Department of Education to investigate antisemitism complaint filed in Virginia school district
(JTA) – The U.S. Department of Education says it will investigate allegations of antisemitism within a Northern Virginia public school district brought by the Zionist Organization of America, in a case the ZOA has pursued for more than a year. The federal department’s Office of Civil Rights wrote in...
Federal agency to investigate Virginia school district’s response to reports of anti-Semitic harassment
The Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) this week announced it will investigate whether the Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) in Virginia failed to adequately respond to reports of incidents of anti-Semitic harassment. OCR’s decision to delve into the allegations comes in response to a complaint filed...
Number of Ohioans hospitalized with COVID-19 drops below 1,000
Ohio reported 10,865 new COVID-19 cases over the last seven days, bringing the state's total number of cases to 3,208,165, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated Nov. 10. Ohio has an average of 174.8 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the Ohio Department of Health reported. The three-week...
Amy Spitalnick, who fought Nazis in court, parts ways with progressive group Bend the Arc
(New York Jewish Week) — Amy Spitalnick, who rose to prominence battling neo-Nazis in court, is stepping down as executive director of the Jewish progressive group Bend the Arc: Jewish Action, one week before she was to have officially begun the job. In a statement released on Wednesday, Spitalnick...
Prosecutors charge New Jersey teen whose Islamist manifesto threatened synagogue attack
(JTA) — Federal prosecutors have arrested and charged a New Jersey teenager with extremist Islamist views with making the threat that led to a sweeping FBI warning for the state’s synagogues last week. Omar Alkattoul, 18, of Sayreville, New Jersey, is charged with one count of transmitting a...
RSV surging – here’s what parents need to know
As you’ve likely heard, RSV – or respiratory syncytial virus – is surging across the country, including in Northeast Ohio. Two years ago, precautions such as masking and isolating led to record-low cases of RSV, flu and other respiratory viruses. However, with the relaxation of such precautions, we are seeing a spike in serious respiratory illnesses, especially in children.
