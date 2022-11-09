Republican Bill Johnson wins reelection to U.S. House in Ohio
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Bill Johnson wins reelection to U.S. House in Ohio’s 6th Congressional District.Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
WTRF Daily News
This is a breaking news story. Refresh for updates.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.
Comments / 0