Tallahassee, FL

floridapolitics.com

Evan Power announces bid for Republican Party of Florida Chair

He's the first to announce an intention to run. The race to be the next leader of the Republican Party of Florida (RPOF) has already begun. Evan Power, Chair of the Leon County Republican Party, announced he’s running to lead the state party. “After meeting with and spending time...
FLORIDA STATE
ssrnews.com

Nearly 75,000 Santa Rosa Voters Send Clear Signal

Santa Rosa County voters stood in long lines yesterday to cast their vote in the 2022 midterms. Records show that 74,918 votes were counted, which is a 51.37% turnout for the 146,327 active registered voters, including 24,477 Democrat, 86,594 Republican and 35,253 other. By comparison, 76,206 Santa Rosa County voters...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Leon County preps for Hurricane Nicole

Tallahassee Urban League hosts election party, free rides to the polls. On this busy election Tuesday, one local group made sure people can cast their ballots even if they don’t have a way to get to the polls. New leadership changes coming to FAMU. Updated: Nov. 7, 2022 at...
LEON COUNTY, FL
Ana Kimber

Alabama Limited Self-Governance Act Voted Down in Baldwin County

If you have seen the signs scattered along the roadways in Baldwin County Alabama that say " VOTE NO" and wondered what they meant, keep reading. The Alabama Limited Self-Governance Act, which would allow issues such as overgrown lawns, noise, and animal control to fall under the county commission’s scope of responsibility, was a hot topic this week.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
ecbpublishing.com

Clerk of Court responds to allegations

Clerk of Court Kirk Reams responded strongly to the allegations of unauthorized overspending by his office raised by a recent forensic audit report. Reams also objected strongly to way that the process was conducted, calling it reprehensible and politically motivated. Following is Reams’ verbatim response, which he titled “An open...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
Destin Log

History Mystery: Was there a logging operation in Destin?

A reader asked a History Mystery question about logging in Destin. He lives on Indian Bayou and was led to believe by old timers that the bayou had its origins as a logging slough created by the harvesting of cypress trees because they still have plenty of cypress stumps in his area. It wasn’t just cypress, but he was correct that once there was logging and turpentining going on throughout Destin.
DESTIN, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Student senators say money is missing

Florida A&M University’s Student Senate gathered Monday for their weekly meeting in the Efferson Student Union. During the meeting, the senators went over upcoming events, confirmations and new bills they would like to pass this academic year. Londe Mondelus, pro tempore, led the first half of the meeting due...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
utv44.com

Man convicted of Gulf Shores rape

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Baldwin Co DA's office, on November 9th, 2022, a Baldwin County Jury found Tyler Frame guilty of Rape in the 1st Degree after a two-day trial. The State would foremost like to recognize the bravery of the victim in this case...
GULF SHORES, AL
waltonso.org

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING – NOVEMBER 14, 2022

A collective bargaining negotiation meeting is scheduled to be held Monday, November 14, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. (CST) at the Walton County Sheriff’s Office north administration building in DeFuniak Springs. The purpose of this meeting is collective bargaining between Walton County Sheriff’s Office and the Professional Firefighters of Walton...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Niceville shooting victim is former Okaloosa commissioner: report

NICEVILLE, Fla. — The man who died after being shot at a home in Niceville has been identified as Doug Hutcheson, a former Okaloosa County Commissioner, according to published reports. According to the Northwest Florida Daily News, while the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office declined to name the victim, citing...
NICEVILLE, FL
tallahasseemagazine.com

2022 Medical Profile: Eye Associates of Tallahassee

Since 1960, Eye Associates of Tallahassee has provided insight on eyesight. Originally established in Tallahassee, the practice has expanded to Marianna, Perry, Quincy and soon Crawfordville, with groundbreaking set for the newest location in 2023. Being the oldest and most expansive ophthalmology and optometry practice in the area, they offer...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WKRG News 5

Judge sentences Valparaiso woman for stealing $700k from law firm

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Okaloosa County judge sentenced Janice Porter, 43, to a maximum of eight years in prison after fraud and money laundering charges from 2020. Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Department said an investigation revealed Porter stole a total of $730,356.19 over a 7-year span. Porter was responsible for administering the unnamed law […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL

