ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

NY-22 Congressional District results

By Reegan Domagala
WSYR NewsChannel 9
WSYR NewsChannel 9
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F4xmc_0j3nycxj00

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Francis Conole, who narrowly won the summer’s Democratic primary, is making his second bid to represent the Syracuse area in Congress. He lost to Dana Balter in the 2020 primary, who lost to incumbent Republican John Katko.

Brandon Williams, who had an upset victory in the summer’s Republican primary, worked in the technology industry after serving on a nuclear submarine. He lives on his farm in Cayuga County.

Complete November 2022 Election Results

NewsChannel 9 conducted a debate with the two candidates where they discussed issues about inflation, abortion, election integrity, the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol, and Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The winner will replace four-term Republican incumbent John Katko.

The 22nd Congressional District spans all of Onondaga, Madison, and Oneida counties and a small portion of Oswego County.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSYR.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Newsmakers: Congressman-Elect Marc Molinaro and Judge-Elect Melinda McGunnigle

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On this edition of Newsmakers, Andrew Donovan talks with two candidates who won their elections. Republican Marc Molinaro, now congressman-elect, will represent New York’s 19th Congressional District which includes Cortland and Tompkins Counties. Melinda McGunningle, who will leave her job as a chief assistant district attorney for Onondaga County DA Bill […]
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

YS: What percentage of Onondaga County voted?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – As the votes from the midterm election on November 8 are still being counted, we’re being asked to dive deeper into the numbers. Anita writes, “What percentage of voters in Onondaga County voted in the midterm election?” She also is hoping for a breakdown of the voters by age and party. […]
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
waer.org

Election 2022: See winners in local, state races

U.S. Senator (D) Chuck Schumer, 56.34%(R) Joe Pinion, 41.2%. NY-22 Congressional District(D) Francis Conole, 49.31%(R) Brandon Williams, 48.77%. 48th State Senate District(D) Rachel May, 48.91%(R) Julie Abbott, 41.87%. 50th State Senate District(D) John Mannion, 48.97%(R) Rebecca Shiroff, 49.29%. 126th Assembly District(D) Bruce MacBain, 40.38%(R) John Lemondes, 56.18%. 127th Assembly District(D)...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Post-election confusion: late results and reporting discrepancies

WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– It was a late night for many Central New Yorkers Tuesday who were waiting for election results to be posted to county websites. Then, when voters and candidates woke up Wednesday morning the results on some county websites differed from the NYS Board of Elections website.
MADISON COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Elections 2022: Williams declares victory; Hochul beats Zeldin (Good Morning CNY for Nov. 9)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 60; Low: 37. Partly cloudy, not as cool; see the 5-day forecast. PASTA OVER POLITICS: Syracuse’s beloved Election Day tradition returned on Tuesday with politicians and political candidates gathering to eat together before voting ends. The staff and volunteers at Our Lady of Pompei served 6,000 meatballs and hundreds of spaghetti dinners at the church’s school cafeteria. In a rare bipartisan moment, Democrat Francis Conole and Republican Brandon Williams, the two candidates for NY-22′s hotly contested race for Congress, sat down to share lunch together at the event. (Katrina Tulloch)
SYRACUSE, NY
waer.org

Election 2022: May declares victory; Conole decides to wait

Update 11:56 p.m.: Conole will not declare victory until all the votes have been counted. Update 11:52 p.m.: Three State Assembly Districts called. Update 11:23 p.m.: Abbott concedes the race to May at Republican watch party. Update 11:16 p.m.: Elise Stefanik reelected in 21st Congressional District. Update 11:15 p.m.: Rachel...
Syracuse.com

No red wave, but some new faces and old infighting emerge in Central New York politics

The much ballyhooed “red wave” didn’t make much of a splash in Central New York on Tuesday. Pundits, strategists and pollsters predicted huge gains for the GOP in local, state and national races this week, with some suggesting even the governor’s race could be a tossup. When the dust settled early Wednesday, however, no red wave had swept the region. Republicans performed well in some close races, and lost a few others. Democrats, too.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
wrvo.org

2022 Election results: Races from around central and northern NY

On this page, you'll find election results for races around central and northern New York, including races for State Senate, State Assembly, State Supreme Court judge and other races around Onondaga County. (To see results for statewide races, and races for Congress, click here.) Results will be updated as they...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Hochul wins gubernatorial race; Lewis wins Ithaca mayoral race

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Kathy Hochul has become the first female elected as governor of New York. She was appointed governor in August 2021 after Andrew Cuomo resigned and was seeking a full term. In Ithaca, Laura Lewis is the presumptive winner in the three-way race for mayor. It’s...
ITHACA, NY
Syracuse.com

Micron deal lures some voters to the polls in Clay

Clay, N.Y. — With last month’s announcement that Micron will open a chip manufacturing facility in Clay, the town’s residents made their way to the polls to cast their vote on the future of their neighborhood. Eric Sullivan, who owns an accounting firm, said he was pleased...
CLAY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

WSYR NewsChannel 9

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
673K+
Views
ABOUT

Localsyr.com brings you the day's top stories. Stay up to date with breaking news for all of Central New York.

 https://www.localsyr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy