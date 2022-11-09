Read full article on original website
wdhn.com
Senator-elect Katie Britt announces Chief of Staff
MONTGOMERY, Ala (WDHN)— U.S Senator-Elect for Alabama, Katie Britt, has announced her Chief of Staff. Clay Armentrout, a Mobile native, has been officially selected as Britt’s Chief of Staff. Since 2015, Armentrout has served in multiple legislative roles for U.S Senator Richard Shelby. For three-and-a-half-years, Armentrout served as...
Republican women win big in Alabama midterms
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — From the State House to the U.S. Senate, Alabama Republican women made gains in Tuesday’s election and say it’s now time to get to work. Five more Republican women will be joining the State House next session, bringing the total number of female representatives from 18 to 20 out of 105 […]
alabamanews.net
Phillip Ensler Victory Flips Alabama House Seat to Democrats
Democrats struggled in statewide races in Alabama, but Montgomery Democrat Phillip Ensler flipped a seat in the Alabama House with his victory. Unofficial results in Alabama House District 74 show Ensler with 60% of the vote to Republican incumbent Charlotte Meadows 40%. The district lines were redrawn earlier this year based on the 2020 Census, which made it more favorable to a Democratic candidate.
WSFA
Alabama Republicans name new leadership following elections
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama House Republican Caucus met in Montgomery Thursday to nominate new leadership following Tuesday’s general election. Among those moving up is current House Majority Leader Nathaniel Ledbetter, R-Rainsville, who will become Alabama Speaker of the House. Ledbetter, who also serves as the vice chair...
Alabama State Senate election results for Nov. 8, 2022
Following are live race results for state senate seats in Alabama’s general election. Candidates who ran unopposed are not displayed.
Election results 2022: Ivey wins Alabama governor’s race, Britt US Senate race
Gov. Kay Ivey is projected to win a second full term as Alabama’s governor Tuesday night, as Republican Katie Britt was likewise poised to win a seat in the U.S. Senate. In both races, projected by the Associated Press, Republican women took the two biggest prizes as the GOP looked to strengthen its hold on the state’s top posts.
House speaker, school names, turkeys: Down in Alabama
The Alabama House Republican caucus selected its leadership for the next Legislature. The Montgomery Board of Education has voted to approve name changes to schools named after Jeff Davis and Robert E. Lee. A little about the pardoning of turkeys. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen...
Alabama election results 2022: Who won? Who lost? What Constitutional Amendments passed?
Kay Ivey, R – 67%. Republican Katie Britt also coasted to a win in her bid to replace her old boss Richard Shelby in the U.S. Senate. Britt received 67% of the vote to Democrat Will Boyd’s 31% and John Sophocleus at 2%. U.S. House races. Incumbents easily...
Andalusia Star News
Hammett wins Alabama House seat in Tuesday’s General Election
*This story was updated at 2:23 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, with comments from Matthew Hammett. Matthew Hammett earned a convincing victory in Tuesday’s election for Alabama House of Representatives, District 92. Uncertified results show that Hammett, a Republican, took nearly 87 percent of the vote compared to Democrat candidate...
Yolanda Flowers with ‘no assistance from Democratic party,’ ran her own campaign
As the first woman of color to win a party vote to run for governor, Flowers says she was disappointed at particularly the lack of the Black vote.
WAAY-TV
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey wins re-election
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey won a second full term against Democrat Yolanda Flowers, the first Black woman to win a major party’s gubernatorial nomination in the state. Flowers’ candidacy was an interesting historical footnote. But it posed no real threat to the GOP’s control...
Alabama’s midterm election turnout worst in at least 36 years
A lack of competition from the Democratic Party and little-to-no TV campaign advertising in the weeks leading up to midterm election meant that Alabamians overwhelmingly stayed home on Tuesday. The turnout was the lowest in Alabama during a statewide general election in at least 36 years, according to data compiled...
Katie Britt’s election to US Senate could make Alabama, national history. Here’s how
Polls across Alabama open at 7 a.m. today and, among other statewide and local candidates, voters will have the chance to marke their ballots for Katie Boyd Britt. If she wins a U.S. Senate seat, Britt is expected to be:. The first elected female senator from Alabama,. The only Republican...
Election highlights, Democratic spat, Jeff Cook: Down in Alabama
There wasn’t a whole lot of drama in last night’s midterm election in Alabama. Anyone new to Alabama politics might’ve wondered where the Democrats were Tuesday night and what they’ve been up to. Here’s part of the answer. Jeff Cook, the guitarist for country music...
WHNT-TV
Alabama Amendments – Midterm Election Results
ALABAMA (WHNT) — As polls close around the Tennessee Valley, News 19 is keeping up with votes as they are reported across the area. There were 10 amendments on the ballot this election, along with two local amendments in North Alabama counties. Below you will find the votes as...
altoday.com
Alabama Democrat Party: Chaos has returned
The Alabama Democrat Party has had its share of turmoil in the past several years. Now the most recent event is happening just before this year’s mid-term Election Day. In August, Randy Kelley was elected chair of the Alabama Democratic Party in a victory for longtime powerbroker Joe Reed, who lost a battle over control three years ago.
wdhn.com
How election ties are decided in Alabama
ALABAMA (WKRG) — If the upcoming Iron Bowl can begin with a coin toss, why can’t Alabama elections end with one? According to a law passed earlier in 2022, that’s exactly how some election ties in Alabama can be decided. If there is a tie at the...
Alabama ‘failing’ schools: 79 schools on first list published since pandemic
The newest list of Alabama’s failing schools, the first in a series of accountability measures expected in the coming week, is up. This year, there are 79 schools in 31 school districts on the list. There were 74 schools in 29 districts on the list the last time it was published in 2019. Accountability requirements, including federal and state report card achievement measures, were paused for 2020 and 2021.
alreporter.com
Alabama voters approve new constitution, 10 amendments on ballot
A section of a sample ballot showing 2022 constitutional proposals and amendments. In a historic result, voters overwhelmingly approved a recompilation of the Constitution of Alabama of 1901, allowing for the archaic and racist language used within the colossal document to be removed and outdated provisions and sections to be updated and edited.
wbrc.com
You Decide 2022 Election Results: Alabama General Election
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Click here to get the latest results from all the races in the November 8, 2022 Alabama General Election. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.
