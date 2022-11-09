Read full article on original website
Related
WINKNEWS.com
Alfie Oakes backed candidates win Collier County School Board races
There are new faces in new places, as three new candidates defeated incumbents in key elections in Collier County. One of the most influential Republican figures in the county, Alfie Oakes, picked out three candidates who he thought should be elected to the Collier County School Board, devoting time and money to their races.
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County School Board, superintendent referendum results
Voters in Lee County chose who they wanted to fill several seats on the Lee County School Board on election day. They also decided whether or not the superintendent of the School District of Lee County would become an elected position. Three seats were up for grabs on the school...
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County schools investigating non-credible online threat against Estero High
The School District of Lee County is investigating who made a non-credible threat against Estero High School on Thursday. According to LCSD, the parents of Estero High students received the following message early Friday morning:. “Good morning Estero High families,. Last night, school officials were alerted of a threat made...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Estero planning board approves Phase 2 of Corkscrew Crossing development
Estero’s planning, zoning and design board approved a development order for Phase 2 of Rivercreek, a Corkscrew Crossing development at 12840 Corkscrew Road, east of Wildcat Run and west of The Preserve. Phase 2 consists of 213 lots at the north end of the site on approximately 48.3 acres.
WINKNEWS.com
Pickleball industry receives $670K grant in Collier County
The Southwest Florida pickleball industry is receiving almost $700,000 from Collier County’s tourist development tax upon approval by the Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday. Naples is often referenced as the pickleball capital of the country by lovers of the sport, as East Naples Community Park is home to...
WINKNEWS.com
New Cape Coral city hall permitting counter hours
Before Hurricane Ian, the permitting counter at city hall was closed on Fridays to make progress on the backlog since the office had been open six days a week for emergency permits. People come to city hall every day for many different reasons, lately, a lot of them come to...
Gunter to remain Cape Coral mayor after first election win
John Gunter was appointed to the mayorship following the death of his predecessor Joe Coviello in January 2021.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers Beach Town Council results
Karen Woodson and John R. King won their races for the Fort Myers Beach Town Council seats on Tuesday. Woodson, a challenger, received 1,481 votes, 34.22% of the 4,328 votes cast in the race. King received 1,130 votes, 26.11%.
Nicole updates from Lee County
Lee County has given a list of updates and important information for residents as Hurricane Nicole reaches Florida
gulfshorebusiness.com
Estero planning and zoning board approves Marketplace at Coconut Point
Village of Estero’s planning, zoning and design board approved a development order for Marketplace at Coconut Point, a 10-acre mixed-use commercial plaza at 8001 Via Rapallo Drive, east of U.S. 41, north of Sweetwater Ranch Blvd. and south of Via Rapallo Drive. The site is on a tract known...
WINKNEWS.com
Debris cleanup in Collier County
Collier County is taking steps towards cleaning up the debris left behind by Ian off the streets. Debris in waterways will begin getting picked up starting on Monday, Nov. 14. The cleanup will be handled by the Florida Department of Emergency Management. You can report debris by emailing pictures and locations to water waterwaydebris@colliercountyfl.gov.
WINKNEWS.com
Corkscrew Road development settlement agreement awaits final ruling
In June, Lee County Commissioners approved the Kingston project, a 6,676-acre Cameratta Cos. development, including 10,000 dwelling units, 240 hotel units, 700,000 square feet of commercial use and 3,287 acres of restoration, conservation and flow way. . Two joint petitioners, Lee County and Corkscrew Grove, are seeking judicial approval of...
WINKNEWS.com
The benefits of wetlands in Florida
Wetlands make up nearly a third of Florida’s land. You might think it’s swamp land, but they’re actually a defining feature of our natural landscape. Wetlands have a lot of nicknames. Some people call them the kidneys of the landscape, sponges or natural stormwater treatment areas. Whatever...
Florida Weekly
Paradise Coast Sports Complex to host 2022 Collier County SnowFest
The 38th annual Collier County SnowFest is set for Saturday, Dec. 3, from 3-9 p.m. at Paradise Coast Sports Complex. Presented by NaplesDealers.com and Collier County Parks & Recreation along with Arthrex, SnowFest will feature three giant snow mountains made up of nearly 100 tons of snow for kids of all ages to enjoy.
WINKNEWS.com
Veterans Day event to close Midpoint Bridge for three hours
The Midpoint Madness Veterans Day 5K Run/Walk will close the Midpoint Bridge from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday. Motorists are encouraged to use the Cape Coral Bridge or the U.S. 41 and Business 41 bridges as alternate routes. Pre- and post-race activities will be at Royal Palm Square at...
WINKNEWS.com
Emergency permitting location at Cape Coral Art Center closes
Emergency permitting services at the Cape Coral Art Center ended on Thursday. The city says that all permitting services going forward will be handled at City Hall. Cape Coral City Hall, including the permitting counter, will be closed Friday and Saturday for Veterans Day and will resume business on Monday.
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County reduces time frame for 50% rule from five years to one
Relief is on the way for homeowners facing FEMA’s 50% rule. Lee County voted to shorten the reach-back rule from five years to one. That could help people rebuild without the added cost of bringing their properties up to the current code. This is a relief for many families...
gulfshorebusiness.com
More than half of Lee County’s hotel rooms are open
Six weeks after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Lee County, 56.4% of the county’s hotel rooms have been opened, according to county officials. About 8,135 rooms are open throughout the county. Copyright 2022 Gulfshore Life Media, LLC All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or...
floridapolitics.com
Tiffany Esposito wins race to represent HD 77
The open seat will give east Lee County a dedicated Representative for the first time. SWFL Inc. President Tiffany Esposito will head to Tallahassee representing House District 77 after topping Lehigh Acres Democrat Eric Engelhart. With final unofficial results in, Esposito had more than 67% of the vote to Engelhart’s...
WINKNEWS.com
The Midpoint Bridge 5K on Veterans Day
A very successful event on Veterans Day seeing runners lacing up and crossing the finish line at the Midpoint Bridge 5K. Racers like Joshua Dorsey were amped up and ready to go when they got to the bridge. “I’m trying to win. But if I can do like 18 or...
Comments / 0