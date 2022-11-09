$50,000 reward offered for information on suspect in West Lawn USPS robbery

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A $50,000 reward has been offered for information concerning a recent armed robbery of a U.S. Postal Service (USPS) letter carrier.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service announced the reward. It said the robbery happened on Oct. 19, 2022, at approximately 5:15 p.m. near West 59th Street and South Kolin Avenue.

Authorities accused the suspect of brandishing a firearm and demanding USPS property.

USPS investigators did not release information regarding the stolen items.

The suspect fled on a bicycle, authorities said. They added that no action should be taken to apprehend the suspect, who is considered armed and dangerous.

Instead, anyone with information was instructed to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455; say “law enforcement” when prompted.

Photo credit United States Postal Inspection Service

