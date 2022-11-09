ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

The Associated Press

Chinese premier announces new aid for close ally Cambodia

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Visiting Chinese Premier Li Keqiang announced a large development assistance package for Cambodia on Wednesday, oversaw the signing of 18 agreements on aid and cooperation, and attended the inauguration of a highway constructed with Chinese support. Li arrived Tuesday for a six-day visit pegged...
The Associated Press

Biden wants to discuss Taiwan, Russia, trade with China's Xi

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Wednesday he plans at an anticipated meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss growing tensions between Washington and Beijing over the self-ruled island of Taiwan, trade policies and Beijing’s relationship with Russia. The White House has said it is working with Chinese officials to arrange a meeting between Biden and Xi on the sidelines of next week’s Group of 20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia, but the two side have not confirmed the meeting will take place. Biden told reporters at a White House news conference that he had much to discuss with Xi as U.S.-Chinese relations have grown more fraught in recent months. “What I want to do with him when we talk is lay out what each of our red lines are and understand what he believes to be in the critical national interests of China, what I know to be the critical interests of the United States,” Biden said. “And determine whether or not they conflict with one another.”
nationalinterest.org

What China’s Military Reshuffle Means for Asia

At a minimum, China’s neighbors need to remain careful in this new era. On October 23, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) selected new members for its top ruling organs in the 20th National Congress. A sizable number of the CCP’s Central Committee members come from the People’s Liberation Army (PLA). In addition, China’s supreme military administrative establishment, the Central Military Commission (CMC), underwent a comprehensive reshuffle, and four new members joined. This reshuffle in China’s higher military leadership reflects Beijing’s shifting threat perceptions in the Indo-Pacific. It may yield a variation in China’s military modernization objectives, further influencing the regional security situation.
960 The Ref

China's Xi, out of COVID bubble, faces changed world at G-20

BEIJING — (AP) — After a lengthy absence from major international gatherings, Chinese leader Xi Jinping is leaving his country's COVID-19 bubble and venturing abroad next week into a dramatically changed world marked by rising confrontation. Xi will attend the G-20 meeting of industrial and emerging market nations...
The Associated Press

Ukraine boosts Southeast Asia ties with peace accord

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Ukraine signed a peace accord Thursday with Southeast Asian nations, a largely symbolic act that comes as Kyiv seeks to shore up international support in isolating Russia. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba signed the “Treaty on Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia” as the...
The Independent

UN Secretary-General: World has failed strife-torn Myanmar

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Saturday that the world had failed Myanmar, and expressed hope the Association of Southeast Asian Nations would be able to pressure the member state to comply with its plan for peace over the next year.ASEAN leaders at the group's ongoing summit in Phnom Penh agreed on a plan Friday that largely puts the onus on Indonesia when it takes over the group's rotating chair in 2023 to develop measurable indicators and a timeline for Myanmar to implement the so-called five-point consensus for peace.Indonesia has been one of the ASEAN countries most outspoken about...
US News and World Report

With Biden and Xi to Meet, China Warns U.S. on Taiwan Briefing

BEIJING (Reuters) -China on Friday condemned a White House plan to brief Taiwan on the results of a much-anticipated meeting between President Joe Biden and his counterpart, Xi Jinping, next week on the sidelines of a G20 gathering in Indonesia. The two leaders will meet on Monday, the White House...
AFP

Hun Sen hands out Cambodian-made watches to summit VIPs

World leaders attending a summit in Phnom Penh will receive Cambodian-made watches from host Hun Sen, a noted fan of luxury timepieces. Hun Sen -- who has ruled the kingdom for 37 years  and is Asia's longest-serving leader -- said the new watches "show the progress in science and technology of Cambodia."
Reuters

Ukraine minister urges ASEAN to stop Russian 'hunger games'

PHNOM PENH, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Ukraine's foreign minister on Saturday urged Southeast Asian countries to take all measures possible to stop Russia from playing "hunger games" over a Ukrainian Black Sea grain deal, which could expire next week.

