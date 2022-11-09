ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

See how 16 Texas counties voted in this year's midterm election

Find out what portion of your county's registered voters participated in recent elections. (Courtesy Unsplash) To determine how voter turnout varies throughout Texas' election cycles, Community Impact compiled and analyzed data from the Nov. 8 midterm election, the March 1 primary elections and the Nov. 3, 2020, general election. Among the 16 counties in Community Impact's markets, the average voter turnout for the Nov. 8 midterm elections was 48.98%.
Community Impact Houston

Early-voting results put incumbent Jacey Jetton ahead in Texas House District 26 race

Early-voting results show the incumbent in the lead for the Texas House District 26 race. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) According to Fort Bend County early-voting data, Republican incumbent state Rep. Jacey Jetton of Texas House District 26 maintains his lead over challenger Daniel Lee. Jetton has 61.09% of the votes and Lee has 38.91% of votes as of 11 p.m.
Community Impact Houston

Republican incumbent Dennis Paul maintains lead for Texas House District 129 race

Texas Rep. Dennis Paul, R-Houston, has the lead in early votes. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) With 11 of 782 voting centers in Harris County reporting, incumbent Texas Rep. Dennis Paul, R-Houston, maintains a lead for re-election to District 129 in the Nov. 8 election. Paul has earned 26,553 votes, or 60.54%, against challenger Democrat Kat Marvel, who has 17,305 votes, or 39.46%.
Community Impact Austin

TxDOT plans ahead for upcoming winter season

Crews from the Texas Department of Transportation typically prepare their equipment during the fall, so they are ready for action when winter weather arrives. (Community Impact/Hannah Norton) Across the state, the Texas Department of Transportation is preparing for the winter. Following multiple winter storms in 2021 and 2022, crews have...
