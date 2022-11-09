ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Houston Press

Secretary of State Announces Ballot Rejection Decrease this Election

The Texas Secretary of State's Office released preliminary data Friday that indicated 10,000 ballots were rejected this election. This is a significant improvement from the 24,000 ballots that were rejected during the March primaries. Sam Taylor, a spokesman from the Secretary of State's office said rejection rates trended in the...
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Back and forth voting hours confused, frustrated many voters in Harris County on Election Day

HOUSTON — Many Harris County voters were frustrated and confused over changing polling hours on Election Day. A judge had ordered that voting hours be extended until 8 p.m. in Harris County due to several locations having issues that prevented them from opening on time. People who got in line to vote after 7 p.m., the time polls were originally set to close, were to cast a provisional ballot.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Harris County polls close after 1-hour extension

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — All 782 Harris County polling locations were open an extra hour on Election Day due to a court order that was filed over issues at the polls throughout the day. All Harris County polling locations were open until 8 p.m. Voters who got in line...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

KHOU

Houston, TX
