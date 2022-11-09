ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Cleveland Jewish News

Number of Ohioans hospitalized with COVID-19 drops below 1,000

Ohio reported 10,865 new COVID-19 cases over the last seven days, bringing the state's total number of cases to 3,208,165, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated Nov. 10. Ohio has an average of 174.8 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the Ohio Department of Health reported. The three-week...
Cleveland Jewish News

RSV surging – here’s what parents need to know

As you’ve likely heard, RSV – or respiratory syncytial virus – is surging across the country, including in Northeast Ohio. Two years ago, precautions such as masking and isolating led to record-low cases of RSV, flu and other respiratory viruses. However, with the relaxation of such precautions, we are seeing a spike in serious respiratory illnesses, especially in children.

