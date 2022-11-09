ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carteret County, NC

carolinacoastonline.com

Republicans sweep 2022 midterm elections in Carteret County

BEAUFORT - It was a resounding day of success for Republicans in Carteret County as citizens made their voices heard in the 2022 midterm general election. As of 9:55 p.m. Tuesday, 32,098 ballots had been counted countywide, representing 58.76% of registered voters. That includes mail-in ballots received before election day and 26 of 26 precincts reporting results. Results will be considered unofficial, however, until municipal Canvass Day on Nov. 17.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Paylor sworn in as new superintendent

BEAUFORT — Nearly 100 county and school officials, as well as employees, friends and family, gathered Thursday in the school system’s central office to witness the swearing in of Superintendent Richard Paylor as the district’s new leader. The County Board of Education named Paylor, the system’s former...
BEAUFORT, NC
WBTAM/WBTFM

North Carolina 2022 Midterm Election Results

Today is Election day! As results trickle in, below you will find all you need to know about each race. Early voting in North Carolina began on October 20. The last day residents could vote early before Election Day was Saturday (November 5). More than 200,000 people voted early in the county, according to the […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
ocracokeobserver.com

Purple North Carolina turns red

Results of yesterday’s elections surprised many veteran pollsters and pundits. Despite some predictions of a national red tide of votes, control of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives is still to be determined, although it appears that in the House, Republicans will take control by a slim margin.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
carolinacoastonline.com

John McCullough, 77; service Nov. 18

Retired Judge John Douglas McCullough, age 77, passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Doug McCullough grew up in Swansboro, graduated from Swansboro High School in 1963, attended the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, and the University of South Carolina Law School. Judge McCullough...
LAS VEGAS, NV
WXII 12

Election Results 2022 | North Carolina general election race results

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Find out who will represent you in North Carolina and in the nation's capital as results come in for the 2022 general election. Voters have cast their ballots across the state while deciding on key races including the U.S. Senate, U.S. House, North Carolina Supreme Court, state legislature, local judges and prosecutors and a number of county offices including sheriff and county commissioner races.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WITN

Power shifts in North Carolina legislature

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - When it comes to the balance of power in our state, Republicans were able to win a supermajority in the Senate, allowing them to override Gov. Cooper veto without any Democrats. However, they fell short in the state House of Representatives. State Senator-Elect Kandie Smith says...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WITN

Brian Farkas loses reelection bid in North Carolina District 9 race

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Incumbent North Carolina Rep. Brian Farkas has lost his bid for reelection in District 9. Tim Reeder, a Greenville physician and Republican, defeated Farkas, a Democrat, with 15,069 votes to 14,607. Farkas is a first-term lawmaker raised in Pitt County, the only county that District 9...
GREENVILLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Morehead City awarded $8.3 million for housing development

- The availability of affordable housing in Morehead City will soon receive a boost thanks in part to a sizable funding contribution from the N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency. The town will receive $8.3 million in federal funding that is earmarked for the creation of multifamily housing rehabilitation and...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
publicradioeast.org

Two ENC counties will have new law enforcement leadership

In eastern North Carolina sheriff’s races, Paula Dance will remain Pitt County Sheriff, but two other counties will have new law enforcement leaders. In Lenoir County, Jackie Rogers beat incumbent Ronnie Ingram. Scott Hammonds beat Corey Rogerson in Beaufort County Sheriff's Office race. Current Sheriff Ernie Coleman was defeated...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC

