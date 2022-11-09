Read full article on original website
2022 Election Night: Rand Paul Wins Re-Election Bid In Kentucky
John Calipari and the Wildcats are not the only people in Bluegrass State to begin the month of November with a big win. Tonight, Rand Paul secured another term in the U.S. Senate. by defeating upstart challenger Charles Booker. Rand Paul is a long-time member of the U.S. Senate who...
wiproud.com
Former SEAL seeks to flip Wisconsin House seat to GOP
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Derrick Van Orden went before voters Tuesday hoping to flip a western Wisconsin congressional seat to the GOP — and win a spot in the House less than two years after he was nearby on the day that insurrectionists violently breached the building.
2022 Election Night: Marco Rubio Outlasts Val Demings In Florida Senate Race
Marco Rubio has reportedly outlasted Democratic challenger Val Demings in his bid to earn a third term in the U.S. Senate. With his victory, Rubio remains the longest-serving Hispanic statewide elected official and becomes the first Republican in the state to serve three terms in the U.S. Senate. “The renaissance...
2022 Election Night: Tim Scott Secures Another Term In U.S. Senate
Republican Tim Scott has earned a second term in the U.S. Senate. The South Carolina lawmaker bested Democratic candidate Krystle Matthews in a lopsided victory. “From one Scott to another, congratulations Tim! Tonight the people of South Carolina sent him back to Washington on their behalf in resounding fashion. Tim Scott is one of the most optimistic people in a city often overrun with pessimism,” National Republican Senatorial Committee Chairman Rick Scott said.
Daily Cardinal
Doug LaFollete anticipated to be reelected as Wisconsin Secretary of State
With over 95% of total votes counted, Democratic incumbent Doug La Follette continues to hold the lead over Republican challenger Amy Loudenbeck with 48.31% of votes for Wisconsin’s secretary of state race, according to the New York Times. The Secretary of State oversees the actions of the governor and...
What do candidates do with campaign funds after the election is over?
PORTLAND, Ore. — Thousands of ballots are still being counted in Oregon and Washington, and a number of races remain undecided — but the election campaigns that filled our eyes and ears with slogans and ads over the preceding months are now over. We can breathe a sigh of relief, perhaps, for that.
2022 Election Night: Maxwell Frost Becomes First Gen Z Candidate To Win Congressional Seat
New blood is coming to Capitol Hill. Twenty-five-year-old Maxwell Frost has become the first member of Generation Z to secure a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. The Florida native won the Sunshine State’s 10th Congressional District, a position previously held by Florida Gubernatorial Candidate Val Demings. “We...
2022 Election Night: Brian Kemp Defeats Stacey Abrams In Georgia
Brian Kemp will remain the governor of Georgia. As reported by CNN, Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams has called Kemp to concede the gubernatorial election. Current projections from the Associated Press indicated that Kemp currently has an 8.3% lead with 86% of precincts reporting across the Peach State. Kemp and Abrams...
1-on-1 with Wisconsin's next lieutenant governor, Sara Rodriguez
Life has taken Lieutenant Governor-Elect Sara Rodriguez around the world, but her home is in Waukesha County where she grew up and currently lives.
voiceofalexandria.com
'Dynamo' Tony Evers' victory speech gets skewered by late-night host
Gov. Tony Evers’ unintentionally funny victory speech early Wednesday night got skewered by late-night host Jimmy Kimmel on his ABC-TV show that night. Noting that, at the gubernatorial level, Democrats had their best midterm election since 1986, Kimmel said, several incumbents were reelected, “including a dynamo in Wisconsin named Tony Evers.”
2022 Election Night: Wes Moore Becomes First Black Governor Of Maryland
History has been made in the state of Maryland. The Associated Press has projected that Wes Moore will move past Republican challenger Dan Cox in the state’s gubernatorial race. By doing so, Moore will become the first Black man to serve as governor in the state of Maryland. “This...
Mississippi Secretary of State’s Website Down After Russian Call to Attack
The Mississippi Secretary of State website was one of several Mississippi state websites to be the target of a sustained cyber attack Tuesday, officials confirmed Tuesday evening. The sites were periodically offline after a Russian hacker group “named the state as a target to knock offline,” according to NBC News. CISA officials confirmed the Secretary of State’s site “has been under a sustained DDoS,” according to NBC, and while other states had been targeted, there were no sustained outages elsewhere. The site is among the key portals of information for residents on how and where to vote in Tuesday’s midterm election. While Elizabeth Jonson, a spokesperson for the Mississippi Secretary of State’s office would not confirm the cause or source to NBC, she said the attacks began shortly after 1 p.m. ET. NBC said a Russian hacker group posted a call on its Telegram channel at around the same time to attack a web address that “is part of the Mississippi secretary of state website.” The group are experts at DDoS attacks—direct denial of service attacks—which shut a site down by overloading it with traffic.‼️ pic.twitter.com/oJIEsyJuMg— Mississippi Secretary of State's Office (@MississippiSOS) November 8, 2022 Read it at NBC News
2022 Election Night: Anthony Brown Becomes First Black Attorney General Of Maryland
Anthony Brown will have to get a few new business cards. After spending five years representing Maryland’s Fourth Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives, Brown has been elected as the next attorney general of Maryland. “I’m Anthony Brown and I’m Maryland’s next Attorney General,” he said as...
2022 Election Night: Kathy Hochul Secures First Full Term As Governor Of New York
Kathy Hochul has secured her first full term as the governor of New York. With 73% of votes counted, NBC News reports that Hochul holds a 10.1% lead over her opponent, Lee Zeldin. “I’m deeply honored to be elected Governor of the State of New York,” Hochul tweeted.
wiproud.com
Wisconsin lawmakers decide how to spend $5B surplus
Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Following Tuesday’s elections, the five-billion-dollar question in Wisconsin is whether Governor Evers and the Republican state legislature can get along better over the next two years than the previous four. Five billion dollars is where the state’s projected budget surplus stands, a massive number that...
Magic Johnson Endorses Gretchen Whitmer In Re-Election Bid
Magic Johnson may be a California legend, but he remains a Michigan kid at heart. Recently, the Michigan State Spartan hopped on Twitter to express his support for Gretchen Whitmer in her bid to remain the governor of Michigan. “I hope that Governor Gretchen Whitmer gets another four years as...
WBAY Green Bay
What went wrong for Michels?
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, who won election four years ago with barely 1% of the vote, won a second term after defeating Republican challenger Tim Michels with 3% of the vote Tuesday, or about 89,000 votes. Tim Michels conceded early Wednesday morning, just after midnight. He...
2022 Election Night: Maryland Votes To Legalize Recreational Cannabis
Cannabis is coming to Baltimore, Silver Spring and several other major cities across the state of Maryland. Residents in the Bay State have voted to legalize the use of recreational cannabis. Beginning in July 2023, adults over the age of 21 will be permitted to use and possess up to 1.5 grams of cannabis. Additionally, adults will be able to have up to two cannabis plants in their possession.
wxpr.org
Northern Wisconsin sees high voter turnout as voters express concerns about the economy
Polling locations near Rhinelander saw a steady stream of voters this Election Day, with several local clerks saying they anticipate turnout to surpass the last midterm election in 2018. Among those turning out to vote were many new voters registering to vote in Wisconsin for the first time. “We’ve had...
whbl.com
Feds Going After Wisconsin-Based Business
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTAQ-METRO) – Federal investigators are moving against a massive sanitation company that’s accused of employing children as young as 13 on dangerous overnight shifts at food processing plants. The Department of Labor requested a temporary injunction Wednesday against Wisconsin-based Packers Sanitation Services after investigators found at...
