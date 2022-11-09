Read full article on original website
Republican John James nabs Michigan’s 10th congressional seat
Third time’s the charm for Farmington Hills businessman and veteran John James in his hopes to occupy some form of political office. As projected by multiple news organizations and analysts Wednesday morning, James is expected to keep his lead and become Michigan’s 10th U.S. House district representative with 48.8% of the vote being reported. His Democratic opponent, retired judge Carl Marlinga, trailed with 48.3% of the vote.
Whitmer wins second term as Michigan's governor, says 'we are feeling damn good about where we are headed'
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will serve a second term after beating out Republican challenger Tudor Dixon, according to the Associated Press.
Incumbent justices win reelection to Michigan Supreme Court
Justices Richard Bernstein and Brian Zahra will be sitting on the Michigan Supreme Court for the next eight years. Both incumbents fought off challengers to secure another term on the bench with Bernstein winning 33.4% of the vote and Zahra winning 24.3%, according to the Associated Press. As of 5:33 a.m., an estimated 82% of votes were counted.
Washington Examiner
Tudor Dixon lashes out at Michigan GOP after underperformance in elections
Gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon (R-MI) spoke out against the leadership of the Michigan Republican Party after her defeat to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI). Dixon tweeted a synopsis, which was allegedly from the Michigan Republican Party assessing the reason the party lost the election, saying, "This is the perfect example of what is wrong with the [Michigan GOP]."
Fact check: Detroit voters were not told at polls that they had already voted
On the afternoon of Election Day, former President Donald Trump suggested that problems at polling places in Michigan’s largest city, a Democratic stronghold, were preventing voters from casting their ballots — a claim that elections officials immediately rejected. "The Absentee Ballot situation in Detroit is REALLY BAD," Trump...
FACT FOCUS: Did late night Michigan voting lines show fraud?
Michigan saw record turnout for a midterm election this week, with control of the governor’s office and referendums on abortion and voting rights in the balance. But with a heightened focus on voting problems and irregularities nationwide, Ann Arbor became a target for false information following reports of long lines of voters waiting to cast ballots late into the night Tuesday in the college community.
Michigan says it is prepared for disruptions after Trump calls for protests in Detroit
Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday afternoon called for protests in Detroit after what Detroit called a “harmless data error.”. Officials expected there may be attempts to disrupt the election process and are prepared, Jake Rollow, spokesperson for the Michigan Department of State told reporters during a 5 p.m. Tuesday call.
Michigan Democrats take control of state House, Senate in historic power shift
Democrats powered their way to control of the Michigan House and Senate on Tuesday, marking the first time the party secured a majority of seats in both legislative chambers in nearly 40 years. The shift is perhaps the starkest sign Michigan voters rejected the “red wave” predicted by Republicans, instead opting for Democrats...
LIVE UPDATES: 2022 Midterm Election results
Polls have closed and votes are being counted for races across Michigan. FOX 17 has crews across the state bringing you the most up-to-date results.
See who was elected to 3 Michigan university boards
Six Democrats won elections to sit on the boards of Michigan’s three largest public universities. For the University of Michigan Board of Regents, Kathy White won with 25% of the vote followed by Michael Behm with 24%. They narrowly beat two Republican candidates, according to unofficial election results reported by the Michigan Secretary of State Wednesday afternoon.
Republican Matt Hall secures reelection bid in state House race
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — State Rep. Matt Hall, R-Comstock Township, is headed back to the Michigan House of Representatives, where he will serve his third term. Hall, who held a commanding lead late Tuesday night in the District 42 race, went on to defeat Democratic challenger Justin Mendoza by an unofficial tally of 24,092 votes (53.9%) to 19,719 votes (44.1%), with 93 write-in votes being cast in Kalamazoo and Allegan counties after all the votes were counted Wednesday.
Find all 2022 Michigan election results here
Michigan's report card is almost complete, as millions of voters cast their ballots in a midterm election Tuesday with massive ramifications for the future of the state. While total unofficial results are not expected until Wednesday morning at the earliest, most of the results are already tabulated. ...
State Stimulus Updates To Know For November 2022
It's been hard to escape news about the U.S. economy the past few months as inflation continues at 40-year highs. The Fed announced yet another increase in interest rates on Nov. 2, resulting in the...
What does a Democratic trifecta mean for Michigan schools?
In the days after Democrats swept the Michigan governor’s office and the state Legislature, a reality began to set in for public school advocates: Newfound power means they’ll be able to accomplish key initiatives that have stalled during decades of Republican control.Democrats now have a chance to follow through on their promises to overhaul school funding, repeal a law requiring struggling readers to be held back in third grade, require charter...
Michigan senate passes 'cocktail-to-go' sales permanently
Lansing, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan State Senate said cheers to a bill that would permanently allow cocktails-to-go.On Thursday, state senators passed SB1163 in a 37-1 vote. The bill will allow restaurants, bars and distilleries with tasting rooms to permanently sell alcoholic mixed drinks to-go. The bill now goes to the House for consideration. If approved by the House, it will go to the Governor's desk for final approval.Bringing cocktails home from a restaurant or bar has been an option for people since July of 2020, when Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed HB 5811 into law. It was signed just...
Kalamazoo Democrat Sean McCann wins second term as state senator
KALAMAZOO, MI — State Sen. Sean McCann, D-Kalamazoo, cruised to reelection with a sizeable victory over Republican challenger Tamara Mitchell Tuesday night. With all of the precincts reporting and absentee ballots counted in Kalamazoo and Van Buren counties Wednesday morning, McCann unofficially had secured 59.6% of the 118,289 votes cast to Mitchell’s 40.1%, winning 70,517 to 47,427 with 345 write-ins, rounding out the unofficial vote totals.
Georgia puts democracy on the ballot: Why runoffs should be the rule in every state
It is an important element of any democratic system for elected leaders to speak with the authority and legitimacy which comes from being chosen by a majority of their constituents.
Brinks makes history as Michigan’s first female Senate Majority Leader, Nesbitt to lead Senate minority
When Senate Democrats settled on new leaders for their caucus Thursday, they simultaneously made state history. Senator Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, will lead the Senate in the new legislative term, making her Michigan’s first female Senate Majority Leader. After almost four decades of being the minority, Tuesday’s election and...
Record-setting number of women elected as governors in midterms
WASHINGTON — The United States’ ceiling for female governors was shattered this week, with voters in 12 states electing women to the role, breaking the prior record of nine set for the first time back in 2004. While not all of the gubernatorial campaigns have been called as of Thursday afternoon, Arizona and Oregon voters had two […] The post Record-setting number of women elected as governors in midterms appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Michigan mayor sued after shouting down residents during public comment
(The Center Square) – When Eastpointe residents criticized Mayor Monique Owens in a Sept. 6 city council meeting, she claimed the residents were “assaulting” her. Now, the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that defends free speech, filed a federal lawsuit accusing Owens of “abuse of authority.”
