 54.32% of the vote topped Perez, who secured 45.68% of voters in Tuesday's election.

Titusville's incoming City Council member has been served in many prominent positions, including board member of Titusville YMCA; board member of Parrish Medical Center; Rotary Club president; and Titusville Planning and Zoning board member.

"I was hoping I was going to win, but I never want to get overconfident about anything," Cole said.

"The city is growing so much, and I just want to make sure that our infrastructure is prepared for the additional people and industries that are coming in," he said. "I want to bring industry in, so I can increase our tax base to help with our city services."

Perez — who is a regular at City Council meetings and is active in North Brevard civic life — led initiatives to pass an ordinance protecting the city's tree canopy and put a Right to Clean Water on the ballot in Titusville.

Cole and Perez ran on platforms that split the city's interests between development and the environment.

Perez feels that growth without major attention to the its impact on the environment will only hamstring the city overall. And while Cole has said his aim is to strike a balance between the two, he has run a largely pro-development campaign, in line with his past runs for City Council.

The seat became open this year, when incumbent Robert Jordan chose not to run for reelection in order to focus on spending time with his family. Jordan backed Cole for the seat.

Cole said he is looking forward to being part of the democratic process and working as a team with others on the City Council. He hopes to be able to work to fund projects for the lagoon and city infrastructure, as well as attracting new businesses.

"I want to make sure that we are able to get grants and other funding so that we can go in and save our lagoon," he added.

On the ballot: Titusville residents face legal hurdles, pushback over proposed referendum on clean water

Meet the candidates: Titusville City Council election sees development, environment at the forefront

Perez and Cole participated in a three-way primary race that also included Kenneth May and was held on Aug. 23. Because no candidate received more than 50% of the vote needed to win the election outright, third-place finisher May was eliminated.

Although Cole did not outright win the primary, he did get slightly more of the vote than Perez. Cole got 42.71% of the vote, compared with 38.78% for Perez and 18.51% for May.

Titusville City Council seats are elected at large, meaning that members are voted in by all the residents in the city, not within a specific district.

The term of office is four years, and pay for members of the City Council is $8,102.90 a year.

City Council elections are nonpartisan races, with political party affiliations not indicated on the ballot.

Council election are staggered by two years.

Mayor Dan Diesel and Seat 2 Councilwoman Sarah Stoeckel will not be up for reelection until 2024.

Seat 3 Councilman Joe Robinson, who was up for reelection this cycle, was unopposed, and will remain in his seat.

Seat 5 Councilwoman Jo Lynn Nelson kept her seat after the Aug. 23 primary election, by fending off two primary challengers with more than 50% of the vote, preempting the need for a runoff election. Nelson got 52.58% of the vote, compared with 28.25% for Stan Johnson and 19.16% for Nathan Slusher.

With a population of more than 49,000, Titusville is Brevard County's third-most-populous city, behind Palm Bay and Melbourne.

Tyler Vazquez is the North Brevard Watchdog Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Vazquez at 321-917-7491 or tvazquez@floridatoday.com . Twitter: @tyler_vazquez

Support local journalism. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Retired Air Force colonel, businessman Herman Cole wins Titusville City Council seat

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
daytonatimes.com

May, Henry re-elected to Daytona Beach city commission

In one of the most heated races in the midterm election, Daytona Beach City Commissioner Zone 3 incumbent Quanita May (1,261 votes) was re-elected to a second term over Steve Miller (1,015 votes), a former city commissioner. “I want to thank my supporters for voting me in and giving me...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
click orlando

Attorney for man accused of voter fraud in Florida files motion to drop charges

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The attorney representing a man who was arrested and accused of voter fraud in the 2020 election filed a motion on Monday to dismiss the charges. Peter Washington was one of 20 convicted felons arrested in August on suspicion of illegally voting. However, News 6 learned most, if not all, of those arrested believed they were eligible to vote.
FLORIDA STATE
hometownnewsbrevard.com

Melbourne Airport Authority Board approves sale of land for Lakoona Beach Crystal Lagoon project

MELBOURNE — The Melbourne Airport Authority Board voted unanimously on Oct. 26 to move forward with the sale of 55.8 acres of “non-aeronautical property” for the development of the Lakoona Beach Crystal Lagoon project, according to an e-mail from Melbourne-Orlando International Airport public information officer Keely Leggett to Hometown News.
MELBOURNE, FL
WESH

RESULTS: Florida House District 36

In Florida House District 36, Republican Rachel Plakon won against Democrat Deborah Poulalion with 54.65% of the vote. This district covers parts of Sanford, Lake Mary, Longwood, Winter Springs, and Geneva. If Plakon's name sounds familiar, that’s because her husband, Scott Plakon, is vacating the seat because of term limits....
FLORIDA STATE
wvua23.com

Section of destroyed shuttle Challenger found on ocean floor

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) – A large section of the destroyed space shuttle Challenger has been found buried in sand at the bottom of the Atlantic. NASA’s Kennedy Space Center announced the discovery Thursday. Divers for a TV documentary crew spotted the piece in March, and NASA recently verified that it was part of the shuttle that broke apart during liftoff in 1986.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
Orlando Weekly

Anna Eskamani wins seat, proves Florida Dems need to run more progressives

The midterms were a slightly mixed bag for Central Florida progressives. Rep. Anna Eskamani held on to her state seat in a newly drawn district and newcomer Maxwell Frost rode a wave of youthful enthusiasm to the US House. However, UCF-area Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith failed to win a new district against Republican challenger Susan Plasencia. Smith had served in the state house since 2016, representing a district that includes his alma mater, the University of Central Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
westorlandonews.com

Corruption Cowles? Supervisor of Elections’ Son Works for Equipment Vendor

Nick Cowles, the son of Orange County Supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles, works as a “Ballot Management Product Specialist” and is a Florida Account Manager for the election equipment vendor serving his father’s office. There are growing claims of possible corruption and increasing worries about election integrity in the heart of Central Florida.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Tropical Storm Nicole update: One shelter closed

The general population shelter at University High School, Orange City, has been closed. The four individuals who sought shelter there were transferred to the shelter at Heritage Middle School. Three shelters remain open:. Creekside Middle School, 6801 Airport Road, Port Orange (general population) Heritage Middle School, 1001 Parnell Court, Deltona...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Florida Today

Florida Today

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
889K+
Views
ABOUT

Space Coast's trusted breaking news: central Florida, Brevard County, Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa Beach, Titusville, space, NASA, crime, sports, entertainment

 http://floridatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy