HOUSTON — Many Harris County voters were frustrated and confused over changing polling hours on Election Day. A judge had ordered that voting hours be extended until 8 p.m. in Harris County due to several locations having issues that prevented them from opening on time. People who got in line to vote after 7 p.m., the time polls were originally set to close, were to cast a provisional ballot.

HARRIS COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO