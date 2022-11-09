ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Brett Smiley wins Providence mayoral race

By Steph Machado
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30wnpd_0j3nyvUI00

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Brett Smiley will be the next mayor of Providence after running unopposed in Tuesday’s election.

Smiley, who won a competitive three-way primary in September, was all but guaranteed to be the next mayor, since no Republicans or independents were on the ballot for the general election. But November’s election officially makes him the mayor-elect of Providence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jD4lr_0j3nyvUI00

Smiley was able to get a jump-start on the transition thanks to the lack of competition; he has already named transition team members and staff , and is in the process of reviewing applicants for jobs in his administration.

Smiley will replace Mayor Jorge Elorza for the top job at City Hall. Elorza, who served for eight years, could not run again due to term limits.

“I think Providence can really be a world class city, the envy of other cities around the country,” Smiley said. “We’ve got all the pieces in place and I think people know that. We just never can quite get there, and so by having a compelling vision for economic development … we can be that world class city. I’m confident of it and I’m excited to get to work to get to that point.”

Local Race Results Balance of Power

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eJokE_0j3nyvUI00

☆ Election Results

☆ Interviews

☆ Exclusive Polls

☆ Nesi’s Notes

☆ Voter Guide

☆ Debates

☆ Latest Headlines

☆ App Notifications

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
GoLocalProv

Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - November 11, 2022

Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes the "loser lawn," the big blue wave, Citizens Bank's political strategy, and the politicos who may wish to rethink their vocations. Now,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Jamestown Press

Local Dems sweep; town rejects pot

Every Democrat on the local ballot won their race Tuesday, including Jamestown resident Peter Neronha’s re-election as the state’s top prosecutor, and local voters followed suit with the statewide trend in every contest. Neronha was elected attorney general versus Republican Charles Calenda with 61 percent of the vote....
JAMESTOWN, RI
Valley Breeze

Gould, incumbents prevail in Lincoln

LINCOLN – Lincoln voters sided with the incumbents on Tuesday, rejecting a slate of new candidates. Residents also opened the door to recreational cannabis license approvals in town. Town Administrator Phil Gould, running as an independent, had a strong victory in his re-election campaign, defeating Republican John Cullen.
LINCOLN, RI
independentri.com

Election 2022: Narragansett sends incumbents back to school board, council

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Three of the incumbents on Narragansett’s Town Council will keep their seats for another two years. Current President Pro Tem Susan Cicilline Buonanno garnered the most votes, 3,633, in the nonpartisan election to council. The unofficial numbers include in-person, mail and early ballots. Following her...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
Turnto10.com

Officials wrap up projects on Federal Hill

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — After more than two and a half years, a host of projects to renovate Federal Hill in Providence came to a close Friday. City officials and leaders from Federal Hill's Commerce Association gathered near DePasquale Square to celebrate the improvements, which include paving along Atwells Avenue, updated gas and electrical lines, new sidewalks, a renovated fountain in the square and the completion of brick work in four prominent sections.
PROVIDENCE, RI
MassLive.com

2022 Massachusetts Election Results: State Senate Hampden, Hampshire, & Worcester District (Jacob Oliveira vs. William Johnson)

For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Democratic nominee Jacob Oliveira is running against Republican nominee William Johnson for the state Senate seat for the Hampden, Hampshire and Worcester District previously held by Eric Lesser, who lost his bid to be the Democratic nominee for Massachusetts Lieutenant Governor in September.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy