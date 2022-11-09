TERRE HAUTE Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — In 2021, a local pie shop provided over 100 free Thanksgiving meals. Studio 12 and Pot of Beans is asking for the community’s help to provide even more meals this year. There are multiple ways you can help by dropping off your normal Thanksgiving food items at the shop or monetary donations.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 15 HOURS AGO