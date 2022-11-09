Read full article on original website
Tahoe Daily Tribune
South Lake Tahoe sets cold temp record; More snow possible this weekend
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The multi-day snowstorm that moved out earlier this week left record-breaking cold temperatures behind, and a bit more winter weather may be on the way this weekend. South Lake Tahoe set a cold temperature record on Thursday when the thermometer dropped to 2 degrees...
2news.com
Snow Totals and Cold Temperatures
Snow is not fun to drive in but we do need it in the Sierra this year. Hopefully an active start to November is only the beginning to a snowy winter season, but unfortunately there is no correlation between the two. Regardless, I think we’ll take the feet of snow...
Resilient bear cub rescued in South Lake Tahoe before winter storm
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — A bear cub was rescued in South Lake Tahoe before this week’s storm by the BEAR League, who were very familiar with this particular survivor. The cub was rescued in South Lake Tahoe just before this week’s storm started to ramp up and was given his first meal in […]
KTVU FOX 2
Winter storm warning in effect for Lake Tahoe region, motorists urged to avoid area
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. - A winter storm warning was in effect for the greater Lake Tahoe area on Tuesday as heavy snow fell in the region. The National Weather Service (NWS) said the warning would remain in effect through Wednesday at 10 a.m., covering cities and communities including South Lake Tahoe, Truckee, Stateline, and Incline Village.
Cooler temperatures, winter-like weather move into Southern Nevada
Sunny skies and much lighter winds were short-lived on Tuesday, as clouds moved in along with a cold Pacific storm headed into California Tuesday.
2news.com
Area Winter Storm Warning Continues for Sierra Nevada Mountains
A winter storm warning for the Sierra and a winter weather advisory for Reno and surrounding valleys is up until 10 a.m. on Wednesday. Heavy snow will dump in the mountains on Tuesday, making travel difficult with chain controls and delays. Valley snow and rain showers on Tuesday, with a...
Tahoe ski season to begin amid rising prices
TRUCKEE, CA (CBS13) -- When there's snow, the people will go and Lake Tahoe is no exception. After an early November snowstorm, multiple resorts in the area have already pushed their opening day up to the second weekend of the month. "We don't have all our ski gear yet but we're excited, building snowmen and ready for the cold and a lot of winter fun," says Lillian Archer, whose family came up from San Francisco early. But the early season excitement masks some underlying questions ahead of the winter season, especially around those pertaining to the workers that make the resorts go....
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Northern California 16-year-old found dead. She went missing on cold night in Nevada County
A widespread search for a 16-year-old girl who went missing since Wednesday night ended Friday afternoon when authorities found her body less than a mile from a rural Nevada County home where she was last seen. The teen, identified by the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office only as Trinity, was found...
kslnewsradio.com
Snow squall warning issued for parts of Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service, Salt Lake City issued a snow squall warning early Wednesday morning. In a tweet, The NWS said the warning would remain in effect until 6:30 a.m. The NWS warned of rapidly changing, possible white-out conditions. A second warning was issued a...
susanvillestuff.com
LIHEAP Weather Bulletin: Powerful Winter Storm Hits Tonight
Forecasters at the National Weather Service office in Reno have issued a Winter Storm Warning, which goes into effect at 4:00 this afternoon, as a powerful winter storm is expected to bring heavy snow and damaging winds to northeastern California and western Nevada. Heavy snow, with total accumulations of 3...
Incoming system causes winter storm warning, wind advisory for parts of southern Nevada
Starting Monday, an incoming Pacific system will move through the area surrounding the Las Vegas valley causing strong winds and a winter storm watch to be issued, according to the National Weather Service.
goldcountrymedia.com
Day Hiker: Devil's Postpile - strange enough to make one stare
This is more of a driving adventure than a hike but worth the off-road miles to see this unique site. To be fair, the road is in very good condition, paved most of the way. About two miles from the trail, there was a rough spot in the road that would make low-profile vehicles think twice or stop and turn around. You could easily hike in from this point.
KSBW.com
When to expect the heaviest rain on the Central Coast
SALINAS, Calif. — Central Coast residents woke up to puddles Monday morning after rain overnight but clear skies. Those skies won't remain clear and more rain is on the way. KSBW 8 meteorologist Holt Hanley breaks down when rain can be expected. >>Watch his full forecast in the video player above.<<
2news.com
Truckee Meadows fire crews contain stove fire in Spanish Springs
Crews with Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue knocked down a structure fire in Spanish Springs on Friday. The fire was reported around 11:30 a.m. at the 7400 block of Robert Banks Blvd. A preliminary investigation says the fire may have started from a stove. The home was unoccupied at the...
Early closure of state government offices due to worsening weather conditions
Reports of worsening weather conditions, dropping temperatures, and potentially dangerous road conditions have caused all State executive branch offices to close.
NBC Los Angeles
Southern California Expected to See Three Days of Rain, Snow
A winter storm is headed to Southern California, with rain, mountain snow and gusty winds expected to last through Wednesday. Some light rain was possible after midnight Sunday, and most areas of Los Angeles and Orange County will experience substantial rainfall by Monday morning that will continue throughout the day and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Showers are predicted to lighten on Wednesday, though they'll still be intermittent.
2news.com
Significant Storm To Bring Snow To The Valley and Sierra
A significant storm will move through the region late Sunday through Wednesday. The majority of the snow will fall in the Sierra but some of it will fall in the valley too. A Winter Storm Warning has been posted for the Sierra from Sunday afternoon through Wednesday morning at 4am. Multiple feet of snow will fall in the mountains, and visibility will be low at times. Travel is not advised. A strong area of low pressure is moving in from the west northwest, gathering moisture and has plenty of dynamics to create snow this week. A storm that sits in the ocean can gather more moisture than a storm that just travels over land. The storm is large in size, which means it will take a while to get out of here.
NBCMontana
Next weather maker arrives tonight; set to bring wide winter weather impacts to the area
WINTER STORM WARNING for the Gallatin and Madison County Mountains, Centennial Mountains, Ruby Mountains, and Southern Beaverhead Mountains from 2AM Monday through 5AM Tuesday. Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 14 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. WINTER STORM WARNING for the Absaroka/Beartooth Mountains from...
KOLO TV Reno
Power outages reported as storm moves through northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nearly 3,000 NV Energy customers were in the dark Monday morning as storm moved into northern Nevada. The utility had determined the cause of the outages, but they came as strong winds blew into the region. NV Energy hoped to have most power restored in the early morning hours.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Red Cross volunteers assist with hurricane relief
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s been more than a month since Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida and volunteers from the American Red Cross of Northern Nevada continue to help residents in the area. Executive Director Mary Powell visited KOLO 8 to talk about what she witnessed when she was deployed there, the assistance they’re providing now and their plans as another storm is expected.
