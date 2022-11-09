ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Distractify

Who Are Lester Holt’s Parents? A Look at the ‘NBC Nightly News’ Anchor's Roots

Since the 1980s, anchor Lester Holt has been a name many nightly news viewers have come to know and love. The 63-year-old California native is considered one of the most trusted media professionals, with nearly 40 years in the industry. Lester is also a permanent fixture on NBC, as TV watchers look forward to hearing his authoritative voice on NBC Nightly News every evening.
Distractify

NBC's Andrea Mitchell Is Married to This Veteran Economist

Revered journalist, anchor, and commentator Andrea Mitchell has had a long career spanning radio and television. Over the years, Andrea has worked for KYW radio and KYW-TV and has blossomed into a veteran correspondent with NBC and MSNBC. In fact, Andrea has been the Chief Foreign Affairs correspondent for NBC since 1994.
Distractify

CBS News Anchor John Dickerson Frequently Gushes Over His Wife on Instagram — Who Is She?

American journalist and news anchor John Dickerson — the son of journalist and film producer Nancy Dickerson — has called CBS his home since 2009. Originally an analyst and contributor, John was named the network's senior political analyst in 2019, later becoming the CBS News chief political analyst in May 2021. You've likely seen him cover politics on CBS News Prime Time with John Dickerson, recently pertaining to the 2022 midterm elections.
Closer Weekly

Chelsea Clinton and Husband Marc Mezvinsky’s Combined Net Worth Is Massive! Inside Their Fortune

Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton and her husband, Marc Mezvinsky, are the definition of a power couple! The only child of Hillary and Bill Clinton has built an incredible career for herself as an activist and author. She and her investor spouse have amassed an impressive, combined net worth. Keep scrolling to see how much money they make together.
News Breaking LIVE

CNBC Fires Former Fox News Star Anchor

Shepard Smith is leaving CNBC after his show, “The News with Shepard Smith,” was canceled on Thursday, according to the network. Smith’s primetime news show has been canceled after just two years on air. Smith joined the business news network after a long career at Fox News.
Popculture

Jim Acosta Rumored to Exit CNN, But Here's the Truth

The shifting landscape at CNN continues to spark rumors of more exits. Several major names have been let go from the 24-hour news network in recent months, part of the merger between Warner Bros. and Discovery. This includes Brian Stelter, who was let go abruptly at the end of summer.
Distractify

Joy Reid Married Her ‘Ride or Die’ Jason. Let’s Meet Him!

MSNBC host Joy Reid may have created her fair share of controversy in her tenure on TV, but her personal life seems blissfully conflict-free. That’s because the news personality has been married to her husband Jason since the late 1990s. Article continues below advertisement. The happily married couple lives...
Distractify

We Know the Secret Behind Gayle King and Oprah's Long-Lasting Friendship

Some things just pair well: Peanut butter and chocolate. Needle and thread. Champagne and orange juice. And there is truly no other celebrity friendship that has stood the test of time as well as the relationship between journalists Gayle King and Oprah Winfrey. Fans have loved watching this dynamic duo over the years, but how long have the two known each other?
RadarOnline

'He's Blaming Everyone But Himself': Chris Cuomo DEMANDS New Time Slot At NewsNation As Ratings Continue To Plummet

Chris Cuomo is reportedly demanding he receive a new time slot at NewsNation as his current program at 8 PM continues to suffer plummeting ratings, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come less than one month after Cuomo’s NewsNation show, Cuomo, first premiered on October 3, the former CNN host is reportedly begging his bosses to give him the 9 PM time slot.According to the New York Post, Cuomo recently met with NewsNation’s president, Michael Corn, demanding he be given the 9 PM time slot that is currently held by Dan Abrams.“Cuomo is getting nasty about the ratings and...
Houston Chronicle

The meteoric rise of CNN's Kaitlan Collins

Kaitlan Collins became CNN's youngest-ever chief White House correspondent last year, at age 28. Now she's taking on an even more prominent role: co-anchoring a morning news show with strategic importance for the network's future. How fast was Collins's rise? Just eight years ago, she was blogging about Miley Cyrus's...
Popculture

MSNBC Anchor Speaks out After Sudden Firing

Tiffany Cross was fired by MSNBC on Friday, her weekend show was canceled unexpectedly with her staff finding out on Friday morning. According to Variety, a reason for the firing was Cross' on-air barbs aimed at conservative names like Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly. But for Cross, her exit was just disheartening and she spoke out on Friday after the news dropped.
AdWeek

Fred Hickman, Former ESPN and CNN Sports Anchor, Passes Away

For many, the name Fred Hickman fondly takes them back to a time when he and Nick Charles anchored CNN’s nightly sports show, CNN Sports Tonight. Sadly, Hickman passed away Wednesday at the age of 66. He was most recently an anchor & managing editor for the evening newscast...
Distractify

