ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Liz Sheehan wins re-election for 5th District seat on Lexington Urban County Council

By Monica Kast
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fBDzc_0j3nxy6G00

Liz Sheehan will again represent District 5 on the Urban County Council, according to unofficial election results.

Sheehan was the incumbent for the seat, having served on the council since 2020. Sheehan won 63% of the votes, according to unofficial results from the Secretary of State website, with 100% of precincts reporting on Tuesday night.

Sheehan is a senior lecturer in psychology at the University of Kentucky. She was facing Greg Ladd, a lawyer and owner of health shake company Shake It, for the seat.

“I am humbled by the outpouring of support from 5th District voters,” Sheehan said in a statement. “I will continue to listen and respond to residents while fighting for the issues that matter to our community.”

Sheehan thanked Ladd for “running an issue-focused campaign.”

“Let’s continue to work together in making Lexington a place everyone can thrive,” she said.

Ladd said that by running this campaign, he was able to see how “people are genuinely thoughtful and kind and care about one another.” Ladd commended Sheehan for the campaign she ran, and said he believes she’ll be a good representation on the council.

“I think she will be an excellent councilperson for us and continue to lead our district,” Ladd said. “She has a civil servant’s heart, and I’m proud of the effort that we put forward and I’m proud of the effort that she put forward. I’m happy that at the end of the day that we have two people that love our community as much as she and I do.”

Speaking to the Herald-Leader earlier this year , Sheehan said her experience on council gives her an edge over her competitors.

“I know I’ve been effective,” she said. “I have been able to work for my neighborhoods to resolve some of the long-standing issues that they have had before them. Whether it’s street repairs, or code enforcement, or wanting to even do something as simple as organize a neighborhood association, the things that I have been able to work on are the things that affect people’s everyday lives.”

Sheehan said the top issue in the 5th District is addressing basic needs, including housing, access to food, public safety and mental and physical well-being, and those are among the things she hopes to work toward.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTVQ

Burney Jenkins makes history as first Black man elected to Georgetown mayor

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Georgetown’s Mayor-elect Burney Jenkins is making history as the first black man to ever hold the position. “I don’t really look at it that way. The way I look is I am a role model for all because Black, white, it doesn’t matter. My job as mayor is to be a representative for all the citizens of Georgetown, no matter what,” says Jenkins. “People first in all decisions every day.”
GEORGETOWN, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington elects diverse new Urban County Council

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s Urban County Council will look much different in the new year with several first-time council members. Five of the 12 district representatives are newly elected and two of the three council-at-large. The new faces joining the council are also some of the most diverse...
LEXINGTON, KY
harrodsburgherald.com

Sarah Gray Steele Elected Judge-Executive, Republicans Sweep Fiscal Court

In the race for Mercer County Judge-Executive, Republican Sarah Gray Steele defeated Democrat Scott Moseley, a former Harrodsburg city commissioner who was appointed to fill out the unexpired term as judge-executive by the governor. Steele collected 63 percent of the vote compared to 32 percent for Moseley according to the unofficial results. It was a crowded field, with eight write-in candidates—with three running in local races including the Burgin mayoral election.
MERCER COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Richmond mayor wins reelection

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - In Richmond, the mayor’s race has been called for incumbent Robert Blythe. His challenger, Krystin Arnold, is a current city commissioner in Richmond. Arnold admitted to attending an infamous Donald Trump rally on January 6 but says she left before the riot at the U.S. Capitol.
RICHMOND, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Both Constitutional Amendments fail; voters retain governor’s call of special sessions, affirm choice

Statewide results — with some 85% of votes reported just after midnight — indicate that voters have rejected both Constitutional Amendments on the ballot. This means that Constitutional Amendment #1 was defeated. It would have amended the state Constitution to allow the General Assembly to call itself into special session. Currently, only the governor can call a special legislative session, and that it the way it will remain. The measure also would have changed the effective date of new laws.
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

First woman's statue unveiled at Kentucky State Capitol

FRANKFORT, Ky. — History was made in Frankfort on Thursday as the first permanent monument of a woman was unveiled in the Kentucky State Capitol. Nettie Depp was an educator and teacher advocate in the early 1900s. She was elected as the superintendent of Barren County Schools in 1913, seven years before women had the right to vote.
KENTUCKY STATE
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
14K+
Followers
621
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

 https://www.kentucky.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy