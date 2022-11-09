ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Allegedly intoxicated poll worker in Flint reportedly arrested after making threats

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21IWF8_0j3o2MUf00

FLINT (WWJ) – A poll worker in Flint has reportedly been arrested after he was accused of being intoxicated and making threats at a voting location Tuesday evening.

Flint police were called to the Haskell Community Center around 7:30 p.m. after other election officials reported he appeared to be intoxicated on the job, according to a report from WJRT in Flint.

The suspect reportedly fled the polling place on foot before police showed up, leaving behind a bicycle.

The suspect then allegedly came back and threatened violence, so Flint police returned to the location and arrested him.

The suspect’s name and age have not been released.

He is expected to be charged with public intoxication and threatening violence. He was taken to the Flint Police Department for processing.

Stay tuned to WWJ Newsradio 950 for the latest Election Night coverage. >>> LISTEN LIVE!

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNEM

Defendants found guilty in Flint Family Dollar homicide case

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Three defendants have been found guilty for their roles in the murder of a security guard at a Family Dollar in Flint in 2020. Calvin Munerlyn was shot following a fight he got into with Sharmel Teague, one of the defendants, because he asked her daughter to leave the store for not wearing a mask which was required by a state mandate, police said.
FLINT, MI
The Flint Journal

Armed woman fatally shot by Michigan police during struggle

DETROIT – An armed woman was shot and killed during a struggle with Detroit police officers Thursday evening, Nov. 10, authorities said. Officers responded to a 911 call around 6 p.m. on Meyers Road near Midland Street, WXYZ Detroit reports. The caller said the woman was having a mental health crisis and was armed with a gun and knives. Police believe she assaulted her son, her mother and a child.
DETROIT, MI
The Flint Journal

Jury finds Flint man guilty of shooting, killing teen over gas money

FLINT, MI – A Genesee County jury has convicted a Flint man in the shooting death of 19-year-old Martina Marlo Martinez in July 2020. Denziel Calvin Williams-Boyd on Thursday, Nov. 10, was found guilty on all counts, including first-degree premeditated murder, assault with intent to murder, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, and three counts of felony firearm.
FLINT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

4 men will stand trial on murder charges in death of Wayne County Sheriff’s deputy

DETROIT – A judge has determined that there is enough evidence to send four men to trial in the death of an off-duty Wayne County Sheriff’s deputy. Devante Jones, 23, of Detroit, was shot and killed on Sept. 20, 2021, in a parking lot in the area of East Forest Avenue and the Chrysler Service Drive in Detroit, according to prosecutors.
DETROIT, MI
wnmufm.org

Task force believes UP teen is being trafficked

DETROIT, MI— A missing U.P. teen who was found in Detroit is missing again. The Upper Peninsula Human Trafficking Task Force says 17-year-old Lance Guenette of Menominee was found Tuesday in Detroit. He was taken to the hospital for evaluation. On Thursday officials say Guenette fled the vicinity of...
DETROIT, MI
WNEM

Jury convicts Flint man of animal abuse

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Anthony Dewayne Polite, 55, has been found guilty of starving a dog to death, as well as torture and cruelty toward other dogs in his care. He was convicted of one count of cruelty to animals involving 4-10 animals, which is a two-year felony, and two counts of killing/torturing an animal, which is a four-year felony.
FLINT, MI
kisswtlz.com

Trio Found Guilty in Family Dollar Murder

Three suspects in a 2020 murder case at a Flint Family Dollar have been found guilty. Calvin Munerlyn was a security guard at the store and got into an altercation with Sharmel Teague after asking her daughter to leave the store for not wearing a mask during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. He was shot and killed by Ramonyea Bishop following the fight.
fox2detroit.com

Hit-and-run leaves pedestrian dead on Lahser in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run by a driver on Detroit's west side Thursday afternoon. The crash happened at Lahser and Verne, which happened when the suspect was speeding down the street in what looked like a red car, a witness told FOX 2. According...
DETROIT, MI
WNEM

Poll worker arrested in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint police officers arrested a poll worker in the city of Flint Tuesday evening. Officers from the Flint Police Department were called to the Haskell Community Center polling location about 7:30 p.m. for reports of a poll worker who appeared to be intoxicated while working the poll site.
FLINT, MI
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
39K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy