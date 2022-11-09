ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
Porterville Recorder

Brazil tops US 94-79 in World Cup basketball qualifying

WASHINGTON (AP) — USA Basketball still has some work to do before clinching a berth in next year’s World Cup. Bruno Caboclo scored 24 points, Georghino De Paula added 18 and Brazil greatly improved its chances of making the 32-team World Cup field by beating the U.S. 94-79 in a qualifying game on Friday.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy