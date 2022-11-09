ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2news.com

Snow Totals and Cold Temperatures

Snow is not fun to drive in but we do need it in the Sierra this year. Hopefully an active start to November is only the beginning to a snowy winter season, but unfortunately there is no correlation between the two. Regardless, I think we’ll take the feet of snow...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Area Winter Storm Warning Continues for Sierra Nevada Mountains

A winter storm warning for the Sierra and a winter weather advisory for Reno and surrounding valleys is up until 10 a.m. on Wednesday. Heavy snow will dump in the mountains on Tuesday, making travel difficult with chain controls and delays. Valley snow and rain showers on Tuesday, with a...
RENO, NV
CBS Sacramento

Tahoe ski season to begin amid rising prices

TRUCKEE, CA (CBS13) -- When there's snow, the people will go and Lake Tahoe is no exception. After an early November snowstorm, multiple resorts in the area have already pushed their opening day up to the second weekend of the month. "We don't have all our ski gear yet but we're excited, building snowmen and ready for the cold and a lot of winter fun," says Lillian Archer, whose family came up from San Francisco early. But the early season excitement masks some underlying questions ahead of the winter season, especially around those pertaining to the workers that make the resorts go....
kslnewsradio.com

Snow squall warning issued for parts of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service, Salt Lake City issued a snow squall warning early Wednesday morning. In a tweet, The NWS said the warning would remain in effect until 6:30 a.m. The NWS warned of rapidly changing, possible white-out conditions. A second warning was issued a...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
susanvillestuff.com

LIHEAP Weather Bulletin: Powerful Winter Storm Hits Tonight

Forecasters at the National Weather Service office in Reno have issued a Winter Storm Warning, which goes into effect at 4:00 this afternoon, as a powerful winter storm is expected to bring heavy snow and damaging winds to northeastern California and western Nevada. Heavy snow, with total accumulations of 3...
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Day Hiker: Devil's Postpile - strange enough to make one stare

This is more of a driving adventure than a hike but worth the off-road miles to see this unique site. To be fair, the road is in very good condition, paved most of the way. About two miles from the trail, there was a rough spot in the road that would make low-profile vehicles think twice or stop and turn around. You could easily hike in from this point.
NEVADA CITY, CA
KSBW.com

When to expect the heaviest rain on the Central Coast

SALINAS, Calif. — Central Coast residents woke up to puddles Monday morning after rain overnight but clear skies. Those skies won't remain clear and more rain is on the way. KSBW 8 meteorologist Holt Hanley breaks down when rain can be expected. >>Watch his full forecast in the video player above.<<
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Southern California Expected to See Three Days of Rain, Snow

A winter storm is headed to Southern California, with rain, mountain snow and gusty winds expected to last through Wednesday. Some light rain was possible after midnight Sunday, and most areas of Los Angeles and Orange County will experience substantial rainfall by Monday morning that will continue throughout the day and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Showers are predicted to lighten on Wednesday, though they'll still be intermittent.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
2news.com

Significant Storm To Bring Snow To The Valley and Sierra

A significant storm will move through the region late Sunday through Wednesday. The majority of the snow will fall in the Sierra but some of it will fall in the valley too. A Winter Storm Warning has been posted for the Sierra from Sunday afternoon through Wednesday morning at 4am. Multiple feet of snow will fall in the mountains, and visibility will be low at times. Travel is not advised. A strong area of low pressure is moving in from the west northwest, gathering moisture and has plenty of dynamics to create snow this week. A storm that sits in the ocean can gather more moisture than a storm that just travels over land. The storm is large in size, which means it will take a while to get out of here.
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Power outages reported as storm moves through northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nearly 3,000 NV Energy customers were in the dark Monday morning as storm moved into northern Nevada. The utility had determined the cause of the outages, but they came as strong winds blew into the region. NV Energy hoped to have most power restored in the early morning hours.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada Red Cross volunteers assist with hurricane relief

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s been more than a month since Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida and volunteers from the American Red Cross of Northern Nevada continue to help residents in the area. Executive Director Mary Powell visited KOLO 8 to talk about what she witnessed when she was deployed there, the assistance they’re providing now and their plans as another storm is expected.
RENO, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy