Allegedly intoxicated poll worker in Flint reportedly arrested after making threats

FLINT (WWJ) – A poll worker in Flint has reportedly been arrested after he was accused of being intoxicated and making threats at a voting location Tuesday evening.

Flint police were called to the Haskell Community Center around 7:30 p.m. after other election officials reported he appeared to be intoxicated on the job, according to a report from WJRT in Flint.

The suspect reportedly fled the polling place on foot before police showed up, leaving behind a bicycle.

The suspect then allegedly came back and threatened violence, so Flint police returned to the location and arrested him.

The suspect’s name and age have not been released.

He is expected to be charged with public intoxication and threatening violence. He was taken to the Flint Police Department for processing.

