mymixfm.com
Clinkenbeard wins bid for Vigo Co. Commissioner
VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — In a tight race for Commissioner of District one in Vigo County, Mark Clinkenbeard won with 53% of the votes. He is a lifelong resident of Vigo County, and a small business owner, something he feels will help him in office. “I want Vigo...
mymixfm.com
New VCSB members discuss your child’s future
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Vigo County School Board is set to welcome four new faces to the board. Ken Warner, Eric Graves, Rick Burger and James Skelton are the four who will join the school board. There’s plenty of key issues on the minds of parents with...
mymixfm.com
Police investigate threat to Robinson area middle school
ROBINSON, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Officials said that students are safe, and a student was kept out of the classroom following a threat made to a Robinson, Illinois middle school. According to a post on the Robinson Community Unit School District 2, school officials and police were made aware of...
mymixfm.com
1 dead after semi hits 2 pedestrians in Crawford Co.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, a pedestrian has been killed, and another injured after an incident involving a semi-truck on route 33 south of Heathsville. The incident occurred at approximately 3:10 a.m. (CST), 1 mile south of Heathsville on Route 33.
mymixfm.com
‘I’m going to raise hell’: Man accused in massage spa robbery spree
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – His modus operandi was almost always the same. He’d walk into a massage parlor with a tan hat and a black mask, grab the hair of a woman at the front and point a gun at her head while demanding cash. He’s accused...
mymixfm.com
Crews battle fire at old Mecca schoolhouse
MECCA, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Crews battled a fire early Thursday morning at the old Mecca schoolhouse. According to Jim Fellows, fire chief for the Mecca Volunteer Fire Department, the call came in around 3 a.m. He said the roof collapsed and the building is likely a total loss. As...
mymixfm.com
Local shop hopes to serve 300 free Thanksgiving meals
TERRE HAUTE Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — In 2021, a local pie shop provided over 100 free Thanksgiving meals. Studio 12 and Pot of Beans is asking for the community’s help to provide even more meals this year. There are multiple ways you can help by dropping off your normal Thanksgiving food items at the shop or monetary donations.
