Brett Smiley wins Providence mayoral race

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Brett Smiley will be the next mayor of Providence after running unopposed in Tuesday’s election.

Smiley, who won a competitive three-way primary in September, was all but guaranteed to be the next mayor, since no Republicans or independents were on the ballot for the general election. But November’s election officially makes him the mayor-elect of Providence.

Smiley was able to get a jump-start on the transition thanks to the lack of competition; he has already named transition team members and staff , and is in the process of reviewing applicants for jobs in his administration.

Smiley will replace Mayor Jorge Elorza for the top job at City Hall. Elorza, who served for eight years, could not run again due to term limits.

“I think Providence can really be a world class city, the envy of other cities around the country,” Smiley said. “We’ve got all the pieces in place and I think people know that. We just never can quite get there, and so by having a compelling vision for economic development … we can be that world class city. I’m confident of it and I’m excited to get to work to get to that point.”

