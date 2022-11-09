NY-22 Congressional District results

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Francis Conole, who narrowly won the summer’s Democratic primary, is making his second bid to represent the Syracuse area in Congress. He lost to Dana Balter in the 2020 primary, who lost to incumbent Republican John Katko.

Brandon Williams, who had an upset victory in the summer’s Republican primary, worked in the technology industry after serving on a nuclear submarine. He lives on his farm in Cayuga County.

NewsChannel 9 conducted a debate with the two candidates where they discussed issues about inflation, abortion, election integrity, the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol, and Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The winner will replace four-term Republican incumbent John Katko.

The 22nd Congressional District spans all of Onondaga, Madison, and Oneida counties and a small portion of Oswego County.

