Brevard County, FL

click orlando

Nicole brings worsening conditions to Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Wind gusts and heavy rain are coming in waves along Brevard County as conditions deteriorate with Hurricane Nicole’s arrival. At Kennedy Space Center, where the Artemis moon rocket is on Launch Pad 39B, saw a max wind gust of 73 mph around midnight. NASA says the rocket can handle winds of 85 mph.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Erosion a concern as Hurricane Nicole’s waves hit Brevard County

MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. – Waves crashed against the sand dunes at Ponce de Leon Landing in Melbourne Beach Wednesday night as Hurricane Nicole closed in on the Florida coast. Nicole was expected to make landfall in South Florida, but the storm’s windfield is huge, pushing waves up and down the coast.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Volusia County extends curfew as officials assess Nicole damage

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A curfew remains in effect Thursday in Volusia County for areas east of the Intracoastal Waterway following Tropical Storm Nicole. The county said the curfew began 11:22 a.m. Thursday and will go through 7 a.m. Friday. There was an original curfew in place from 7 p.m. Wednesday through 7 a.m. Thursday.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Orlando International Airport set to reopen after Nicole barreled through Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – With Tropical Storm Nicole on its way out of Central Florida, the Orlando International Airport announced it would reopen starting Thursday evening. According to airport officials, the airport is scheduled to reopen at 8 p.m. for domestic arrivals only. [TRENDING: Beachside Wilbur-by-the-Sea home teeters on edge...
ORLANDO, FL
WFLA

WATCH: Alligators bite each other in lengthy stalemate

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman was “shocked” when she came face-to-face with two angry alligators that were simultaneously clamped down on each other in a lengthy swamp battle on Nov. 2. The mighty standoff took place at the popular eco-tourist site, Ritch Grissom Memorial Wetlands in Brevard County, where Facebook user Crystal Urban […]
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

