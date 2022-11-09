ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV

IMPD: Woman dies after shooting on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman died after a shooting Thursday morning on the city’s northeast side, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says. Just before noon Thursday, IMPD responded to reports of a person shot in the 3400 block of Grant Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a woman with gunshot wounds.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD's North District recovers over 300 stolen guns

INDIANAPOLIS — One IMPD district is seeing an uptick in stolen guns. "People will walk by, look into a vehicle and if they see it, they'll go get it," said IMPD North District Cmdr. Michael Wolley. Wolley said more guns are being stolen from vehicles - 329, to be...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Investigators seek arson suspect after west side apartment fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Investigators are seeking tips in identifying a man in a Halloween mask believed to be involved in an arson fire. The Wayne Township Fire Department and the Indiana Arson & Crime Association are trying to learn the man’s identity. They believe he is connected to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wfft.com

Man gets home detention for shooting Black man during unrest

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man convicted of reckless homicide in the 2020 shooting of a young Black man in Indianapolis during unrest sparked by George Floyd’s killing by Minneapolis police was sentenced Thursday to one year of home detention. Tyler Newby, 32, also was sentenced to four years...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: Man dies in shooting at mobile home park on southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man believed to be in his 50s died Tuesday afternoon in a shooting at a mobile home park on the city’s southwest side, Indianapolis police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was sent to a report of a person shot just before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 3200 block of Nightsong Drive. That’s in the Windsong mobile home park off South Lynhurst Drive at West Troy Avenue.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

1 critically injured after shooting on Indy's near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after a person was shot Tuesday on Indianapolis' near east side. IMPD officers were called to a report of a shooting in the 2200 block of East 25th Street, near North Keystone Avenue, just before 9 p.m. They located a person with an apparent gunshot wound.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

1 dead after fire at Bloomington assisted living complex

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — One person has died after a fire broke out in an assisted living complex in Bloomington just after midnight on Friday. According to Monroe County Coroner Joani Stalcup, the fire occurred at Evergreen Village at Bloomington on Heirloom Drive. Rickey Harper, 66, of Bloomington died as...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WISH-TV

Logansport man dies in ‘industrial death’ at Kokomo manufacturer

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A 32-year-old Logansport man died Friday morning in an “industrial death” at a Kokomo manufacturer, the Howard County Coroner’s Office says. He was identified as Seth Russell Badger. The Kokomo Fire Department and medics from Ascension St. Vincent were called just after...
KOKOMO, IN
WTHR

IMPD: 2 arrested for robbery of north side business

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were arrested Sunday for the armed robbery of a store on Indianapolis' north side after leading officers on a short vehicle pursuit, IMPD said. On Sunday, Nov. 6, IMPD robbery detectives and the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force Unit were conducting a follow-up investigation in the 5300 block of North Keystone Avenue, north of 52nd Street, due to an increase in robberies in the area.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Family of man killed by Lawrence Police taking first step to potentially sue department

INDIANAPOLIS — Nearly two weeks after Carlos Trotter was shot and killed by a Lawrence Police officer, Trotter’s family is looking into suing the department. Jeff Cardella, a criminal defense and expungement lawyer, shared a tort claim with FOX59. The claim cites several allegations including battery, excessive force, wrongful death, intentional infliction of emotional distress […]
LAWRENCE, IN
WISH-TV

Neighbors want speed limit reduced in south side neighborhood

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Nearly 80 neighbors along South Sherman Drive are requesting the Indianapolis Department of Public Works to reduce the speed limit from 40 to 30 mph between Southport Road and Stop 11 Road. Ashley Ernsting, a resident of the area, also asking the city to place a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

