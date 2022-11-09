Read full article on original website
Related
See how 16 Texas counties voted in this year's midterm election
Find out what portion of your county's registered voters participated in recent elections. (Courtesy Unsplash) To determine how voter turnout varies throughout Texas' election cycles, Community Impact compiled and analyzed data from the Nov. 8 midterm election, the March 1 primary elections and the Nov. 3, 2020, general election. Among the 16 counties in Community Impact's markets, the average voter turnout for the Nov. 8 midterm elections was 48.98%.
Early-voting results put incumbent Jacey Jetton ahead in Texas House District 26 race
Early-voting results show the incumbent in the lead for the Texas House District 26 race. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) According to Fort Bend County early-voting data, Republican incumbent state Rep. Jacey Jetton of Texas House District 26 maintains his lead over challenger Daniel Lee. Jetton has 61.09% of the votes and Lee has 38.91% of votes as of 11 p.m.
UPDATE: Bonnen wins re-election in Texas House District 24 race
With all Galveston County polling places reporting, Texas House of Representatives District 24 incumbent Greg Bonnen has won his re-election bid. (Jake Magee/Community Impact) Update 7:10 a.m. Nov. 9:. With all Galveston County polling places reporting, Texas...
Republican incumbent Dennis Paul maintains lead for Texas House District 129 race
Texas Rep. Dennis Paul, R-Houston, has the lead in early votes. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) With 11 of 782 voting centers in Harris County reporting, incumbent Texas Rep. Dennis Paul, R-Houston, maintains a lead for re-election to District 129 in the Nov. 8 election. Paul has earned 26,553 votes, or 60.54%, against challenger Democrat Kat Marvel, who has 17,305 votes, or 39.46%.
UPDATE: Fletcher wins re-election in race for 7th Congressional District seat
Voters line up outside of the West Gray Metropolitan Multiservice Center in Houston on Election Day on Nov. 8. (Leah Foreman/Community Impact) Update Nov. 9 at 1:46 p.m. One hundred percent of polling locations have reporting results. With a lead of 63.71%, incumbent Democrat Lizzie Fletcher wins re-election. Updated Nov....
UPDATE: Unofficial results show incumbent Jacey Jetton wins Texas House District 26
Early-voting results show the incumbent in the lead for the Texas House District 26 race. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) With 82 of 82 Fort Bend County voting centers reporting in, Republican incumbent state Rep. Jacey Jetton pulls away with a lead over his Democratic challenger for the Texas House District 26 seat.
TxDOT plans ahead for upcoming winter season
Crews from the Texas Department of Transportation typically prepare their equipment during the fall, so they are ready for action when winter weather arrives. (Community Impact/Hannah Norton) Across the state, the Texas Department of Transportation is preparing for the winter. Following multiple winter storms in 2021 and 2022, crews have...
Daddy's Chicken Shack plans for Cinco Ranch location in Katy in 2023
Daddy's Chicken Shack plans to open a Cinco Ranch location in 2023. (Courtesy Daddy's Chicken Shack) Daddy’s Chicken Shack, an eatery that just opened its first store in Houston on Oct. 13, announced 10 more Houston-area locations at the beginning of November. One of those restaurants will be located in the Cinco Ranch neighborhood of Katy.
