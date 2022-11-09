Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
It looks like the Republican wave is coming in
When you look around at the political scene, less than one week from the 2022 midterms, what do you see?. You see poll numbers trending toward a wave victory for Republicans. They now lead by three points in the generic vote for the House among likely voters, while fivethirtyeight.com has flipped to show them with a 53% chance for a Senate majority.
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Will Democrats or Republicans control Congress? Early results
(NEXSTAR) — With polls in the U.S. now closed, Americans are getting glimpses of what Congress will look like going into the next two years — but mere glimpses will have to do for some races, since runoff elections seem likely in multiple states. With control of both...
More Republicans say DeSantis should have influence over party than Trump: Poll
More Republicans believe Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis should have a “great deal” of influence over the party compared to former President Donald Trump, highlighting a seeming shift in loyalty ahead of the 2024 presidential election. About 72% of Republican voters say DeSantis should have a great deal or...
GOP closing in on House win; Senate control still up for grabs
Republicans were closing in Wednesday on a narrow House majority while control of the Senate hinged on tight Arizona, Nevada and Georgia races in a midterm election that defied expectations of sweeping conservative victories driven by frustration over inflation and President Joe Biden’s leadership.
POLITICO
Marco Rubio is calling for Senate Republican leadership elections to be postponed — followingwidespread angst in the GOP about its showing in Senate races.
Marco Rubio is calling for Senate Republican leadership elections to be postponed — following. angst in the GOP about its showing in Senate races. The Senate majority has not been determined yet. Tap, click or scroll for more 👇. What's happening: Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) is calling for Republican...
Republican Cory Mills flips House seat vacated by January 6 committee member Stephanie Murphy
The House seat currently held by Democrat Stephanie Murphy will be in Republican hands when the 118th Congress convenes in January 2023.Republican candidate Cory Mills, a US Army veteran turned defence contractor, defeated Democratic challenger Karen Green to flip the seat representing Florida’s Seventh Congressional District. It had been in Democratic hands since 2016 when Ms Murphy first won election to Congress.The seat is the first of just five seats Republicans need to change hands in order to control the House of Representatives next year. Ms Murphy, a moderate member of the bipartisan House Problem Solvers Caucus, is...
Trump Calls for New GOP Senate Leadership, Suggests Replacement for Mitch McConnell
Donald Trump continues to stay active in Republican Party politics, expressing a desire this week to see Florida Sen. Rick Scott replace Sen. Mitch McConnell as the Republican leader in the Senate. The former president, 76, sat with reporters for an interview aboard his private plane on Monday night, according...
The sleeper state Republicans are targeting to win the Senate
DENVER — For months, top party operatives have mused that Joe O’Dea is the best Republican candidate running for Senate this year. While other GOP nominees are countering reports that they have encouraged abortions, killed puppies or waffled on the 2020 election being legitimate, O’Dea has been talking non-stop about soaring inflation.
Advocate
Gay Republican Beats Gay Democrat in N.Y. Congressional Race
New York’s third Congressional District has a new gay elected congressman, but the victory is a feather in the cap of Republicans, not Democrats. It was the first time two openly gay congressional candidates faced off in a general election. Republican George Santos defeated Democrat Robert Zimmerman and turned the seat from blue to red.
Last Polling Before Mid-Terms Shows GOP Could Win up to 54 Senate Seats
Last-minute polling from key battleground states shows that several Senate races which were once believed to be leaning heavily Democrat are now being led by Republicans the day before elections.
Republican Ron Johnson Wins Wisconsin Senate Race, Frustrating Democrats
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) is projected to win reelection, dispatching Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and cementing a key component of the GOP’s path back to a Senate majority. Johnson’s victory is likely to frustrate Democrats in Wisconsin, who have long viewed the conspiracy-friendly conservative as far too right-wing,...
Washington Examiner
Republicans poised to reclaim control of the House
Republicans are poised to retake control of the House on Tuesday after nearly four years in the minority. The GOP defied the odds in 2020 to pick up about a dozen seats, even as the party lost the presidency and Senate. Republicans now need only five seats to assume the majority in what is shaping up to be a red wave election year.
Democrats beat Trump-backed GOP candidates in liberal states
In Florida, a state that was once a battleground but has become increasingly Republican, Gov. Ron DeSantis won a second term.
Washington Examiner
Marco Rubio demands GOP Senate leadership vote be postponed after midterm failures
Coming off the heels of a lackluster GOP midterm performance, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) urged Republicans to postpone next week's Senate leadership vote. Rubio, who cruised to victory in his Florida Senate reelection bid, cautioned that the party needs to reassess its leadership in the upper chamber to ensure its top brass is being a champion for working-class Americans.
Democrat supporter of Lee Zeldin says GOP must move on from Trump after midterm election results
A Democratic supporter of Lee Zeldin said it is time for the GOP to "move on" from former President Trump following a disappointing night for Republicans in the midterm elections, which included Zeldin's loss in the New York gubernatorial race. Dov Hikind joined "Fox & Friends" Wednesday to discuss why...
Midterms 2022: Dr. Oz Concedes To Fetterman; Ron Johnson Defeats Mandela Barnes In Wisconsin; Control Of Congress Still Undecided – Update
UPDATE, 8:28 AM: Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) was projected to defeat Mandela Barnes to win reelection, according to CNN and other networks. That raises the prospects that control of the U.S. Senate may come down to a runoff race in Georgia, where Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) leads Republican Herschel Walker, but may fall short of the 50% threshold to win outright.
No GOP ‘wave,’ but Republicans could still gain control of U.S. House
WASHINGTON — Republicans fell short of their greatest ambitions for major gains in the U.S. House, with control of the chamber still in doubt early Wednesday. Republicans are still likely to narrowly win control of the U.S. House, based on expert projections. But of 20 races rated by elections forecaster Inside Elections as true toss-ups, […] The post No GOP ‘wave,’ but Republicans could still gain control of U.S. House appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Rubio calls for delay in Senate GOP leadership elections, in apparent swipe at McConnell
Sen. Marco Rubio is calling for Senate Republicans to delay their leadership elections, as more members of the party's conference in the Senate appear to be bucking Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. "The Senate GOP leadership vote next week should be postponed," Rubio, R-Fla., tweeted Friday. "First we need to make...
Michigan Dem Scholten wins US House race over Trump loyalist
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Hillary Scholten will become the first Democrat since the mid-1970s to represent Michigan’s second-largest city of Grand Rapids in the U.S. House after winning a seat vacated by a Republican who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump. Scholten defeated GOP nominee John...
Yakima Herald Republic
Republican Tiffany Smiley concedes in Senate race against Murray in WA
Tiffany Smiley conceded to Sen. Patty Murray in their race for U.S. Senate late Wednesday, bowing to the blunt mathematical reality, a day after vowing to continue to fight. Smiley, a Pasco Republican, trailed the longtime incumbent Democrat by about 13 percentage points after Wednesday night's counts. That translates to a Murray lead of more than 265,000 votes.
