Retired Air Force colonel, businessman Herman Cole wins Titusville City Council seat

Retired U.S. Air Force Col. Herman Cole defeated Kate Perez to win Seat 1 on the Titusville City Council Tuesday night.

Cole's 54.32% of the vote topped Perez, who secured 45.68% of voters in Tuesday's election.

Titusville's incoming City Council member has been served in many prominent positions, including board member of Titusville YMCA; board member of Parrish Medical Center; Rotary Club president; and Titusville Planning and Zoning board member.

"I was hoping I was going to win, but I never want to get overconfident about anything," Cole said.

"The city is growing so much, and I just want to make sure that our infrastructure is prepared for the additional people and industries that are coming in," he said. "I want to bring industry in, so I can increase our tax base to help with our city services."

Perez — who is a regular at City Council meetings and is active in North Brevard civic life — led initiatives to pass an ordinance protecting the city's tree canopy and put a Right to Clean Water on the ballot in Titusville.

Cole and Perez ran on platforms that split the city's interests between development and the environment.

Perez feels that growth without major attention to the its impact on the environment will only hamstring the city overall. And while Cole has said his aim is to strike a balance between the two, he has run a largely pro-development campaign, in line with his past runs for City Council.

The seat became open this year, when incumbent Robert Jordan chose not to run for reelection in order to focus on spending time with his family. Jordan backed Cole for the seat.

Cole said he is looking forward to being part of the democratic process and working as a team with others on the City Council. He hopes to be able to work to fund projects for the lagoon and city infrastructure, as well as attracting new businesses.

"I want to make sure that we are able to get grants and other funding so that we can go in and save our lagoon," he added.

Perez and Cole participated in a three-way primary race that also included Kenneth May and was held on Aug. 23. Because no candidate received more than 50% of the vote needed to win the election outright, third-place finisher May was eliminated.

Although Cole did not outright win the primary, he did get slightly more of the vote than Perez. Cole got 42.71% of the vote, compared with 38.78% for Perez and 18.51% for May.

Titusville City Council seats are elected at large, meaning that members are voted in by all the residents in the city, not within a specific district.

The term of office is four years, and pay for members of the City Council is $8,102.90 a year.

City Council elections are nonpartisan races, with political party affiliations not indicated on the ballot.

Council election are staggered by two years.

Mayor Dan Diesel and Seat 2 Councilwoman Sarah Stoeckel will not be up for reelection until 2024.

Seat 3 Councilman Joe Robinson, who was up for reelection this cycle, was unopposed, and will remain in his seat.

Seat 5 Councilwoman Jo Lynn Nelson kept her seat after the Aug. 23 primary election, by fending off two primary challengers with more than 50% of the vote, preempting the need for a runoff election. Nelson got 52.58% of the vote, compared with 28.25% for Stan Johnson and 19.16% for Nathan Slusher.

With a population of more than 49,000, Titusville is Brevard County's third-most-populous city, behind Palm Bay and Melbourne.

Tyler Vazquez is the North Brevard Watchdog Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Vazquez at 321-917-7491 or tvazquez@floridatoday.com . Twitter: @tyler_vazquez

