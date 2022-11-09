ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Former SEAL seeks to flip Wisconsin House seat to GOP

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Derrick Van Orden went before voters Tuesday hoping to flip a western Wisconsin congressional seat to the GOP — and win a spot in the House less than two years after he was nearby on the day that insurrectionists violently breached the building.
WISCONSIN STATE
2022 Election Night: Tim Scott Secures Another Term In U.S. Senate

Republican Tim Scott has earned a second term in the U.S. Senate. The South Carolina lawmaker bested Democratic candidate Krystle Matthews in a lopsided victory. “From one Scott to another, congratulations Tim! Tonight the people of South Carolina sent him back to Washington on their behalf in resounding fashion. Tim Scott is one of the most optimistic people in a city often overrun with pessimism,” National Republican Senatorial Committee Chairman Rick Scott said.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
2022 Election Night: Brian Kemp Defeats Stacey Abrams In Georgia

Brian Kemp will remain the governor of Georgia. As reported by CNN, Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams has called Kemp to concede the gubernatorial election. Current projections from the Associated Press indicated that Kemp currently has an 8.3% lead with 86% of precincts reporting across the Peach State. Kemp and Abrams...
GEORGIA STATE
'Dynamo' Tony Evers' victory speech gets skewered by late-night host

Gov. Tony Evers’ unintentionally funny victory speech early Wednesday night got skewered by late-night host Jimmy Kimmel on his ABC-TV show that night. Noting that, at the gubernatorial level, Democrats had their best midterm election since 1986, Kimmel said, several incumbents were reelected, “including a dynamo in Wisconsin named Tony Evers.”
WISCONSIN STATE
Mississippi Secretary of State’s Website Down After Russian Call to Attack

The Mississippi Secretary of State website was one of several Mississippi state websites to be the target of a sustained cyber attack Tuesday, officials confirmed Tuesday evening. The sites were periodically offline after a Russian hacker group “named the state as a target to knock offline,” according to NBC News. CISA officials confirmed the Secretary of State’s site “has been under a sustained DDoS,” according to NBC, and while other states had been targeted, there were no sustained outages elsewhere. The site is among the key portals of information for residents on how and where to vote in Tuesday’s midterm election. While Elizabeth Jonson, a spokesperson for the Mississippi Secretary of State’s office would not confirm the cause or source to NBC, she said the attacks began shortly after 1 p.m. ET. NBC said a Russian hacker group posted a call on its Telegram channel at around the same time to attack a web address that “is part of the Mississippi secretary of state website.” The group are experts at DDoS attacks—direct denial of service attacks—which shut a site down by overloading it with traffic.‼️ pic.twitter.com/oJIEsyJuMg— Mississippi Secretary of State's Office (@MississippiSOS) November 8, 2022 Read it at NBC News
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Wisconsin lawmakers decide how to spend $5B surplus

Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Following Tuesday’s elections, the five-billion-dollar question in Wisconsin is whether Governor Evers and the Republican state legislature can get along better over the next two years than the previous four. Five billion dollars is where the state’s projected budget surplus stands, a massive number that...
WISCONSIN STATE
Magic Johnson Endorses Gretchen Whitmer In Re-Election Bid

Magic Johnson may be a California legend, but he remains a Michigan kid at heart. Recently, the Michigan State Spartan hopped on Twitter to express his support for Gretchen Whitmer in her bid to remain the governor of Michigan. “I hope that Governor Gretchen Whitmer gets another four years as...
MICHIGAN STATE
What went wrong for Michels?

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, who won election four years ago with barely 1% of the vote, won a second term after defeating Republican challenger Tim Michels with 3% of the vote Tuesday, or about 89,000 votes. Tim Michels conceded early Wednesday morning, just after midnight. He...
WISCONSIN STATE
2022 Election Night: Maryland Votes To Legalize Recreational Cannabis

Cannabis is coming to Baltimore, Silver Spring and several other major cities across the state of Maryland. Residents in the Bay State have voted to legalize the use of recreational cannabis. Beginning in July 2023, adults over the age of 21 will be permitted to use and possess up to 1.5 grams of cannabis. Additionally, adults will be able to have up to two cannabis plants in their possession.
MARYLAND STATE
Feds Going After Wisconsin-Based Business

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTAQ-METRO) – Federal investigators are moving against a massive sanitation company that’s accused of employing children as young as 13 on dangerous overnight shifts at food processing plants. The Department of Labor requested a temporary injunction Wednesday against Wisconsin-based Packers Sanitation Services after investigators found at...
MINNESOTA STATE
