Evan Power announces bid for Republican Party of Florida Chair
He's the first to announce an intention to run. The race to be the next leader of the Republican Party of Florida (RPOF) has already begun. Evan Power, Chair of the Leon County Republican Party, announced he’s running to lead the state party. “After meeting with and spending time...
ssrnews.com
Nearly 75,000 Santa Rosa Voters Send Clear Signal
Santa Rosa County voters stood in long lines yesterday to cast their vote in the 2022 midterms. Records show that 74,918 votes were counted, which is a 51.37% turnout for the 146,327 active registered voters, including 24,477 Democrat, 86,594 Republican and 35,253 other. By comparison, 76,206 Santa Rosa County voters...
Team transforming former Amtrak Station in Tallahassee
For more than a century, Tallahassee’s train station welcomed people to the capital city. Now, a team from Leon County has its sights set on the next century of travel.
WCTV
Leon County preps for Hurricane Nicole
Tallahassee Urban League hosts election party, free rides to the polls. On this busy election Tuesday, one local group made sure people can cast their ballots even if they don’t have a way to get to the polls. New leadership changes coming to FAMU. Updated: Nov. 7, 2022 at...
Alabama Limited Self-Governance Act Voted Down in Baldwin County
If you have seen the signs scattered along the roadways in Baldwin County Alabama that say " VOTE NO" and wondered what they meant, keep reading. The Alabama Limited Self-Governance Act, which would allow issues such as overgrown lawns, noise, and animal control to fall under the county commission’s scope of responsibility, was a hot topic this week.
North Okaloosa Fire District moves forward with new impact fee tax following election
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Residents passed a referendum Tuesday night allowing the North Okaloosa Fire District to start an impact fee taxing new residential and commercial buildings inside their jurisdiction. While the public passed the motion with 60% of the vote, this impact fee is far from a reality. North Okaloosa Fire District will need […]
Figures keeps state senate seat after contentious race; Blackwood wins Mobile DA race
Vivian Davis Figures, Democratic state senator for District 33, was re-elected to her seat Tuesday despite a contentious race against Pete Riehm, a local real estate broker who ran as a Republican. “It’s a sacred duty to me to be that public servant,” Figures said Tuesday. “I just can’t say...
ecbpublishing.com
Clerk of Court responds to allegations
Clerk of Court Kirk Reams responded strongly to the allegations of unauthorized overspending by his office raised by a recent forensic audit report. Reams also objected strongly to way that the process was conducted, calling it reprehensible and politically motivated. Following is Reams’ verbatim response, which he titled “An open...
Destin Log
History Mystery: Was there a logging operation in Destin?
A reader asked a History Mystery question about logging in Destin. He lives on Indian Bayou and was led to believe by old timers that the bayou had its origins as a logging slough created by the harvesting of cypress trees because they still have plenty of cypress stumps in his area. It wasn’t just cypress, but he was correct that once there was logging and turpentining going on throughout Destin.
The ‘Lady’ returns to Barber Marina in Baldwin County
She's been gone for more than two years but now the "Lady in the Water" at Barber Marina is back home.
thefamuanonline.com
Student senators say money is missing
Florida A&M University’s Student Senate gathered Monday for their weekly meeting in the Efferson Student Union. During the meeting, the senators went over upcoming events, confirmations and new bills they would like to pass this academic year. Londe Mondelus, pro tempore, led the first half of the meeting due...
getthecoast.com
Bobby Wagner wins Destin’s Mayoral race, becomes one of the youngest mayors in Florida’s history
On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, Bobby Wagner, 28, won the Mayoral Race for Destin, FL. This makes him the youngest mayor to currently serve in Florida. “I want to say thank you to everybody who made this campaign successful,” said Wagner. “To my family, friends, and community who have supported me and this vision for the future of Destin.”.
utv44.com
Man convicted of Gulf Shores rape
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Baldwin Co DA's office, on November 9th, 2022, a Baldwin County Jury found Tyler Frame guilty of Rape in the 1st Degree after a two-day trial. The State would foremost like to recognize the bravery of the victim in this case...
waltonso.org
NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING – NOVEMBER 14, 2022
A collective bargaining negotiation meeting is scheduled to be held Monday, November 14, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. (CST) at the Walton County Sheriff’s Office north administration building in DeFuniak Springs. The purpose of this meeting is collective bargaining between Walton County Sheriff’s Office and the Professional Firefighters of Walton...
Campaign Staffers Husband Charged For Shooting Man In Florida Trespassing On Undeveloped Lot
A Florida man was arrested and is being held on no bond in a shooting that happened on an undeveloped lot at 4:00 am on Monday. Joshua Richard Huston, 47, is facing attempted murder and first-degree felony charges in Santa Rosa County after shooting a
niceville.com
Niceville shooting victim is former Okaloosa commissioner: report
NICEVILLE, Fla. — The man who died after being shot at a home in Niceville has been identified as Doug Hutcheson, a former Okaloosa County Commissioner, according to published reports. According to the Northwest Florida Daily News, while the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office declined to name the victim, citing...
WCTV
Tropical Storm Nicole : List of Big Bend school closures
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Several Big Bend school districts are closing Thursday, November 10th in anticipation of Tropical Storm Nicole. Keiser University (classes online)
tallahasseemagazine.com
2022 Medical Profile: Eye Associates of Tallahassee
Since 1960, Eye Associates of Tallahassee has provided insight on eyesight. Originally established in Tallahassee, the practice has expanded to Marianna, Perry, Quincy and soon Crawfordville, with groundbreaking set for the newest location in 2023. Being the oldest and most expansive ophthalmology and optometry practice in the area, they offer...
WALB 10
Lowndes Co. to potentially see impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole, EMA encouraging preparedness
Movie production company filming action flick in Adel. Moultrie PD co-responder program gets national recognition. With Election Day over, Peach State saw record voter turnout. Record voter turnout was seen across Georgia. Coffee Co. elections trying to recover after 2020 investigation. Updated: Nov. 8, 2022 at 6:40 PM EST. Coffee...
Judge sentences Valparaiso woman for stealing $700k from law firm
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Okaloosa County judge sentenced Janice Porter, 43, to a maximum of eight years in prison after fraud and money laundering charges from 2020. Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Department said an investigation revealed Porter stole a total of $730,356.19 over a 7-year span. Porter was responsible for administering the unnamed law […]
