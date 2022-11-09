Read full article on original website
Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa BRICS Bloc Grows with U.S. Left Out
Algeria has reportedly become the latest nation to apply to join BRICS, following applications by Argentina and Iran and interest from several other countries.
China cancels high-profile video address by EU president after he mentions Ukraine war
(RELATED) Scholz calls on China to use its ‘influence’ on Russia. Authorities in China allegedly cancelled a video address by European Union president Charles Michel at a major trade expo in Shanghai after learning that his speech would include criticism of Russia’s war in Ukraine, according to a report.
China’s strongman is here to stay. And weaker than he looks.
Xi is facing slowing growth and implementing politicized economic policies that could become his Achilles’ heel.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Moscow declares new ‘temporary capital’ for Kherson region after Ukraine retakes city
Russian state news agency says Henichesk declared temporary administrative capital after Kherson city taken by Ukraine
Chinese premier announces new aid for close ally Cambodia
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Visiting Chinese Premier Li Keqiang announced a large development assistance package for Cambodia on Wednesday, oversaw the signing of 18 agreements on aid and cooperation, and attended the inauguration of a highway constructed with Chinese support. Li arrived Tuesday for a six-day visit pegged...
Xi shook up the power order in China, but the world should expect little change — because Xi is still the complete puppet master, 2 experts say
With Xi still at the helm, it's unlikely that any significant changes to the country's policies can be expected, experts say.
Biden working on ties with Southeast Asia in shadow of China
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — (AP) — President Joe Biden joined a conference of southeast Asian nations on Saturday, looking to emphasize the United States' commitment in the region where a looming China is also working to expand its influence. Biden's efforts at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations...
Biden to Bring Message on China, Russia to Asia Trip Xi, Putin Set to Join
President Joe Biden will carry messages on China and Russia as he travels to Africa and Asia to attend a series of summits, the last of which the leaders of the two nations are set to attend, according to senior U.S. administration officials. Speaking to reporters Tuesday, three senior administration...
Biden wants to discuss Taiwan, Russia, trade with China's Xi
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Wednesday he plans at an anticipated meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss growing tensions between Washington and Beijing over the self-ruled island of Taiwan, trade policies and Beijing’s relationship with Russia. The White House has said it is working with Chinese officials to arrange a meeting between Biden and Xi on the sidelines of next week’s Group of 20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia, but the two side have not confirmed the meeting will take place. Biden told reporters at a White House news conference that he had much to discuss with Xi as U.S.-Chinese relations have grown more fraught in recent months. “What I want to do with him when we talk is lay out what each of our red lines are and understand what he believes to be in the critical national interests of China, what I know to be the critical interests of the United States,” Biden said. “And determine whether or not they conflict with one another.”
nationalinterest.org
What China’s Military Reshuffle Means for Asia
At a minimum, China’s neighbors need to remain careful in this new era. On October 23, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) selected new members for its top ruling organs in the 20th National Congress. A sizable number of the CCP’s Central Committee members come from the People’s Liberation Army (PLA). In addition, China’s supreme military administrative establishment, the Central Military Commission (CMC), underwent a comprehensive reshuffle, and four new members joined. This reshuffle in China’s higher military leadership reflects Beijing’s shifting threat perceptions in the Indo-Pacific. It may yield a variation in China’s military modernization objectives, further influencing the regional security situation.
US, allies clash with China, Russia over NKorea missiles
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States and its allies clashed with China and Russia on Friday over North Korea’s escalating ballistic missile launches and American-led military exercises in South Korea, again preventing any action by the deeply divided U.N. Security Council. U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said North...
China's Xi, out of COVID bubble, faces changed world at G-20
BEIJING — (AP) — After a lengthy absence from major international gatherings, Chinese leader Xi Jinping is leaving his country's COVID-19 bubble and venturing abroad next week into a dramatically changed world marked by rising confrontation. Xi will attend the G-20 meeting of industrial and emerging market nations...
Ukraine boosts Southeast Asia ties with peace accord
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Ukraine signed a peace accord Thursday with Southeast Asian nations, a largely symbolic act that comes as Kyiv seeks to shore up international support in isolating Russia. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba signed the “Treaty on Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia” as the...
U.S., EU hit Myanmar's junta with fresh sanctions
The United States and the European Union imposed sanctions targeting Myanmar's junta on Tuesday, the two-year anniversary of the last election of the country's ousted civilian government.
China-U.S. 'red lines' in focus ahead of expected Xi-Biden meet
BEIJING, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The United States and China laid out early markers this week ahead of a meeting expected next week between their presidents on the sidelines of a summit of the G20 grouping of nations in Indonesia.
UN Secretary-General: World has failed strife-torn Myanmar
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Saturday that the world had failed Myanmar, and expressed hope the Association of Southeast Asian Nations would be able to pressure the member state to comply with its plan for peace over the next year.ASEAN leaders at the group's ongoing summit in Phnom Penh agreed on a plan Friday that largely puts the onus on Indonesia when it takes over the group's rotating chair in 2023 to develop measurable indicators and a timeline for Myanmar to implement the so-called five-point consensus for peace.Indonesia has been one of the ASEAN countries most outspoken about...
US News and World Report
With Biden and Xi to Meet, China Warns U.S. on Taiwan Briefing
BEIJING (Reuters) -China on Friday condemned a White House plan to brief Taiwan on the results of a much-anticipated meeting between President Joe Biden and his counterpart, Xi Jinping, next week on the sidelines of a G20 gathering in Indonesia. The two leaders will meet on Monday, the White House...
Hun Sen hands out Cambodian-made watches to summit VIPs
World leaders attending a summit in Phnom Penh will receive Cambodian-made watches from host Hun Sen, a noted fan of luxury timepieces. Hun Sen -- who has ruled the kingdom for 37 years and is Asia's longest-serving leader -- said the new watches "show the progress in science and technology of Cambodia."
Rishi Sunak faces first major foreign policy test at G20 in Bali
PM’s stance on global issues not fully known but he will be keen for Russia not to be seen as calling the shots
Ukraine minister urges ASEAN to stop Russian 'hunger games'
PHNOM PENH, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Ukraine's foreign minister on Saturday urged Southeast Asian countries to take all measures possible to stop Russia from playing "hunger games" over a Ukrainian Black Sea grain deal, which could expire next week.
