ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Chief fires Fort Worth police crisis team corporal charged with assaulting his wife

By Emerson Clarridge
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HQzfq_0j3o0DcY00

A Fort Worth police corporal who was charged in June with assaulting his wife was fired on Tuesday by the department’s chief.

Mark Force, 40, was off duty when he was involved in a domestic disturbance in Fort Worth on May 25 and arrested by a colleague, police have said. Law enforcement authorities allege that Force assaulted his wife, according to defense attorney Robert Huseman, who represents Force.

The offense was classified by the department as an assault “committed by intentionally, knowingly, or recklessly impeding the normal breathing or circulation of the blood of the person by applying pressure to the person’s throat or neck or by blocking the person’s nose or mouth.”

Force was assigned to the department’s crisis intervention team, which handles mental health matters, at the time of his arrest. He was employed by the department for eight years. A department spokesperson declined to say at what time or location it alleges that the assault occurred or whether the person it alleges Force assaulted was taken to a hospital.

“I have been in regular communication with Corporal Force and his wife, who is the alleged victim in the case,” Huseman wrote in a statement. “She is extremely disappointed in the way the police investigation was conducted and is upset that her husband was charged. This has upended their lives and livelihood, and they are ready for it all to be over. Corporal Force is a dedicated police officer who has devoted his life to helping and protecting others.”

Chief Neil Noakes reviewed an administrative investigation and determined that Force violated department policies and terminated his employment, police said on Tuesday.

Force was placed on restricted duty upon his arrest. He is under the restrictions of a bond in the criminal case, which has not concluded.

Comments / 8

Torra Smith
3d ago

Well you should of kept your personal business between you and your husband. And not called the police since you so upset he lost his job.

Reply(4)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dallasexpress.com

Woman Arrested for Wrong-Way Crash that Killed Dallas Officer

A woman accused of killing a Dallas police officer with her car was arrested after leaving the hospital. While still hospitalized, Mayra Rebollar, 31, was booked into the Dallas County Jail via a remote hearing on October 17 and charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle for her alleged involvement in the October 11 wrong-way crash that killed Officer Jacob Arellano. Police said Rebollar’s blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Suspect arrested in Fort Worth road rage shooting that left 1 injured

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Police have made an arrest in connection to a road rage incident on Tuesday that left a victim in critical condition and briefly closed the eastbound lanes of I-30.Fort Worth police arrested Curtis Wayne Medrano for allegedly shooting another driver on I-30 near Cooks Lane on Nov. 8, 2022 in what police are calling a road rage incident.After being shot, the victim stopped their vehicle and jumped over the barrier onto the opposite side of the freeway. Several bystanders stopped to help them before they were rushed to the hospital where they remain in serious condition.Investigators were able to obtain surveillance camera footage of Medrano's vehicle, which led to his identification.Medrano was taken into custody on Wednesday in north Fort Worth. He's been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawfully possessing a firearm as a felon.If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Fort Worth PD fires officer accused of domestic violence

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police fired an officer who was under investigation for domestic violence. Cpl. Mark Force was arrested in May and charged with the assault of a family member. Force had been on restricted duty during an internal investigation. He served with the Fort Worth Police...
FORT WORTH, TX
truecrimedaily

17-year-old Texas teen sentenced to life for fatally attacking his mother with hammer

McKINNEY, Texas (TCD) -- A 17-year-old male was recently sentenced to life in prison for fatally attacking his mother with a hammer in 2021. According to a news release from the Collin County Criminal District Attorney’s Office, on Jan. 3, 2021, Adam Barney’s father called 911 and said his son had killed his wife. Officers reportedly responded to the Barney family home, where the father showed them security footage showing Barney attacking his mother.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
dpdbeat.com

Arrest Made in Homicide on Lake June Road

On November 10, 2022, at around 8:00 P.M., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 9500 block of Lake June Road. The preliminary investigation showed when officers arrived, they found discovered the complainant, Brandon Plummer, 42, in the passenger seat of a car with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire Rescue responded, and Plummer died at the scene.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Man stealing tequila gets shot, cops apply tourniquet to save his life

DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) - A liquor store clerk stopped a man from stealing a bottle of tequila by shooting him. It happened just after 5 p.m. in Denton. The clerk called 911 after shooting the would-be thief.When officers arrived, they applied a tourniquet to save the man's life.He was then transported to a local hospital by medics. The investigation is ongoing.
DENTON, TX
WFAA

Fort Worth's police monitor sees 'racial divide' in the city

FORT WORTH, Texas — Two and a half years after Kim Neal joined Fort Worth as the city’s first police monitor, she’s stepping down at the end of November. In a one-on-one interview discussing her time in the city, Neal shared the issues she sees with community trust in policing as well as successes in the department and what she hopes to see done after she leaves.
FORT WORTH, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
15K+
Followers
533
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy