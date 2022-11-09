Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Veterans Day celebration at Camp Blanding canceled due to Subtropical Storm NicoleZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County curbside recycling collection to resume Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Holiday Favorites Return to Gainesville.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Satire: Dr. Sasse Comes to UFMatthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Former librarian sentenced for distributing sex abuse images of Clay County childDon JohnsonClay County, FL
WCJB
State funding at risk as Gainesville city leaders are over four months late on financial reports
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville City Auditor’s Office faces yet another controversy. State lawmakers say Gainesville city leaders missed a deadline more than four months ago for submitting financial reports. An auditing committee sent a letter to Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe, saying the city failed to submit reports...
Independent Florida Alligator
The room where it happens: Inside the Supervisor of Elections’ Office as ballots roll in
There’s no fancy catering or formalwear — but it’s still Alachua County’s ultimate watch party. After 12 hours of open polls at 64 precincts, county ballots are delivered to a room clad in red, white and blue — and it’s completely open to the public. Supervisor of Elections Kim A. Barton sits, draped in an American flag overshirt, while 10 members of the public watch her work to certify the Nov. 8 midterms.
Independent Florida Alligator
Ballot initiative round-up: Alachua County referendums pass, Florida amendments fail
No. 1 Constitutional Amendment Article VII, Section 4 and Article XII, Section 42: Failed. Amendment 1 failed Tuesday. It would have allowed the Florida Legislature to stop the consideration of changes or improvements made to residential property that improves the property’s resistance to flood damage in determining the assessed value of such property for property taxation purposes.
wuft.org
See who won Alachua County’s 2022 midterm elections
Mary Alford took in around 58% of the vote, reclaiming the seat for commissioner of District 1, according to the Alachua County Supervisor of Elections. Alford, 61, resigned in May after an investigation from The Gainesville Sun found she was living in a district she wasn’t representing, an act in violation of state law. After closing on a home in her original district, Alford filed to run for office a month later. In her stead, Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Raemi Eagle-Glenn, 42, the same person Alford beat in the 2020 election prior to her resignation, to fill her seat.
Sewage system could be down for weeks in Putnam County town after Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The sewage system could be down for weeks in a small town situated on the St. Johns River in Putnam County following Tropical Storm Nicole. The Florida Division of Emergency Management arrived Friday in Welaka with shower and bathroom units for the residents in Sportsmans Harbor.
News4Jax.com
Board of Governors confirms Ben Sasse as next University of Florida president
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Nebraska U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse won final approval Wednesday to become the 13th president of the University of Florida, capping a swift and sometimes contentious process. Sasse, a Republican, was confirmed for the post by the state university system Board of Governors on a voice...
Marion County’s state and federal representatives decided
Marion County voters saw changes this election cycle to their districts on the state and federal levels because of redistricting. But one thing remained the same: Marion County will continue to be primarily represented by lawmakers who are members of the Republican Party. Here are the unofficial results of Tuesday’s...
alachuacounty.us
11-10-22 9 a.m. Tropical Storm Nicole Update - Strongest Winds Coming
Keep up-to-date with all news and developments in your community, delivered to your inbox. If you have a disability and need an accommodation in order to participate in a County program, service or public meeting, please contact the Alachua County Equal Opportunity Office at 352-374-5275 at least 2 business days prior to the event. TTY users please call 711 (Florida Relay Service).
WCJB
Schools across North Central Florida to close as Nicole nears Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Tropical Storm Nicole is making its approach towards Florida’s shores. UF and Santa Fe College have announced they will not hold classes on Thursday, November 10. This comes as both Alachua County and Marion County schools announced their closures.
Clay County Elections 2022: Results in race for Clay County Commission seat announced
Alexandra Compere, a Republican, defeated Leroy Edwards, a Democrat, in the race for District 2 Clay County commissioner, a seat vacated by term limits. In unofficial returns with all 6 precincts reporting, Compere received 62.22 percent of the vote to Edwards 37.78 percent.
WCJB
Wuffstock Festival to be celebrated in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A festival for dogs and their owners is being celebrated in Lake City tomorrow. Dog lovers and their pets will gather in Lake City for the Wuffstock Festival. The opening ceremony is 10 a.m. at the Darby Pavilion by Lake Desoto. The festival features races...
Independent Florida Alligator
Tropical Storm Nicole expected to make landfall Wednesday night
UF announced it's monitoring Tropical Storm Nicole ahead of its predicted landfall on Florida’s east coast Wednesday night. Alachua County is under a tropical storm watch as of 11 a.m., but no operational changes are expected for Gainesville or the UF campus, according to UF’s most recent Monday weather update,. Power outages, downed trees and damage to structures are possible in Alachua County, according to a 10 a.m. Alachua County weather update.
Independent Florida Alligator
Part of Museum Road to fully open next week, UF said
UF’s Office of Business Affairs announced in an email that a section of Museum Road — from McCarty Drive and Center Drive to Newell Drive — will officially reopen Monday. The stretch was closed for nearly ten months as a part of UF’s Campus Master Plan, which...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Developer to build 212 apartments in Newberry
A development and construction firm based in South Carolina has announced plans to build 212 cottage-style apartments in Newberry. Sands Companies announced on Thursday the purchase of a 22-acre lot for the build-to-rent units. “With this new project, Sands is bringing the model it has perfected in the Carolinas and...
WCJB
Marion County and Gainesville will not have trash pick-up, RTS and Suntran also suspended due to Nicole
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - If you live in Marion County or the city of Gainesville, your garbage curbside pick up will be canceled for Thursday due to Hurricane Nicole. Instead, the curbside services will happen on Friday even though it is Veterans Day. Also, bus services from RTS in Gainesville...
NICOLE LIVE UPDATES: Evacuation orders in affect for Clay County, Nassau County
Tropical Storm Nicole continues to gain strength as its track aims toward Florida’s east coast. Read live updates below:. Nassau County has issued Evacuation Orders for Zones A & D. An Evacuation Zone Map can be located at www.onenassau.com/evacuations. There is also an interactive version at www.nassauflpa.com, under the GIS Mapping feature.
Independent Florida Alligator
Florida men’s tennis commands its home event
The Florida men's tennis team hosted its only home event of the Fall season and every player had successful outings. The Gators grabbed 27 wins over the weekend, including some victories over fellow teammates. The Gators saw seven players — sophomore Nate Bonetto, freshman Jonah Braswell, junior Will Grant, senior...
Middleburg tree business fire expected to burn for months
Clay County Fire Chief Lorin Mock says the effects from a fire at Geer Contracting in Middleburg are similar to a wildfire. The company burns trees on the site in an air curtain incinerator.
mycbs4.com
Nicole impacts Alachua County with downed trees damaging power lines
Alachua County, FL — Alachua County Fire Rescue responded to several calls of downed trees as Tropical Storm Nicole moves across Florida. The most serious was at a home near Waldo Road and NE 56th Terrace, where a tree fell trapping the people inside and crushing a man's leg. The wife told CBS4 News she was devastated as they lost everything they own when the roof collapsed. They are pregnant and she is due in 6 weeks.
Independent Florida Alligator
Gators look to stack wins against South Carolina
Saturday will play host to a number of special occasions. A chance to clinch bowl eligibility, the final home game of the season, Senior Day and the program’s annual Saluting Those Who Serve game will all culminate into 60 minutes of football. Florida (5-4, 2-4 Southeastern Conference) hosts the...
