ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Independent Florida Alligator

The room where it happens: Inside the Supervisor of Elections’ Office as ballots roll in

There’s no fancy catering or formalwear — but it’s still Alachua County’s ultimate watch party. After 12 hours of open polls at 64 precincts, county ballots are delivered to a room clad in red, white and blue — and it’s completely open to the public. Supervisor of Elections Kim A. Barton sits, draped in an American flag overshirt, while 10 members of the public watch her work to certify the Nov. 8 midterms.
Independent Florida Alligator

Ballot initiative round-up: Alachua County referendums pass, Florida amendments fail

No. 1 Constitutional Amendment Article VII, Section 4 and Article XII, Section 42: Failed. Amendment 1 failed Tuesday. It would have allowed the Florida Legislature to stop the consideration of changes or improvements made to residential property that improves the property’s resistance to flood damage in determining the assessed value of such property for property taxation purposes.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
wuft.org

See who won Alachua County’s 2022 midterm elections

Mary Alford took in around 58% of the vote, reclaiming the seat for commissioner of District 1, according to the Alachua County Supervisor of Elections. Alford, 61, resigned in May after an investigation from The Gainesville Sun found she was living in a district she wasn’t representing, an act in violation of state law. After closing on a home in her original district, Alford filed to run for office a month later. In her stead, Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Raemi Eagle-Glenn, 42, the same person Alford beat in the 2020 election prior to her resignation, to fill her seat.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
alachuacounty.us

11-10-22 9 a.m. Tropical Storm Nicole Update - Strongest Winds Coming

Keep up-to-date with all news and developments in your community, delivered to your inbox. If you have a disability and need an accommodation in order to participate in a County program, service or public meeting, please contact the Alachua County Equal Opportunity Office at 352-374-5275 at least 2 business days prior to the event. TTY users please call 711 (Florida Relay Service).
ALACHUA, FL
WCJB

Wuffstock Festival to be celebrated in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A festival for dogs and their owners is being celebrated in Lake City tomorrow. Dog lovers and their pets will gather in Lake City for the Wuffstock Festival. The opening ceremony is 10 a.m. at the Darby Pavilion by Lake Desoto. The festival features races...
LAKE CITY, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Tropical Storm Nicole expected to make landfall Wednesday night

UF announced it's monitoring Tropical Storm Nicole ahead of its predicted landfall on Florida’s east coast Wednesday night. Alachua County is under a tropical storm watch as of 11 a.m., but no operational changes are expected for Gainesville or the UF campus, according to UF’s most recent Monday weather update,. Power outages, downed trees and damage to structures are possible in Alachua County, according to a 10 a.m. Alachua County weather update.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Part of Museum Road to fully open next week, UF said

UF’s Office of Business Affairs announced in an email that a section of Museum Road — from McCarty Drive and Center Drive to Newell Drive — will officially reopen Monday. The stretch was closed for nearly ten months as a part of UF’s Campus Master Plan, which...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Developer to build 212 apartments in Newberry

A development and construction firm based in South Carolina has announced plans to build 212 cottage-style apartments in Newberry. Sands Companies announced on Thursday the purchase of a 22-acre lot for the build-to-rent units. “With this new project, Sands is bringing the model it has perfected in the Carolinas and...
NEWBERRY, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Florida men’s tennis commands its home event

The Florida men's tennis team hosted its only home event of the Fall season and every player had successful outings. The Gators grabbed 27 wins over the weekend, including some victories over fellow teammates. The Gators saw seven players — sophomore Nate Bonetto, freshman Jonah Braswell, junior Will Grant, senior...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Nicole impacts Alachua County with downed trees damaging power lines

Alachua County, FL — Alachua County Fire Rescue responded to several calls of downed trees as Tropical Storm Nicole moves across Florida. The most serious was at a home near Waldo Road and NE 56th Terrace, where a tree fell trapping the people inside and crushing a man's leg. The wife told CBS4 News she was devastated as they lost everything they own when the roof collapsed. They are pregnant and she is due in 6 weeks.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Gators look to stack wins against South Carolina

Saturday will play host to a number of special occasions. A chance to clinch bowl eligibility, the final home game of the season, Senior Day and the program’s annual Saluting Those Who Serve game will all culminate into 60 minutes of football. Florida (5-4, 2-4 Southeastern Conference) hosts the...
GAINESVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy