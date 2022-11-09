Read full article on original website
Related
Florida Senate election: Trump tells supporters to back Rubio over Rep. Demings, a 'radical left impeacher'
Former President Donald Trump continues to rally support for Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, a man he once campaigned against, and will headline an event for him just days ahead of the midterm elections next month. In a post on Truth Social, Trump applauded Rubio’s lead in the polls against...
Washington Examiner
'Nobody wants Harris': DeSantis says Biden nominated vice president 'as insurance' against 25th Amendment
Barreling toward an expected Election Day victory, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis offered a preview of a possible presidential rivalry in 2024 as he squared off against President Joe Biden. At a campaign stop in Sarasota County on Sunday, DeSantis said Vice President Kamala Harris was Biden’s “insurance” policy against being...
Marco Rubio projected to defeat Val Demings and retain U.S. Senate seat
The race for Florida’s U.S. Senate seat is on between Republican incumbent Marco Rubio and Democratic challenger and U.S. Congresswoman, Val Demings.
Maxwell Frost wins Florida race, becomes 1st Generation Z member of Congress
Florida House candidate Maxwell Frost won his race on Tuesday, becoming the first Generation Z member of Congress, the Associated Press projected. Frost will represent the state’s 10th Congressional District, which includes Orlando, in the House. He’ll succeed Rep. Val Demings, who is running against Republican Marco Rubio for the Florida Senate seat.
Police In Florida Confirm Rubio’s Volunteer Was Brutally Beaten For Being A Republican
U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio on Wednesday fired back at leftist media critics who tried to excuse anti-Republican violence by two thugs who brutally beat one of his campaign volunteers. As The Free Press reported this week, the Florida Republican noted that one of his neighborhood
GOP picks up Florida congressional seats, dominates Tampa Bay
Florida is poised to send 20 Republicans to the U.S. House of Representatives, an increase of four from the current delegation — and a help to the GOP’s bid to control Congress. National Republicans saw Tampa Bay’s open seats as a path toward reclaiming control of Congress in...
Despite giving him a disparaging nickname, Trump calls for voters to re-elect DeSantis as competing rallies kick off in Florida
MIAMI, Florida — Former President Donald Trump kicked off a rally here on Sunday evening by urging voters to support Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Election Day, despite having just christened the governor with a new nickname. Trump took the stage at the Miami-Dade County Fair and Exposition calling...
Trump launches furious attack on ‘average’ DeSantis and Murdoch press amid GOP civil war over midterms
Donald Trump nicknames Florida Governor Ron DeSantis 'Ron DeSanctimonious'. Former president Donald Trump has lashed out at New York Post and Wall Street Journal owner Rupert Murdoch and Florida governor Ron DeSantis after the newspaper baron’s properties blasted the twice-impeached ex-president’s impact on the 2022 midterms and promoted the Florida governor as a potential 2024 Republican standard-bearer.
Rubio wins reelection in Florida Senate race
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) is projected to defeat his Democratic rival, Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.), sending him to a third term in the Senate. CNN and Fox News called the the race for Rubio at around 8 p.m. Rubio’s victory is likely to help cement the notion that Florida, a longtime battleground and now the […]
5 takeaways from a day when Trump, DeSantis, Rubio and Scott descended on South Florida
Florida’s top Republicans were in action across South Florida on Thursday. Here are five takeaways from a unique day in Sunshine State politics. Former president Donald Trump says if you can't say something nice ... ...
Ron DeSantis Excluded From Trump Rally on November 6 – Further Signs of a Divide Between the Florida Republicans?
Governor Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. In the last few days of campaigning before the midterm elections in Florida, it would seem like Florida's gubernatorial race is all-but over - with incumbent Governor Ron DeSantis looking to have a solid margin of 10%+ over his Democratic challenger, Charlie Crist.
DeSantis proud Florida is 'where woke goes to die,' Crist accuses him of focusing on 2024 presidential run
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis this year has passed a number of bills that aim to combat social policies he argues are part of a "woke" ideology he believes will harm the country.
Rubio wins re-election, defeating Demings in Florida
Republican Sen. Marco Rubio defeated his Democratic challenger, Rep. Val Demings, in Tuesday's election, the Associated Press reported. Why it matters: Rubio's re-election victory reinforces that Florida, which elected President Obama twice, may no longer be a swing state. Former President Trump won the Sunshine State in 2016 and 2020,...
Trump claims he used the FBI to help DeSantis win 2018 election – prompting calls for investigation
Roger Stone 'disappointed' by GOP turnout in midterms on Alex Jones's show. Donald Trump has claimed that he used the FBI and US attorneys to help Ron DeSantis win the 2018 election to become governor of Florida – prompting calls for an “immediate investigation” into the close race.
Maria Elvira Salazar, Annette Taddeo Face Off in Competitive South Florida Congressional Race
With not many competitive U.S. House races in Florida this election cycle, the contest between U.S. Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar, R-Fla., and state Sen. Annette Taddeo, D-Miami, has garnered some national attention in what could be a close contest on Tuesday. This district, which includes parts of Miami-Dade, is almost...
Jared Moskowitz beats Trump backer Joe Budd in race to replace U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch
The Democratic candidate is Broward County Commissioner Jared Moskowitz. The Republican candidate is Joe Budd, who has held positions in Palm Beach County Republican Party. Bouyed by voters in his home county, Broward County Commissioner Jared Moskowitz beat Trump supporter Joe Budd to replace departing U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch. With...
Florida readies for rare red wave, along with rare red moon. And Trump baits DeSantis
It’s Monday, Nov. 7, and tomorrow Election Day is finally here. More than 2.4 million votes have already been cast in early and mail-in voting in Florida, and now it’s up to voters to arrive at the polls Tuesday, even as a tropical system may be forming offshore.
10 takeaways from Florida GOP's historic ass kicking last night
Call it what you will, Republicans overwhelmed Democrats in Tuesday’s elections in Florida.
DeSantis defeats Crist, wins 2nd term as Florida governor
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis won reelection to a second term Tuesday in a dominant victory over Democrat Charlie Crist, bolstering his rise as a prominent GOP star with potential White House ambitions. DeSantis’ win continues a rightward shift for what was formerly the nation’s...
U.S. Rep. Brian Mast reelected to congressional District 21 in Martin, St. Lucie counties
U.S. Rep. Brian Mast won a fourth term representing House District 21, beating Corinna Balderramos Robinson in the Nov. 8 election. With 93% precincts reporting, Mast had 63.6% of the votes. Mast, 42, a Fort Pierce Republican, will be sworn in Jan. 3 for a two-year term that pays $174,000...
Comments / 0