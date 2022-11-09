Read full article on original website
All mail ballots received on Election Day have been tabulated, Harris County Elections says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — All main ballots that were received on Election Day have been tabulated, according to Harris County Elections. This comes a day after all of the in-person results from Election Day were counted. Thursday morning there were still roughly 800 mail ballots from Harris County that...
Houston Press
Secretary of State Announces Ballot Rejection Decrease this Election
The Texas Secretary of State's Office released preliminary data Friday that indicated 10,000 ballots were rejected this election. This is a significant improvement from the 24,000 ballots that were rejected during the March primaries. Sam Taylor, a spokesman from the Secretary of State's office said rejection rates trended in the...
fox26houston.com
Harris County fails to get all ballots counted after 2022 midterm election
For the second time this year, Harris County has failed to get all of the ballots counted in 24 hours after election. FOX 26's political reporter Greg Groogan explains more.
Click2Houston.com
Harris County GOP says Harris County Elections Administrator should issue ‘apology’ after Election Day problems
HOUSTON – Members of the Harris County Republican Party held a news conference on Thursday to discuss the problems that occurred with the Harris County Elections Administrator on Election Day. The Republican party chairman Cindy Siegel, the party’s Legal Counsel Andy Taylor, and Texas State Senator Paul Bettencourt were...
Harris County Democratic party disputes GOP claim that ballot paper shortage at polls was intentional
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County GOP made several allegations at a press conference on Thursday regarding the Nov. 8 election. The party claimed that thousands of local voters were potentially disenfranchised on Election Day for various reasons. The Republican party attorney said 23 polling sites did not...
Back and forth voting hours confused, frustrated many voters in Harris County on Election Day
HOUSTON — Many Harris County voters were frustrated and confused over changing polling hours on Election Day. A judge had ordered that voting hours be extended until 8 p.m. in Harris County due to several locations having issues that prevented them from opening on time. People who got in line to vote after 7 p.m., the time polls were originally set to close, were to cast a provisional ballot.
Expert weighs in on possible legal action related to late votes cast in Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Harris County judge granted voters an extra hour to vote on election night, but the Texas Supreme Court said those votes wouldn't count. So, what does that mean for voters who got in line after the 7 p.m. cutoff?. KHOU 11 election law analyst...
KHOU
Harris County Elections administrator can't answer why polling locations ran out of paper
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Some Harris County voters went to cast their ballot on Election Day but left their polling location frustrated and puzzled. “At 3:30 pm., they told us they ran out of paper, out of ballot paper,” said Sharon Gahunia, who tried to vote at the Mandarin Immersion Magnet School in the Galleria area.
fox26houston.com
How 2022 midterm election results will affect Harris Co. Commissioner’s Court
HOUSTON - The re-election of Judge Lina Hidalgo and the defeat of Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle have delivered to Democrats unimpeded control of Harris County Government. "Meaning that Harris County Democrats are going to be able to do whatever they want," said Rice political analyst Mark Jones. With Democrats...
Votes in Harris County continue to be counted following problems and confusion on Election Day
One voter last night said she went to vote after finding out she could until 8 p.m. She waited in line, but then after the court's ruling, she wasn't able to cast her vote after all.
Click2Houston.com
Problems at the polls: Election workers continue to count ballots after issues arise in Harris County
HOUSTON – Nearly 24 hours after polls closed, Harris County Elections staff was still working on tabulating results on Wednesday evening. Harris County Elections Administrator Clifford Tatum says that’s the top priority, and next up is assessing the issues reported on Election Day. “Yesterday, after 40 years plus...
Midterm Elections 2022: Harris Co. votes cast during court-ordered extended hour to be set aside
The county's elections administrator announced the development after a lawsuit kept polls open through 8 p.m. But those ballots aren't being thrown out.
KHOU
Election results team coverage: Getting answers to issues at Harris County polls
Harris County was plagued with problems at the polls during Election Day. Four locations opened late, according to the Harris County Elections administrator.
Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle loses reelection
The Republican incumbent was defeated by a small margin with 100 percent of polling locations reporting Wednesday.
Democrats Had Strong Showing in County Judge Contests Despite GOP Warchests
In a highly competitive midterm that saw record amounts of money spent nationally and in Texas, Republicans won the statewide races again, surprising few observers in the ruby-red state. But in several highly contentious races, Democrats defied the odds and overcame enormous sums of money funneled to Republican opponents to...
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo throws shade at Mattress Mack, local leaders during victory speech
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo went to bed “cautiously optimistic" on election night as results were still coming in, but her victory was confirmed Wednesday by preliminary election results and a concession by her Republican challenger, Alexandra Mealer. Hidalgo led by about 16,000 votes...
Harris County polls close after 1-hour extension
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — All 782 Harris County polling locations were open an extra hour on Election Day due to a court order that was filed over issues at the polls throughout the day. All Harris County polling locations were open until 8 p.m. Voters who got in line...
Harris County judge's race still too close to call as vote trickles in
The outcome of the Harris County judge's race won't likely be known until Wednesday, as hundreds of precincts still remain uncounted.
Who is Lesley Briones? Meet the new Democratic Harris County Precinct 4 commissioner
HOUSTON — For the first time since 2011, Harris County Precinct 4 will have a new commissioner representing them after Democrat challenger Lesley Briones defeated Republican incumbent Jack Cagle in the 2022 election. With Briones' election, there will now be a four-to-one Democratic majority on the Commissioners Court. "It's...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Harris County election results 2022: County judge, commissioners, propositions
For statewide results, including Texas governor, click here. The following are results from key races around Harris County. Polls will now close at 8 p.m. after a lawsuit over delayed poll openings.
KHOU
