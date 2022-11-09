Fire breaks out at Reese’s restaurant in South Waverly

SOUTH WAVERLY, Pa. ( WETM ) – Multiple fire departments responded to a fire that broke out at a restaurant in South Waverly Tuesday night.

Reports of the fire at Reese’s restaurant first came into 18 News around 7:20 p.m. Footage from the scene showed smoke coming from the roof and firefighters on the second floor of the building.

Just over an hour later, around 8:45 p.m., a reporter on scene said the blaze had grown considerably, with smoke almost completely blocking the building from view and flames reaching far above the roof.

According to the reporter on the scene, crews from Sayre, Athens, and Waverly responded, as well as Greater Valley EMS and local police.

Details on the cause or of any injuries are limited. More details will be provided as information becomes available.

