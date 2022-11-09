ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Waverly, PA

Fire breaks out at Reese’s restaurant in South Waverly

By Carl Aldinger
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TTYb9_0j3nxPOx00

SOUTH WAVERLY, Pa. ( WETM ) – Multiple fire departments responded to a fire that broke out at a restaurant in South Waverly Tuesday night.

Reports of the fire at Reese’s restaurant first came into 18 News around 7:20 p.m. Footage from the scene showed smoke coming from the roof and firefighters on the second floor of the building.

Just over an hour later, around 8:45 p.m., a reporter on scene said the blaze had grown considerably, with smoke almost completely blocking the building from view and flames reaching far above the roof.

Body found in Town of Elmira, Sheriff confirms
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ewxxc_0j3nxPOx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36gG0H_0j3nxPOx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MZR7k_0j3nxPOx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oWvTl_0j3nxPOx00
Photos Courtesy: WETM 18 News

According to the reporter on the scene, crews from Sayre, Athens, and Waverly responded, as well as Greater Valley EMS and local police.

Details on the cause or of any injuries are limited. More details will be provided as information becomes available.

  • Flames show through the smoke at Reese’s in South Waverly, Nov. 8, 2022
  • The fire at Reese’s around 8:45 p.m., Nov. 8, 2022
  • The fire at Reese’s around 8:45 p.m., Nov. 8, 2022
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dxHcL_0j3nxPOx00
    Fire at Reese’s around 7:30 p.m., Nov. 8, 2022
  • Fire at Reese’s around 7:30 p.m., Nov. 8, 2022
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gReQQ_0j3nxPOx00
    Fire at Reese’s around 7:30 p.m., Nov. 8, 2022
  • Fire at Reese’s around 7:30 p.m., Nov. 8, 2022
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WETM 18 News

Body found in Waverly Glen Park

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – Police are investigating a man’s body that was found in Waverly Glen Park Thursday afternoon. Waverly Police received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked at Waverly Glen Park around 12:35 p.m. on November. Waverly Police, Waverly-Barton Fire, New York State Park Police and NYS Forest Rangers then started a search […]
WAVERLY, NY
whcuradio.com

Crews put out trailer fire in Freeville

FREEVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) — Quick action by firefighters in Freeville. On Wednesday, crews put out a trailer fire on Main Street. Authorities say the blaze was caused by a space heater. No injures were reported. Crews from Dryden and surrounding communities assisted in the effort.
FREEVILLE, NY
WBRE

One dead after vehicle went over 100-foot embankment

SALEM TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say one person is dead after a piece of heavy machinery went over an embankment in Luzerne County Friday night. According to first responders, fire and rescue teams responded to the 1600 block of Route 11 in Salem Township for the report of a male entrapped in a […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
whcuradio.com

Body discovered in Tioga County, investigation ensues

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WHCU) – Authorities in Tioga County are investigating a death. Waverly Police received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked at Waverly Glen Park at 85 Moore Street in the Village of Waverly at 12:35 p.m. Officers responded to the location and conducted a search and rescue effort with the Waverly-Barton Fire Department, NYS Park Police, and NYS Forest Rangers. They discovered the body of a deceased male later in the afternoon within the park area. Next of kin were notified, and no foul play is suspected at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
WBRE

Police raid two Scranton businesses

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police officers swarmed the corner of Capouse Avenue and Ash Street in the city’s Pine Brook section Friday afternoon. It’s where police and K9 units searched multiple cars and two adjoining businesses, Pop’s Tires and Prime Kutz Barbershop where barber Kevin Hairston works. “My customers pulled up and was […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Man run over by a cement truck in critical condition

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews were on the scene of a man struck by a cement truck in Kingston, Thursday afternoon. Police responded to Tioga Avenue and Pierce Street around 12:15 p.m. for a man hit by a cement truck. The Kingston Police Department tells Eyewitness News the man was leveling concrete on the […]
KINGSTON, PA
NewsChannel 36

Interstate 86 Eastbound shut down in Chemung due to crash

CHEMUNG, NY (WENY) -- Interstate 86 eastbound in Chemung is shut down as of 3PM, as emergency crews respond to a crash. The crash happened at before 3PM, east of the Lowman Crossover. According to the Chemung County Sheriff's Office, an emergency detour is now in effect. Eastbound traffic is being diverted off of exit 57.
CHEMUNG, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Unwelcome guest discovered passed out in man's home

Anthony Township, Pa. — An Allentown man was incarcerated on criminal trespassing charges in Lycoming County. A man said he came home from work around 5:15 p.m. on Oct. 31 and fell asleep on the couch around 2:15 a.m. Just after 7:30 a.m., Nov. 1, he said he found a man passed out facedown on the floor. The home is near the 100 block of Bauder Road, Armstrong Township. ...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Teen charged with assaulting a woman at Walmart

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a teen after they say she assaulted a woman inside a Walmart in Wilkes-Barre Township. According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, on November 6 around 6:00 p.m. Laila Brown, 19, of Hanover Township, approached a woman she knew, slapped her, and dragged her down an aisle […]
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Dump truck crash on I-80 disrupts traffic

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are looking into what caused a construction dump truck to crash in Monroe County. Traffic was backed up on Interstate 80 Eastbound after the dump truck rolled down an embankment. State Police say it happened just after 5:00 p.m. in Pocono Township. The truck traveled through a […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Driver dies after crashing into multiple trees

ELDRED TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a man has died after he drove his car 23 feet over an embankment and crashed into multiple trees. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 4 around 3:30 p.m. a car driven by Stephen Rank, 66, of Hughesville, was traveling along Northway Road in Eldred Township. […]
HUGHESVILLE, PA
WETM 18 News

Early morning Horseheads house fire under investigation

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – A fire at a Horseheads home is under investigation after the blaze broke out early Monday morning. The Horseheads Village Fire Department responded to a call of a fire on 2nd Street around 2:00 a.m. on November 7. HFD said the fire was seen on the second floor of the home. […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
WBRE

Repaired: North Main Ave. in Scranton flooded by water valve break

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PA American Water says a valve break in Scranton flooded a street Wednesday afternoon. Eyewitness News crews on the scene say North Main Avenue was shut down at Ferdinand Street and East Market Street due to a valve break on a 12-inch pipe. Customers in the area may be affected […]
SCRANTON, PA
WNBF News Radio 1290

Car Crashed Down Embankment in Harpursville

The Broome County Sheriff’s office is investigating a serious crash that has reportedly sent one person to the hospital on November 9. Emergency Services Communications officials confirm the Harpursville fire, Sanitaria Springs Rescue, Windsor Rescue, Sheriff’s Deputies, Colesville and Superior Ambulance squads were called to the area of 65 Route 235 in Harpursville at around 8:43 p.m. Wednesday, November 9 with a report of a car down an embankment and the driver trapped inside.
HARPURSVILLE, NY
WETM 18 News

Body found in Town of Elmira, Sheriff confirms

NOV. 9 UPDATE: Officials have provided some more information into the investigation of human remains that were found in the Town of Elmira on Tuesday. Chemung County Sheriff Bill Schrom said that no law enforcement agencies in the County have any missing person reports “that would fit this situation.” However, he added that the Sheriff’s […]
ELMIRA, NY
WBRE

WBRE

31K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy