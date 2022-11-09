Read full article on original website
Related
carolinacoastonline.com
Republicans sweep 2022 midterm elections in Carteret County
BEAUFORT - It was a resounding day of success for Republicans in Carteret County as citizens made their voices heard in the 2022 midterm general election. As of 9:55 p.m. Tuesday, 32,098 ballots had been counted countywide, representing 58.76% of registered voters. That includes mail-in ballots received before election day and 26 of 26 precincts reporting results. Results will be considered unofficial, however, until municipal Canvass Day on Nov. 17.
carolinacoastonline.com
Paylor sworn in as new superintendent
BEAUFORT — Nearly 100 county and school officials, as well as employees, friends and family, gathered Thursday in the school system’s central office to witness the swearing in of Superintendent Richard Paylor as the district’s new leader. The County Board of Education named Paylor, the system’s former...
North Carolina 2022 Midterm Election Results
Today is Election day! As results trickle in, below you will find all you need to know about each race. Early voting in North Carolina began on October 20. The last day residents could vote early before Election Day was Saturday (November 5). More than 200,000 people voted early in the county, according to the […]
Full election results in North Carolina: It was a grand old party for sure
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The election totals won’t be final for a couple of weeks. Late-arriving mail ballots can be counted until 5 p.m. Monday, and then local county and state election boards must certify all the results. But you don’t need a computer or calculator to realize that this was a huge election to […]
ocracokeobserver.com
Purple North Carolina turns red
Results of yesterday’s elections surprised many veteran pollsters and pundits. Despite some predictions of a national red tide of votes, control of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives is still to be determined, although it appears that in the House, Republicans will take control by a slim margin.
RDU On the Rise: Midterms recap, and the best bakery in North Carolina
Missed Tuesday’s election? Catch up with all of the important races in this week’s RDU On the Rise. Plus, a statewide baked goods champion in Raleigh.
carolinacoastonline.com
John McCullough, 77; service Nov. 18
Retired Judge John Douglas McCullough, age 77, passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Doug McCullough grew up in Swansboro, graduated from Swansboro High School in 1963, attended the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, and the University of South Carolina Law School. Judge McCullough...
WFAE.org
NC Republicans fall one seat short of supermajorities in both chambers
North Carolina Republicans will return to Raleigh with a supermajority in the N.C. Senate but not the N.C. House next year, according to final but unofficial voting results Wednesday, as Democrats hang onto Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto power by a single seat in the House. Republicans picked up enough...
Ted Budd defeats Cheri Beasley for one of NC’s seats in US Senate
In the highest-profile race on North Carolina ballots, Republican U.S. Rep. Ted Budd is facing Democratic former Chief Justice Cheri Beasley for a six-year term in the U.S. Senate.
NC county precinct runs out of ballots, voting time extended
State statute allows the SBE to extend time if voting is interrupted by at least 15 minutes.
WXII 12
Election Results 2022 | North Carolina general election race results
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Find out who will represent you in North Carolina and in the nation's capital as results come in for the 2022 general election. Voters have cast their ballots across the state while deciding on key races including the U.S. Senate, U.S. House, North Carolina Supreme Court, state legislature, local judges and prosecutors and a number of county offices including sheriff and county commissioner races.
WITN
Power shifts in North Carolina legislature
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - When it comes to the balance of power in our state, Republicans were able to win a supermajority in the Senate, allowing them to override Gov. Cooper veto without any Democrats. However, they fell short in the state House of Representatives. State Senator-Elect Kandie Smith says...
newbernnow.com
NC Board of Elections Held Emergency Meeting After Craven County Precinct Temporarily Ran Out of Ballots
People heading to the polls to cast their ballot in the Town of River Bend, NC were unable to vote at that time because the precinct ran out of ballots at 3:30 p.m. this afternoon, Nov. 8, 2022. Ballots were delivered at 4 p.m. by Craven County Board of Elections personnel.
North Carolina Republicans take supermajority in state Senate, fall short in of ‘super’ status in state House
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The Republicans in the North Carolina House didn’t quite make it to the supermajority that they wanted on Election Day — but they did in the Senate. With about 98% of statewide precincts reporting, the GOP appears to have gained two seats needed in the Senate but to have fallen one […]
North Carolina panel takes step advancing teacher license, pay changes
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina state commission agreed on Thursday to move forward with efforts to change how teachers are licensed and paid. In a close vote, the Professional Educator Preparation and Standards Commission voted to back a summary of licensure and compensation goals to pass along to the state Board of Education. […]
WITN
Brian Farkas loses reelection bid in North Carolina District 9 race
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Incumbent North Carolina Rep. Brian Farkas has lost his bid for reelection in District 9. Tim Reeder, a Greenville physician and Republican, defeated Farkas, a Democrat, with 15,069 votes to 14,607. Farkas is a first-term lawmaker raised in Pitt County, the only county that District 9...
Gov. Cooper veto power still intact as North Carolina GOP gains limited
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Democrats appeared successful — but just barely — in preserving Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto power to block Republican bills on abortion and other divisive issues by tamping down GOP seat gains at the General Assembly. Results from Tuesday’s elections show that...
North Carolina still facing government hiring issues, especially in the Department of Public Safety
Public Safety Sec. Eddie Buffaloe said just more than half of positions in Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention are vacant in addition to 31 percent of State Capitol Police jobs. The vacancy rate is lower for NC State Highway Patrol (12 percent) and Alcohol Law Enforcement (8 percent).
carolinacoastonline.com
Morehead City awarded $8.3 million for housing development
- The availability of affordable housing in Morehead City will soon receive a boost thanks in part to a sizable funding contribution from the N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency. The town will receive $8.3 million in federal funding that is earmarked for the creation of multifamily housing rehabilitation and...
publicradioeast.org
Two ENC counties will have new law enforcement leadership
In eastern North Carolina sheriff’s races, Paula Dance will remain Pitt County Sheriff, but two other counties will have new law enforcement leaders. In Lenoir County, Jackie Rogers beat incumbent Ronnie Ingram. Scott Hammonds beat Corey Rogerson in Beaufort County Sheriff's Office race. Current Sheriff Ernie Coleman was defeated...
Comments / 0