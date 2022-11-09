ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

wdhn.com

Senator-elect Katie Britt announces Chief of Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala (WDHN)— U.S Senator-Elect for Alabama, Katie Britt, has announced her Chief of Staff. Clay Armentrout, a Mobile native, has been officially selected as Britt’s Chief of Staff. Since 2015, Armentrout has served in multiple legislative roles for U.S Senator Richard Shelby. For three-and-a-half-years, Armentrout served as...
ALABAMA STATE
WRBL News 3

Republican women win big in Alabama midterms

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — From the State House to the U.S. Senate, Alabama Republican women made gains in Tuesday’s election and say it’s now time to get to work. Five more Republican women will be joining the State House next session, bringing the total number of female representatives from 18 to 20 out of 105 […]
ALABAMA STATE
alabamanews.net

Phillip Ensler Victory Flips Alabama House Seat to Democrats

Democrats struggled in statewide races in Alabama, but Montgomery Democrat Phillip Ensler flipped a seat in the Alabama House with his victory. Unofficial results in Alabama House District 74 show Ensler with 60% of the vote to Republican incumbent Charlotte Meadows 40%. The district lines were redrawn earlier this year based on the 2020 Census, which made it more favorable to a Democratic candidate.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Alabama Republicans name new leadership following elections

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama House Republican Caucus met in Montgomery Thursday to nominate new leadership following Tuesday’s general election. Among those moving up is current House Majority Leader Nathaniel Ledbetter, R-Rainsville, who will become Alabama Speaker of the House. Ledbetter, who also serves as the vice chair...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

House speaker, school names, turkeys: Down in Alabama

The Alabama House Republican caucus selected its leadership for the next Legislature. The Montgomery Board of Education has voted to approve name changes to schools named after Jeff Davis and Robert E. Lee. A little about the pardoning of turkeys. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen...
ALABAMA STATE
Andalusia Star News

Hammett wins Alabama House seat in Tuesday’s General Election

*This story was updated at 2:23 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, with comments from Matthew Hammett. Matthew Hammett earned a convincing victory in Tuesday’s election for Alabama House of Representatives, District 92. Uncertified results show that Hammett, a Republican, took nearly 87 percent of the vote compared to Democrat candidate...
COVINGTON COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey wins re-election

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey won a second full term against Democrat Yolanda Flowers, the first Black woman to win a major party’s gubernatorial nomination in the state. Flowers’ candidacy was an interesting historical footnote. But it posed no real threat to the GOP’s control...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama’s midterm election turnout worst in at least 36 years

A lack of competition from the Democratic Party and little-to-no TV campaign advertising in the weeks leading up to midterm election meant that Alabamians overwhelmingly stayed home on Tuesday. The turnout was the lowest in Alabama during a statewide general election in at least 36 years, according to data compiled...
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT-TV

Alabama Amendments – Midterm Election Results

ALABAMA (WHNT) — As polls close around the Tennessee Valley, News 19 is keeping up with votes as they are reported across the area. There were 10 amendments on the ballot this election, along with two local amendments in North Alabama counties. Below you will find the votes as...
ALABAMA STATE
altoday.com

Alabama Democrat Party: Chaos has returned

The Alabama Democrat Party has had its share of turmoil in the past several years. Now the most recent event is happening just before this year’s mid-term Election Day. In August, Randy Kelley was elected chair of the Alabama Democratic Party in a victory for longtime powerbroker Joe Reed, who lost a battle over control three years ago.
ALABAMA STATE
wdhn.com

How election ties are decided in Alabama

ALABAMA (WKRG) — If the upcoming Iron Bowl can begin with a coin toss, why can’t Alabama elections end with one? According to a law passed earlier in 2022, that’s exactly how some election ties in Alabama can be decided. If there is a tie at the...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama ‘failing’ schools: 79 schools on first list published since pandemic

The newest list of Alabama’s failing schools, the first in a series of accountability measures expected in the coming week, is up. This year, there are 79 schools in 31 school districts on the list. There were 74 schools in 29 districts on the list the last time it was published in 2019. Accountability requirements, including federal and state report card achievement measures, were paused for 2020 and 2021.
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

Alabama voters approve new constitution, 10 amendments on ballot

A section of a sample ballot showing 2022 constitutional proposals and amendments. In a historic result, voters overwhelmingly approved a recompilation of the Constitution of Alabama of 1901, allowing for the archaic and racist language used within the colossal document to be removed and outdated provisions and sections to be updated and edited.
ALABAMA STATE

