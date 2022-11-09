ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

It looks like the Republican wave is coming in

When you look around at the political scene, less than one week from the 2022 midterms, what do you see?. You see poll numbers trending toward a wave victory for Republicans. They now lead by three points in the generic vote for the House among likely voters, while fivethirtyeight.com has flipped to show them with a 53% chance for a Senate majority.
GEORGIA STATE
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Will Democrats or Republicans control Congress? Early results

(NEXSTAR) — With polls in the U.S. now closed, Americans are getting glimpses of what Congress will look like going into the next two years — but mere glimpses will have to do for some races, since runoff elections seem likely in multiple states. With control of both...
GEORGIA STATE
POLITICO

Marco Rubio is calling for Senate Republican leadership elections to be postponed — followingwidespread angst in the GOP about its showing in Senate races.

Marco Rubio is calling for Senate Republican leadership elections to be postponed — following. angst in the GOP about its showing in Senate races. The Senate majority has not been determined yet. Tap, click or scroll for more 👇. What's happening: Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) is calling for Republican...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Republican Cory Mills flips House seat vacated by January 6 committee member Stephanie Murphy

The House seat currently held by Democrat Stephanie Murphy will be in Republican hands when the 118th Congress convenes in January 2023.Republican candidate Cory Mills, a US Army veteran turned defence contractor, defeated Democratic challenger Karen Green to flip the seat representing Florida’s Seventh Congressional District. It had been in Democratic hands since 2016 when Ms Murphy first won election to Congress.The seat is the first of just five seats Republicans need to change hands in order to control the House of Representatives next year. Ms Murphy, a moderate member of the bipartisan House Problem Solvers Caucus, is...
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

The sleeper state Republicans are targeting to win the Senate

DENVER — For months, top party operatives have mused that Joe O’Dea is the best Republican candidate running for Senate this year. While other GOP nominees are countering reports that they have encouraged abortions, killed puppies or waffled on the 2020 election being legitimate, O’Dea has been talking non-stop about soaring inflation.
COLORADO STATE
Advocate

Gay Republican Beats Gay Democrat in N.Y. Congressional Race

New York’s third Congressional District has a new gay elected congressman, but the victory is a feather in the cap of Republicans, not Democrats. It was the first time two openly gay congressional candidates faced off in a general election. Republican George Santos defeated Democrat Robert Zimmerman and turned the seat from blue to red.
WISCONSIN STATE
Washington Examiner

Republicans poised to reclaim control of the House

Republicans are poised to retake control of the House on Tuesday after nearly four years in the minority. The GOP defied the odds in 2020 to pick up about a dozen seats, even as the party lost the presidency and Senate. Republicans now need only five seats to assume the majority in what is shaping up to be a red wave election year.
ALASKA STATE
Washington Examiner

Marco Rubio demands GOP Senate leadership vote be postponed after midterm failures

Coming off the heels of a lackluster GOP midterm performance, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) urged Republicans to postpone next week's Senate leadership vote. Rubio, who cruised to victory in his Florida Senate reelection bid, cautioned that the party needs to reassess its leadership in the upper chamber to ensure its top brass is being a champion for working-class Americans.
Deadline

Midterms 2022: Dr. Oz Concedes To Fetterman; Ron Johnson Defeats Mandela Barnes In Wisconsin; Control Of Congress Still Undecided – Update

UPDATE, 8:28 AM: Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) was projected to defeat Mandela Barnes to win reelection, according to CNN and other networks. That raises the prospects that control of the U.S. Senate may come down to a runoff race in Georgia, where Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) leads Republican Herschel Walker, but may fall short of the 50% threshold to win outright.
GEORGIA STATE
Michigan Advance

No GOP ‘wave,’ but Republicans could still gain control of U.S. House

WASHINGTON — Republicans fell short of their greatest ambitions for major gains in the U.S. House, with control of the chamber still in doubt early Wednesday. Republicans are still likely to narrowly win control of the U.S. House, based on expert projections. But of 20 races rated by elections forecaster Inside Elections as true toss-ups, […] The post No GOP ‘wave,’ but Republicans could still gain control of U.S. House appeared first on Michigan Advance.
FLORIDA STATE
Yakima Herald Republic

Republican Tiffany Smiley concedes in Senate race against Murray in WA

Tiffany Smiley conceded to Sen. Patty Murray in their race for U.S. Senate late Wednesday, bowing to the blunt mathematical reality, a day after vowing to continue to fight. Smiley, a Pasco Republican, trailed the longtime incumbent Democrat by about 13 percentage points after Wednesday night's counts. That translates to a Murray lead of more than 265,000 votes.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy